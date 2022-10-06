Read full article on original website
Lloyd Baker, 72
Lloyd Baker, age 72, of Clarkson, KY, passed away Saturday, (October 8, 2022) at in Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, KY. He was born on July 31, 1950 in Oklahoma. He retired as a line worker from G.E. and enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time outdoors, reading and watching Westerns.
Nedra Jane Cubbage Thomas, 92
Nedra Jane Cubbage Thomas, age 92, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Grayson Nursing and Rehab. She was born April 11, 1930, in Clarkson, KY to the late Edward Whitsell and Grace Burns Cubbage. She was member of Leitchfield United Methodist Church. Nedra was 1951 graduate...
Gregory Allen “Slim” Manning, 60
Gregory Allen “Slim” Manning, age 60, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Sunday, (October 9, 2022) at his home. He was born on October 12, 1961 in Louisville, KY, the son of Mary Jo Arnold Manning and the late Scoot Manning. He was a truck driver for Hometown Hauling...
Roger Joe Lindsey, 61
Roger Joe Lindsey, age 61, of Millwood, KY, passed away Friday, (October 7, 2022) at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield. He was born on May 02, 1961 in Grayson County, KY, the son of the late Walter and Daisy Duggins Lindsey. He was a factory supervisor and a farmer...
Dallas Gene Floyd, 65
Dallas Gene Floyd, age 65, of Clarkson, passed away, Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 9, 1957, in Hardin County, to the late Dallis and Edna Darlene Hornback Floyd. He was an employee of Leggett & Platt and a member of Olive Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Massive search and rescue effort planned at Grayson Co. Judicial Center after woman who created disturbance goes missing
A massive search and rescue effort was organized Tuesday morning in Leitchfield after a woman with mental health issues went missing after creating a disturbance at the Grayson County Judicial Center. At 1:50 Tuesday morning, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton along with Grayson County Deputies...
Leitchfield teen arrested on DUI, other charges, after flipping vehicle on S. Main St.
A Leitchfield teen has been jailed after hitting a utility pole on South Main Street in Leitchfield. Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer Tamara Jupin, the Leitchfield Fire Department, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Wally Ritter along with EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash at 706 South Main Street at approximately 12:40 Sunday morning.
Leitchfield man with warrants arrested after running from Grayson Co. deputies at house fire
A Leitchfield man with warrants is facing multiple additional charges after running from deputies at a house fire. K105 reported Sunday night on an early Saturday morning residential fire on Butler Road. Three fire departments, the Leitchfield, Clarkson and McDaniels Fire Departments, responded to the scene at approximately 12:45 Saturday morning. Additionally, Breckinridge County Deputy Donovan Barnes also arrived at the residence.
Breckinridge Co. inmate with 7 felony convictions, 7.5 years left to serve in prison, captured after assaulting jailer, fleeing custody
An escaped Breckinridge County Detention Center inmate with a lengthy conviction history, and scheduled to serve at least another 7.5 years in prison, tasted freedom for less than nine hours before being captured. Kentucky State Police said that on Monday morning at approximately 1:20, Breckinridge County inmate Kody A. Claycomb,...
Rally’s, Mi Camino Real, Lady Cougar softball post poor food inspection results. GCHS, Wilkey, Lawler cafeterias net perfect scores.
The Grayson County Health Department has released September’s restaurant/food inspection results. The rating score of the establishment is determined by subtracting weighted point values of noted violations from 100, officials said. Unannounced inspections observe the overall operation of the facility, including food source and protection; personnel; food equipment and utensils; maintenance of water and sewage systems; garbage and refuse disposal; insect, rodent and animal control; and storage of toxic items, among others.
In September, KSP Post 4 arrests 24 impaired drivers, cites over 500 speeders, gives more than 150 courtesy notices
Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown has released its September Activity Report. According KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, troopers and detectives:. Wrote 1,946 citations and arrested 24 impaired drivers. Opened 44 criminal cases, made 302 arrests and served 90 criminal court documents. Cited 515 speeders and...
