yourerie
Charges dropped against man Hertz claimed stole rental car
(NewsNation) — Charges have been dropped against a man who spent two weeks in jail after Hertz filed a police report saying his rental car had been stolen. Charles Doucette was arrested in February while on vacation even though Hertz had charged his credit card nearly $4,000. Hertz CEO...
Search for missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster has concluded, according to police
Detroit police say their search for the body of a missing Eastpointe teen in a Macomb County landfill is over., according to a statement released by the department on Wednesday.
Narcotics seizure considered one of largest in Atlanta Police history
A narcotics investigation launched last month has resulted in one of the largest narcotics seizures in Atlanta Police De...
