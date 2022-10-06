Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
Danville Community College to offer EMT training; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Danville Community College to offer EMT training. Danville Community College, in partnership with the Danville...
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin’s energy plan shows the changing politics of energy
When Gov. Glenn Youngkin released his energy plan last week in Lynchburg, Democrats and left-leaning environmental groups reacted exactly the way you’d expect them to: They criticized it. That’s because Youngkin is not convinced that solar and wind can supply all of Virginia’s energy needs; he also likes natural...
cardinalnews.org
16 localities receive grants for downtown projects
Downtown groups in Blackstone, Buena Vista, Clifton Forge, Danville, Marion, Radford, South Boston, Tazewell and Wytheville are among 16 statwide who have received grants through the Virginia Main Street program, according to a release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin. In all, $257,000 was awarded. Here’s the list:. 2023 Downtown Investment...
cardinalnews.org
Mark Chestnutt to perform in Rocky Mount
Country music singer-songwriter Mark Chesnutt will play at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. Chestnutt was one of Billboard’s Ten Most-Played Radio Artists of the 1990s; Chesnutt’s singles were some of the decade’s most memorable. His hits include “Bubba Shot the Jukebox,” “I’ll Think of Something,” “Blame it on Texas,” “Going Through the Big D,” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing;” which held its position at the top of the charts for four consecutive weeks.
cardinalnews.org
Tech professor receives $1 million grant from NASA; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Tech professor receives $1 million grant from NASA. Julia M. Gohlke, associate professor of environmental...
cardinalnews.org
Irene Kelley to perform in Clifton Forge
Singer, songwriter and story teller Irene Kelley will perform at The Historic Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge on Friday, Oct. 14 and 7:30 p.m. Her songs have also been recorded by Little Big Town, Rhonda Vincent, Claire Lynch, Darrell Scott, The Whites, the Osborne Brothers, and Bill Anderson. She has performed at the Grand Ole Opry, the CMA Music Festival, Folk Alliance International, the American Music Festival and many other venues.
