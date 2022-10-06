Grading the Nevada Wolf Pack’s 17-14 loss to the Colorado State Rams on Friday at Mackay Stadium:. The Wolf Pack might actually have a legitimate Division I passing offense, after all. Well, sort of. Yes, of course, it only showed up on about a fourth of the Pack’s 14 drives and disappeared at the end of the game when needed the most. But this was indeed a positive step in the right direction for the struggling Pack offense. Nate Cox completed 20-of-42 for 244 yards for no touchdowns and one interception. We understand that Carson Strong and most every Pack quarterback the last five decades would have had to go to therapy for a month after a game like that. But for one extended stretch — mainly in the second quarter (after a disastrous start) — Cox showed why the coaching staff has trusted him with all of the snaps in the two Mountain West games this season.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO