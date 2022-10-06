ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The best makeup sponges in 2022

Makeup sponges provide a quick, easy way to apply many kinds of base makeup. We tested sponges by Beautyblender, NYX, Real Techniques, Milk Makeup, Fenty, e.l.f. Cosmetics, L'Oréal Paris and Juno & Co. to find the right sponge for you.
MAKEUP
CNN

A rare sale on the viral Amazon coat is happening now

The Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket rose to viral fame a couple years ago, eventually coming to be known simply as "the Amazon coat." This season, the coat is still popular as ever, and today, you can warm up with one of your own for less.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Madden
Person
Jet Black
CNN

The best pillows for back sleepers, tried and tested

If you sleep on your back, you need a pillow that's neither too high or low nor too soft or firm, so we set out to find the best pillows for back sleeping — and found five great models that are, basically, the Goldilocks of pillows.
In Style

Kim Kardashian’s Sporty Catsuit Just Made Soccer Mom Dressing Cool Again

Kim Kardashian just proved once and for all that she’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom — as if we needed a reminder. On Sunday, the mother-of-four was spotted with her eldest son, Saint West, at a Los Angeles Rams game at SoFi Stadium. Sporting a very elevated take on soccer mom attire, Kim wore an all-black look for the occasion consisting of a mock neck, long-sleeved athletic top layered underneath a matching sports bra and branded Balenciaga pantaboot leggings. A bright blue Balenciaga handbag and the fashion house’s signature bug-eye sunglasses completed Kardashian’s look, and she wore her freshly bleached platinum hair pin-straight with a middle part.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulta Beauty#Beauty Brands#Black Moon
wmagazine.com

Kim Kardashian Just Got Her Malibu Dreamhouse

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram followers are probably familiar with her unique taste in decor. The reality star has showed off her living space a handful of times over the years, and it is always met with a bit of confusion. Her bathroom sinks left many baffled, debated the physics of the design, and her recent office tour made the Internet grateful for their own, ergonomic chairs. Basically, Kim likes to keep her living spaces minimal and natural, and she will go to the extreme to reach that aesthetic, which is what makes her most recent real estate purchase all the more intriguing.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kylie Jenner Matched Her Leather Two-Piece Skirt Set to a Pair of Leg Warmers

In case you missed it, Kylie Jenner is very much here for the return of leg warmers — and she doesn’t want us to forget it. Just months after the Kylie Cosmetics founder sported a sleek and sexy pair of the ‘80s staple for a summer night out, she made them work again for fall by matching the accessory to a two-piece look during a daytime autumnal outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNN

The Kindle Oasis just hit its lowest price for October Prime Day

The Kindle Oasis is Amazon’s priciest e-reader, but you can get it for its lowest price ever during October Prime Day. Now available for just $179.99, deeply discounted from its original $249.99, the Oasis is a step above the Kindle Paperwhite and a comparative luxury to the most basic Amazon Kindle 2022 — though you can nab both of these versions for as little as $99.99 if you’re looking to spend less.
ELECTRONICS
CNN

October Prime Day: The 14 best Thanksgiving deals from KitchenAid, Lodge and more at the Prime Early Access Sale

What better way to save money on some Thanksgiving essentials than by shopping for them over the next two days at the Prime Early Access Sale? If you’re a prime member and having guests over to celebrate this year, we’ve rounded up some of the best holiday deals on decor, appliances and food to snag during October Prime Day from brands like KitchenAid, Lodge and Instant Pot.
SHOPPING
CNN

The original Peloton Bike is on sale now for its lowest price ever at October Prime Day

For anyone who’s been eyeing up that Peloton stationary bike, it’s finally time to pull the trigger. Yes, the original Peloton Bike is now on sale for $250 off at Amazon’s October Prime Day, which is by far the lowest price ever. That’s right, pedal to your heart’s content with favorite trainers like Cody Rigsby, Emma Lovewell and Alex Toussaint, all for a cool $1,225.
YOGA
CNN

The Blue Yeti Nano, a compact version of our favorite microphone, is 30% off right now

Throughout years of testing, the Blue Yeti has been largely considered the gold standard in USB microphones. It consistently delivers warm, bright voice recordings, preserving every detail of our voice without any distortion or crackling. If you’re looking for an alternative that matches the quality and versatility of the Blue Yeti, consider the smaller Blue Yeti Nano.
ELECTRONICS
CNN

35 Amazing Highly Rated Products For Every Room In Your House

The chilly months are coming, so it's time to hunker down and enjoy some time spent inside. This means now is a great time to nest and create a wonderful home space. And with these highly-rated products, you might get your home to its peak shape this season!
RECIPES
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy