Read full article on original website
Related
ladailypost.com
Valles Caldera Proposes Infrastructure Improvements To Valle Grande District
JEMEZ SPRINGS — Valles Caldera National Preserve (VCNP) has prepared an environmental assessment to analyze impacts associated with proposed infrastructure improvements in the park’s Valle Grande District. These improvements are intended to enhance recreational opportunities, accessibility, and protection of the park’s natural and cultural values. Comments on the...
ladailypost.com
LANL: Floodplain Statement Of Findings Issued For LANL Firing Range Gate Installation Project
The Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration’s (DOE/NNSA) Los Alamos Field Office has issued a Floodplain Statement of Findings for proposed installation of three gates at the all-terrain vehicle/pedestrian walkway bridges and a permanent replacement gate at the main entrance to Los Alamos National Laboratory’s live firing range.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Co+Op Market Invites Community To Harvest Festival Noon To 4 PM Sunday Oct. 16
Los Alamos Cooperative Market will host its Harvest Festival Sunday, Oct. 16. Courtesy/CO+OP. The Los Alamos Cooperative Market (CO+OP) at 95 Entrada, welcomes the entire community to its Harvest Festival noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. A celebration of local farmers, vendors, artisans and businesses, the family-friendly event will...
ladailypost.com
Hungry Bear Rips Portion Of Lid Off Cart Near Urban Park
This bear-proof roll cart spotted this morning in front of a residence on 41st Street near Urban Park in Los Alamos managed to hold together despite the determined efforts of a hungry bear. Photo by Minette McWilliams.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ladailypost.com
Joint Work Sessions For Council And Planning & Zoning Commission On Chapter 16 Updates Run Oct. 12, 13, 14
Work continues to update Chapter 16 of the Los Alamos County Code – the development code. Los Alamos County Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission will host three work sessions this week, 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday to discuss the code updates. All the meetings will be held...
ladailypost.com
County Crews Restore Power To Western Area
Los Alamos County has announced that electric service has been restore to most Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) customers who experienced an early morning power outage today. The remaining customers without power are situated along Canyon Road between Diamond Drive and the Los Alamos Nature Center. The outage...
ladailypost.com
LAPS Board Meets Virtually On Zoom Tuesday Oct. 11
The Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) board meets 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Oct. 11 LAPS Board Agenda. Find the link to this meeting here. Meeting ID: 505 663 2222. Passcode: j45K8H.
ladailypost.com
Daily Post Q&A With Council Candidate James Wernicke
Libertarian James Wernicke stopped by the Post Monday to discuss his candidacy for Los Alamos County Council. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Libertarian James Wernicke is running for a seat on Los Alamos County Council. He recently stopped by the Los Alamos Daily Post to answer questions about the local election.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: Dr. Seth Felic And Staff
On the job in Los Alamos Thursday at Foot & Ankle Specialists is Dr. Seth Felic with his staff, front row from left, Front Office Co-coordinators Paula Jaramillo and Alexis Duarte and Medical Assistant Lucretia Lucero and back row from left, Medical Assistant Antoinette Lucero, Dr. Felic and Office Manager Lara Black. ‘I’ve worked for other medical practices and in working for Dr. Felic I’ve gained more hands-on experience and now realize how important foot health is … I admire how Dr. Felic is really great in the way he treats his patients,’ Black said. Dr. Felic explained that he chose to specialize in the field of feet and ankle medicine because, ‘For a lot of patients it’s almost instant impact for pain relief or improvement in their walking functions.’ Foot & Ankle Specialists treat everything from high school sports injuries and diabetic foot conditions to reconstructive surgical procedures and everything in between. Some of the common conditions treated include bunions, athlete’s foot, heel pain and warts. Foot & Ankle Specialists is in Ste. 156 at Los Alamos Medical Center, 3917 West Road. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit www.newmexicofootspecialists.com or call 505.365.1503. Photo by Carol A. Clark.ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Board Of Public Utilities To Hold Closed Session Oct. 11
The Los Alamos County Board of Public Utilities will meet in a Closed Session at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. This meeting will be held in person at 1000 Central Ave. Information about this meeting has been posted online and is available here.
ladailypost.com
County Issues COVID Community Newsletter For Oct. 7-13
Los Alamos County has issued this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter. Learn why a “Pi” variant hasn’t been named, how the CDC is changing its data reporting in the next couple of weeks, why getting the flu shot is so important this year, and so much more.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Step Up Gallery To Feature Work Of Carole Belliveau ‘The Road Taken, A 45-Year Journey’ Oct. 14-Nov. 9
Doll resembling son Matthew by Carole Belliveau. Courtesy/LAC. Step Up Gallery announces a new retrospective exhibit opening Oct. 14. The exhibit, “The Road Taken, a 45-year Journey” by Carole Belliveau, will focus on Belliveau’s captivating female figure paintings, which are embellished with Gold and Silver Leaf. To...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ladailypost.com
Cone Zone: Week Of Oct. 10, 2022
The projects listed in this section are being managed by County Public Works staff through contractors. For more information, please e-mail lacpw@lacnm.us, call 662.8150, or visit “Projects/Public Works”. Please slow down and use caution within the construction work zones. Note the below information is based on a schedule...
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Aspen Glow On Santa Fe Ski Basin Road
Daily Postcard: The Aspen trees glow under a cloudy sky Sunday morning on the Santa Fe Ski Basin Road. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
County Announces Power Outage Near Oppenheimer And Trinity, Western Area, Ice Rink And Pajarito Mountain Ski Hill
Los Alamos County announced this morning that power is out on circuit 13, which covers the area near Oppenheimer and Trinity, Western Area, the Ice Rink and Pajarito Mountain Ski Hill. Electric crews are headed to work now. It may take approximately two hours before a cause is found and...
ladailypost.com
Ryti: Addressing Housing Needs
There is consensus among candidates for Los Alamos County Council regarding the need for new housing in Los Alamos County. However, while we need to accommodate folks who want to relocate to our community with the expansion of the LANL workforce, it is important to consider those who already live here – whether they are retirees looking to downsize to appropriate senior housing, or School District employees or those who keep our businesses and services running and can’t currently afford to live in the County.
ladailypost.com
Op-Ed: School Choice … So Many Options
In 2002 when I divorced my husband I moved back to Los Alamos with my son in tow. Even though we moved around between Los Alamos and White Rock, we never left the county because I knew my son needed every educational opportunity that Los Alamos could provide. Since I...
ladailypost.com
No Walk-in Appointments Available For Thursday COVID Omicron Booster And Flu Clinic
Today, the Betty Ehart Senior Center started a COVID Omicron booster and flu clinic with a power outage that lasted 2 hours. Our thanks to the County Crew that got us back up and running, just in time to complete meals!. The other heroes of the day were the Best...
ladailypost.com
Hand: What Do We Really Want For Los Alamos County?
Democratic County Councilor (appointed) I hear a significant amount of discussion among County Council candidates about the need for more housing and growth. The County has already been working on many new housing projects, which are in different stages of development and construction. Projects can take years to plan, design,...
ladailypost.com
Large Skeletons Spotted Creeping Around White Rock
Large and menacing skeletons have been spotted creeping around White Rock lately including the front yard of this residence on La Paloma Drive. Photo by Shari Mills.
Comments / 0