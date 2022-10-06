South Korea Reportedly Freezes Do Kwon’s Crypto Worth $40M — Luna Founder Says the Funds Are Not His – Regulation Bitcoin News

Read full article on original website
Solana-Based Defi Protocol Mango Markets Loses $117 Million in Hack, Exploit Allegedly Revealed in Project’s Discord in March – Bitcoin News
According to various reports, the Solana-based trading and lending platform Mango Markets was hacked as a malicious actor was able to siphon $117 million from the protocol. An analysis of the hack published by Certik explains that the attacker manipulated the price of the project’s native token mango (MNGO) which allowed them to borrow $117 million against the exploited collateral.
North Korea Uses Stolen Crypto To Fund Its Nuclear Weapons Program
In recent months, North Korea has stolen over $300 million worth of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies via hacking and other sorts of mass cyberattacks. The objective is to fund the isolated state’s illegal nuclear and ballistic missile activities, according to a recent report by France24, quoting a confidential United Nations dossier.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Warns Recession Could Hit in 6 Months, Stock Market Could Drop 20% More — ‘This Is Serious Stuff’ – Economics Bitcoin News
The CEO of global investment bank JPMorgan, Jamie Dimon, has warned that the U.S. economy could tip into recession in six to nine months. “This is serious stuff,” the executive stressed, adding that the stock market could easily fall another 20%. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s Warnings. JPMorgan...
New hashprice-based derivatives instrument gives Bitcoin miners another way to hedge
Better luck next time? Luxor’s OTC Bitcoin mining derivatives could offer miners “a much needed tool to hedge their mining operations.”. Hedging against downside has always been a challenge for Bitcoin BTC miners, and the current bear market is a perfect example of how energy prices and crypto market volatility can negatively impact miners’ profit margins and their ability to stay solvent.
Cardano Founder slams XRP community for spreading conspiracy theories
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The founder of the Cardano blockchain, Charles Hoskinson, has expressed his frustration with the XRP community, saying that he did not want to engage with the Ripple community anymore. Cardano co-founder slams XRP community. Hoskinson has said...
India’s Central Bank RBI To Soon Launch CBDC Pilot
India’s Central Bank, the Reserve Bank of India, is soon to commence the launch of its CBDC, which is the Central Bank Digital Currency aimed at specific use cases. The Reserve Bank of India has stated that there could be “multiple technological options which shall be tested and, based on the outcomes, the final architecture shall be decided.”
Helium Foundation executive responds to Binance delisting HNT token
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The executives behind the Helium Foundation have responded to the recent delisting of several HNT trading pairs from the Binance exchange. The Helium Foundation is the non-profit entity behind Helium, a decentralized hotspot blockchain. Binance delists the...
Interoperable QR Payments Reach Record Number in Argentina – Fintech Bitcoin News
Interoperable QR payments, a system that allows all digital wallets in Argentina to make payments in several stores, reached a record number in September. According to official numbers, 3.15 million payments were completed using this system, including cryptocurrency-based payments that exchanges like Bitso are already offering in the country. Interoperable...
As the crypto industry matures, demand for talent becomes less market-dependent
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. As the all-time highs from the previous two-year bull market fade and a new bear market appears to be settling in, only talented individuals with strong convictions will be able to find the motivation to devote themselves full-time to Web3, blockchain, and crypto.
Musk’s Deal With Twitter Is Back On (For This Week at Least)
This article/post contains references to products or services from one or more of our advertisers or partners. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products or services. You’re reading Investor Junkie’s weekly newsletter that gets you caught up on the week’s financial news in less than...
SupraOracles Goes Live on Ethereum, Polygon, Aptos and Four Other L1 Blockchain Testnets – Blockchain News, Opinion, TV and Jobs
Continuing to unveil their growing technology stack, today SupraOracles announces the official launch of its Alpha Testnet. SupraOracles provides a next-generation cross-chain solution so smart contracts and blockchain apps work better and is elevating a new standard for the Oracle industry, deploying fully auditable and accurate streaming data feeds with 2-5 second finality.
Why the US is one of the world’s most crypto-friendly nations
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. It may come as a surprise to some, but the US is undoubtedly one of the friendliest nations when it comes to crypto. With the most Bitcoin and Ethereum nodes, it ranks first, and regulators are particularly...
TA: Bitcoin Price Won’t Go Down Quietly: Key Supports To Watch
Bitcoin price is consolidating losses above the $19,200 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC could start a fresh increase if there is a clear move above $19,700. Bitcoin is facing barrier near the $19,550 and $19,600 resistance levels. The price is below above $20,100 and the 100 hourly simple...
The 1.x Files: GHOST in the Stack Machine
Ethereum can be simple enough to understand from a bird’s-eye view: Decentralized applications powered by the same sort of crypto-economic guarantees that underpin Bitcoin. But once you’ve zoomed in to, say, a street-level view, things get complicated rapidly. Even assuming one has a strong grasp on proof-of-work, it’s...
🔴Binance Under Attack! | This Week in Crypto – Oct 10, 2022
Binance’s blockchain is hacked, Celsius leaks user data in a court filing and Satoshi’s long-lost Bitcoin code is found. These stories and more this week in crypto. Hackers have stolen around $600M worth of BNB tokens from Binance. Hackers targeted Binance Bridge, a cross-chain bridge that allows for the transfer of tokens between two blockchains operated by the Binance exchange, collectively known as BNB Chain. Once discovered, Binance halted the blockchain entirely, and expects that many of the tokens can be frozen or recovered.
$25K or $15K BTC — CPI and US inflation data coming out on Thursday: Watch The Market Report
On this week’s episode of The Market Report, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss the new CPI data and U.S. inflation rate to be announced on Thursday, Oct. 13. On this week’s The Market Report show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss if the new consumer price index (CPI) and United States inflation data will be bullish or bearish for Bitcoin (BTC).
