Governor Joins Sen. Luján, Rep. Leger Fernández To Discuss $2.5 Billion Secured For New Mexicans Impacted By Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fires

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newmexiconewsport.com
How will the next New Mexico governor approach climate change?
As a state that gets the vast majority of its revenues from oil and gas, New Mexico is a leading contributor to climate change. That begs the question, which of the candidates for NM governor — incumbent Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham or her Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti — would be good for the environment?
newmexiconewsport.com
How will the next New Mexico governor reduce crime?
Joe Sanchez knows the streets. The ex-convict served five years in the Penitentiary of New Mexico for a violent crime. He was released in 2018 and now works for the City of Albuquerque. “There is tons of crime in ‘Burque. It’s just strange,” Sanchez said. “Home break-ins, fights, b*llsh*t, guns,...
krwg.org
Republican candidate Audrey Trujillo runs for New Mexico Secretary of State
Audrey Trujillo is the Republican candidate for New Mexico Secretary of state. She talked with Jonny Coker to share more about her campaign.
krwg.org
Democratic candidate Maggie Toulouse Oliver seeks another term as New Mexico Secretary of State
Maggie Toulouse Oliver is the democratic incumbent candidate for New Mexico Secretary of State. She talked with Jonny Coker to share more about her campaign.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ladailypost.com
Lujan Grisham Applauds Biden’s Move To Pardon Federal Cannabis Possession Convictions
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham praised President Biden’s decision Thursday to pardon prior federal offenses for simple cannabis possession:. “Similar to New Mexico’s expungement of cannabis offenses, President Biden today announced critical steps toward righting the wrongs of a failed war on drugs and fixing a system that has too often placed an undue burden on people of color.
Governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations...
ladailypost.com
Hughes: Defending The Governor’s Record On Climate
I want to respond to the voter who wondered how much Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has done on climate change. As Northern New Mexico Sierra Club political chair and a member of the political team who enthusiastically and unanimously endorsed her, I can tell you: quite a lot (“Lujan Grisham, Ronchetti focus on persuasion, turnout in homestretch”, Oct. 2, link).
Post-Roe, abortion is playing a central role in NM governor’s race
With the right to an abortion now up to each state, and numerous surrounding states imposing total or partial bans, New Mexico has become a safe harbor in the Southwest for those seeking and providing abortion care. The issue has become a significant one in the race for governor. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Early and absentee voting begins across New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Early voting began Tuesday across New Mexico on a limited scale at county clerk’s offices, as election regulators began mailing absentee ballots by request to registered voters. More than a dozen people formed a line to cast ballots outside the Santa Fe County...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Fills Over 350 Teacher Positions
SANTA FE — New Mexico has decreased the number of unfilled teacher positions by 34 percent and has increased enrollment and graduation from teacher preparation programs as historic investments in education under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham build traction. The 2022 New Mexico Educator Vacancy Report published by the Southwest...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Governor Rescinds Four Offensive 1800s-era Proclamations … Issues Statement In Celebration Of Indigenous Peoples’ Day
SANTA FE – On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she has signed an executive order rescinding four 1800s-era proclamations from former territorial governors. “We can never rewrite history or undo the injustices of the past,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “But we can work together to...
Millions of dollars going to New Mexico to support small businesses
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – $74.4 million of federal funding has been allocated to New Mexico. The funds will be allocated to operate a collateral support program and an equity capital program to promote small business growth. Federal officials say the funding will increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurships as communities come out of the pandemic. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
krwg.org
AG Balderas is among 4 finalists for president of Northern New Mexico College
ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is a finalist for president of Northern New Mexico College. He's one of four people being considered for the post, along with Dr. Patricia Trujillo, the deputy secretary of the state’s Higher Education Department. The other two finalists...
KOAT 7
New Mexico Constitutional Amendments: What you need to know
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When New Mexico voters go to the booth they are going to be asked a series of questions that could have ramifications on how politicians spend their money. Three constitutional amendments will appear on the ballot and two of them deal with how tax dollars are...
rrobserver.com
Ronchetti attacks Lujan Grisham over campaign settlement
SANTA FE – With less than one month to go until Election Day, Republican Mark Ronchetti has launched a new TV ad attacking incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for paying $150,000 out of her reelection account to settle claims levied by her former campaign spokesman. The settlement payments...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Democrats Celebrate First Day Of Voting
Tuesday was the first day voters were able to cast ballots in the 2022 General Election. In-person absentee voting began Tuesday at County Clerks’ offices in all 33 counties. Expanded early voting locations open Oct. 22. Tuesday also was the first day County Clerks can begin sending mail-in ballots...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Counties Taps New Executive Director
SANTA FE — Joy Esparsen is the new executive director at New Mexico Counties (NMC), an organization that serves all 33 New Mexico counties. Esparsen has worked at NMC for almost 20 years, starting as the executive director liaison and advancing to deputy executive director. She chairs the National Association of Counties intergovernmental relations officials, and for many years has worked on national issues of critical importance to county government.
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico’s poor public sector labor laws
The Commonwealth Foundation is the larger, Pennsylvania-based version of the Rio Grande Foundation, a free market think tank. They recently produced a study (you can read it here) of state public bargaining laws. With the 2018 Janus decision by the US Supreme Court to end forced unionism for government workers, government employees have experienced an undisputed increase in freedom, but “Right to Work” is one of many state-level laws impacting worker freedom. Unfortunately (but unsurprisingly) New Mexico’s Democratic dominance has led to policies that are VERY beneficial to government employee unions.
KOAT 7
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham requests help from FBI law enforcement
Federal help could be coming to law enforcement in our state. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham requested additional FBI agents to help curb crime in New Mexico. Lujan Grisham filed this request on Oct. 4 as a letter to the U.S. Attorney General. In the letter, the Governor says a similar tactic cut homicides by 50% in Buffalo, New York.
KRQE Newsfeed: No policy changes, BCSO TV show concern, Mild weather, Tourism rebound, Interesting visitor
Wednesday’s Top Stories Group launches petition against Open Space development Popular Penguin Chill exhibit at BioPark Zoo is temporarily closed Fact Check: Ronchetti touts education plan, does Lujan Grisham have one? APD detective fired after police shooting investigation Bernalillo County approves water infrastructure improvements UNMH doctors take Alzheimer’s study to Zuni Pueblo Santa Fe looking […]
Comments / 0