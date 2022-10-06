Read full article on original website
Nevada Appeal
Carson City Linux Users Group
Membership is free as in beer. I can answer your questions.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City legal - 28369
Pursuant to NRS 108.473 thru NRS 108.4783, the undersigned will sell at public auction, on. October 26th, 2022, personal property including but not limited to business equipment, electronics, furniture, clothing, tools and/or other miscellaneous items located at:. A-AMERICAN SELF STORAGE @,. 1501 East 5th Street #101,. Carson City, Nevada 89701.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City’s Wiggins finalist for Nevada teacher of year
Adrienne Wiggins, a teacher at Empire Elementary School in Carson City, was announced Tuesday as a finalist for Nevada teacher of the year, though Washoe County’s Connie Hall was ultimately announced as the award’s winner, according to a news release from the Carson City School District. Hall is...
Nevada Appeal
Seven trying for 4 Churchill County school board posts
Voters will cast ballots for four positions on the Churchill County School Board. The incumbents running are Amber Getto and Matt Hyde. The other candidates are Julie Guerrero-Goetsch, Walter Henderson, Bill Post, Joe McFadden and Ivy Ward. The Fallon Post and Lahontan Valley News are publishing the responses in both...
Nevada Appeal
Pack grades: Nevada drops ball in puzzling, disappointing CSU loss
Grading the Nevada Wolf Pack’s 17-14 loss to the Colorado State Rams on Friday at Mackay Stadium:. The Wolf Pack might actually have a legitimate Division I passing offense, after all. Well, sort of. Yes, of course, it only showed up on about a fourth of the Pack’s 14 drives and disappeared at the end of the game when needed the most. But this was indeed a positive step in the right direction for the struggling Pack offense. Nate Cox completed 20-of-42 for 244 yards for no touchdowns and one interception. We understand that Carson Strong and most every Pack quarterback the last five decades would have had to go to therapy for a month after a game like that. But for one extended stretch — mainly in the second quarter (after a disastrous start) — Cox showed why the coaching staff has trusted him with all of the snaps in the two Mountain West games this season.
