New Mexico Department Of Finance & Administration To Provide $10,000 Grants To Local Governments For Surrender Safety Devices For Infants

Governor Meets With Reproductive Health Care Providers
ALBUQUERQUE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham met Thursday with reproductive health care providers to hear firsthand about their work delivering comprehensive reproductive health care to New Mexicans. The governor and providers discussed recruiting and training health care staff, investing in provider training, provider reimbursement, and the importance of the...
How will the next New Mexico governor approach climate change?
As a state that gets the vast majority of its revenues from oil and gas, New Mexico is a leading contributor to climate change. That begs the question, which of the candidates for NM governor — incumbent Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham or her Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti — would be good for the environment?
LANL: Floodplain Statement Of Findings Issued For LANL Firing Range Gate Installation Project
The Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration’s (DOE/NNSA) Los Alamos Field Office has issued a Floodplain Statement of Findings for proposed installation of three gates at the all-terrain vehicle/pedestrian walkway bridges and a permanent replacement gate at the main entrance to Los Alamos National Laboratory’s live firing range.
New Mexico Fills Over 350 Teacher Positions
SANTA FE — New Mexico has decreased the number of unfilled teacher positions by 34 percent and has increased enrollment and graduation from teacher preparation programs as historic investments in education under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham build traction. The 2022 New Mexico Educator Vacancy Report published by the Southwest...
Millions of dollars going to New Mexico to support small businesses
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – $74.4 million of federal funding has been allocated to New Mexico. The funds will be allocated to operate a collateral support program and an equity capital program to promote small business growth. Federal officials say the funding will increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurships as communities come out of the pandemic. The […]
New Mexico Counties Taps New Executive Director
SANTA FE — Joy Esparsen is the new executive director at New Mexico Counties (NMC), an organization that serves all 33 New Mexico counties. Esparsen has worked at NMC for almost 20 years, starting as the executive director liaison and advancing to deputy executive director. She chairs the National Association of Counties intergovernmental relations officials, and for many years has worked on national issues of critical importance to county government.
Governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations...
New Mexico’s poor public sector labor laws
The Commonwealth Foundation is the larger, Pennsylvania-based version of the Rio Grande Foundation, a free market think tank. They recently produced a study (you can read it here) of state public bargaining laws. With the 2018 Janus decision by the US Supreme Court to end forced unionism for government workers, government employees have experienced an undisputed increase in freedom, but “Right to Work” is one of many state-level laws impacting worker freedom. Unfortunately (but unsurprisingly) New Mexico’s Democratic dominance has led to policies that are VERY beneficial to government employee unions.
Second tribe in New Mexico set to open Tesla dealership in 2023
Construction is underway in Santa Ana Pueblo for Tesla’s second car dealership facility in New Mexico. A sleek 35,000 square foot facility is expected to open in May 2023, acting as a sales, service and delivery center. When the facility opens up, Tesla will have centers near three major...
Hughes: Defending The Governor’s Record On Climate
I want to respond to the voter who wondered how much Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has done on climate change. As Northern New Mexico Sierra Club political chair and a member of the political team who enthusiastically and unanimously endorsed her, I can tell you: quite a lot (“Lujan Grisham, Ronchetti focus on persuasion, turnout in homestretch”, Oct. 2, link).
Stimulus update: $400 direct one-time payments to be sent out after New Mexico deadline
New Mexico is now beginning to go through applications and lay the groundwork to roll out a fourth economic stimulus check worth at least $400. The deadline for the program was Sunday, and the program is aimed at alleviating fiscal pressure afflicting low-income residents of the Land of Enchantment State. Payments are expected to be delivered by late November, according to the state.
No Walk-in Appointments Available For Thursday COVID Omicron Booster And Flu Clinic
Today, the Betty Ehart Senior Center started a COVID Omicron booster and flu clinic with a power outage that lasted 2 hours. Our thanks to the County Crew that got us back up and running, just in time to complete meals!. The other heroes of the day were the Best...
AG Balderas is among 4 finalists for president of Northern New Mexico College
ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is a finalist for president of Northern New Mexico College. He's one of four people being considered for the post, along with Dr. Patricia Trujillo, the deputy secretary of the state’s Higher Education Department. The other two finalists...
Republican candidate Audrey Trujillo runs for New Mexico Secretary of State
Audrey Trujillo is the Republican candidate for New Mexico Secretary of state. She talked with Jonny Coker to share more about her campaign.
County Issues COVID Community Newsletter For Oct. 7-13
Los Alamos County has issued this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter. Learn why a “Pi” variant hasn’t been named, how the CDC is changing its data reporting in the next couple of weeks, why getting the flu shot is so important this year, and so much more.
Tesla doubles down on tribal land loophole to get around dumb direct-sale ban
Tesla has doubled down on its plan to build sales and service centers on tribal land as a loophole to get around New Mexico’s dumb direct-sale ban. New Mexico, like a few other states, still has laws prohibiting direct sales of electric vehicles to the public without going through third-party dealerships.
New Mexico Constitutional Amendments: What you need to know
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When New Mexico voters go to the booth they are going to be asked a series of questions that could have ramifications on how politicians spend their money. Three constitutional amendments will appear on the ballot and two of them deal with how tax dollars are...
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham requests help from FBI law enforcement
Federal help could be coming to law enforcement in our state. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham requested additional FBI agents to help curb crime in New Mexico. Lujan Grisham filed this request on Oct. 4 as a letter to the U.S. Attorney General. In the letter, the Governor says a similar tactic cut homicides by 50% in Buffalo, New York.
On The Job In Los Alamos: Dr. Seth Felic And Staff
On the job in Los Alamos Thursday at Foot & Ankle Specialists is Dr. Seth Felic with his staff, front row from left, Front Office Co-coordinators Paula Jaramillo and Alexis Duarte and Medical Assistant Lucretia Lucero and back row from left, Medical Assistant Antoinette Lucero, Dr. Felic and Office Manager Lara Black. ‘I’ve worked for other medical practices and in working for Dr. Felic I’ve gained more hands-on experience and now realize how important foot health is … I admire how Dr. Felic is really great in the way he treats his patients,’ Black said. Dr. Felic explained that he chose to specialize in the field of feet and ankle medicine because, ‘For a lot of patients it’s almost instant impact for pain relief or improvement in their walking functions.’ Foot & Ankle Specialists treat everything from high school sports injuries and diabetic foot conditions to reconstructive surgical procedures and everything in between. Some of the common conditions treated include bunions, athlete’s foot, heel pain and warts. Foot & Ankle Specialists is in Ste. 156 at Los Alamos Medical Center, 3917 West Road. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit www.newmexicofootspecialists.com or call 505.365.1503. Photo by Carol A. Clark.ladailypost.com.
Eastern New Mexico may be safe from possible rolling blackouts
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the state’s biggest power provider shuts down one of its coal-fired power plants, many in the state worry about possible rolling blackouts. One part of the state may be spared any problems. “We’re feeling pretty good about where we are from a planning...
