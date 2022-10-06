ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe County, NM

Comments / 0

Related
ladailypost.com

Weekly Fishing Report: Oct. 12, 2022

Now is a great time of the season to explore the entire state of New Mexico. The hot temperatures of summer in Southern New Mexico have given way to more comfortable 70’s and 80’s. Just right for enjoying a hike through the rugged and rocky desert mountain ranges...
HOBBIES
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Counties Taps New Executive Director

SANTA FE — Joy Esparsen is the new executive director at New Mexico Counties (NMC), an organization that serves all 33 New Mexico counties. Esparsen has worked at NMC for almost 20 years, starting as the executive director liaison and advancing to deputy executive director. She chairs the National Association of Counties intergovernmental relations officials, and for many years has worked on national issues of critical importance to county government.
POLITICS
ladailypost.com

Valles Caldera Proposes Infrastructure Improvements To Valle Grande District

JEMEZ SPRINGS — Valles Caldera National Preserve (VCNP) has prepared an environmental assessment to analyze impacts associated with proposed infrastructure improvements in the park’s Valle Grande District. These improvements are intended to enhance recreational opportunities, accessibility, and protection of the park’s natural and cultural values. Comments on the...
JEMEZ SPRINGS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
County
Santa Fe County, NM
State
Tennessee State
Santa Fe County, NM
Government
ladailypost.com

LANL: Floodplain Statement Of Findings Issued For LANL Firing Range Gate Installation Project

The Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration’s (DOE/NNSA) Los Alamos Field Office has issued a Floodplain Statement of Findings for proposed installation of three gates at the all-terrain vehicle/pedestrian walkway bridges and a permanent replacement gate at the main entrance to Los Alamos National Laboratory’s live firing range.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In Los Alamos: Dr. Seth Felic And Staff

On the job in Los Alamos Thursday at Foot & Ankle Specialists is Dr. Seth Felic with his staff, front row from left, Front Office Co-coordinators Paula Jaramillo and Alexis Duarte and Medical Assistant Lucretia Lucero and back row from left, Medical Assistant Antoinette Lucero, Dr. Felic and Office Manager Lara Black. ‘I’ve worked for other medical practices and in working for Dr. Felic I’ve gained more hands-on experience and now realize how important foot health is … I admire how Dr. Felic is really great in the way he treats his patients,’ Black said. Dr. Felic explained that he chose to specialize in the field of feet and ankle medicine because, ‘For a lot of patients it’s almost instant impact for pain relief or improvement in their walking functions.’ Foot & Ankle Specialists treat everything from high school sports injuries and diabetic foot conditions to reconstructive surgical procedures and everything in between. Some of the common conditions treated include bunions, athlete’s foot, heel pain and warts. Foot & Ankle Specialists is in Ste. 156 at Los Alamos Medical Center, 3917 West Road. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit www.newmexicofootspecialists.com or call 505.365.1503. Photo by Carol A. Clark.ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Museum#Local Life#Business Industry#Linus Business#Travel Info#What To Do#Nmhpd News#Spanish#Mexican#Hispanic#Savann
ladailypost.com

Governor Meets With Reproductive Health Care Providers

ALBUQUERQUE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham met Thursday with reproductive health care providers to hear firsthand about their work delivering comprehensive reproductive health care to New Mexicans. The governor and providers discussed recruiting and training health care staff, investing in provider training, provider reimbursement, and the importance of the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Governor Rescinds Four Offensive 1800s-era Proclamations … Issues Statement In Celebration Of Indigenous Peoples’ Day

SANTA FE – On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she has signed an executive order rescinding four 1800s-era proclamations from former territorial governors. “We can never rewrite history or undo the injustices of the past,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “But we can work together to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
ladailypost.com

County Crews Restore Power To Western Area

Los Alamos County has announced that electric service has been restore to most Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) customers who experienced an early morning power outage today. The remaining customers without power are situated along Canyon Road between Diamond Drive and the Los Alamos Nature Center. The outage...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Daily Post Q&A With Council Candidate James Wernicke

Libertarian James Wernicke stopped by the Post Monday to discuss his candidacy for Los Alamos County Council. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Libertarian James Wernicke is running for a seat on Los Alamos County Council. He recently stopped by the Los Alamos Daily Post to answer questions about the local election.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Taylor: Sense Of Community Drew Me To Public Service

I write to introduce myself to Los Alamos County as a candidate for Magistrate Judge. I graduated from Santa Clara University with a BS Political Science, and I earned my Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law. After passing the California State Bar Exam, I began my career as a Deputy District Attorney prosecuting felony and misdemeanor cases in adult and juvenile courts.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

County Issues COVID Community Newsletter For Oct. 7-13

Los Alamos County has issued this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter. Learn why a “Pi” variant hasn’t been named, how the CDC is changing its data reporting in the next couple of weeks, why getting the flu shot is so important this year, and so much more.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Op-Ed: School Choice … So Many Options

In 2002 when I divorced my husband I moved back to Los Alamos with my son in tow. Even though we moved around between Los Alamos and White Rock, we never left the county because I knew my son needed every educational opportunity that Los Alamos could provide. Since I...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy