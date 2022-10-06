Governor Joins Sen. Luján, Rep. Leger Fernández To Discuss $2.5 Billion Secured For New Mexicans Impacted By Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fires

The Commonwealth Foundation is the larger, Pennsylvania-based version of the Rio Grande Foundation, a free market think tank. They recently produced a study (you can read it here) of state public bargaining laws. With the 2018 Janus decision by the US Supreme Court to end forced unionism for government workers, government employees have experienced an undisputed increase in freedom, but “Right to Work” is one of many state-level laws impacting worker freedom. Unfortunately (but unsurprisingly) New Mexico’s Democratic dominance has led to policies that are VERY beneficial to government employee unions.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 2 DAYS AGO