Carson City, NV

Nevada Appeal

Carson City’s Wiggins finalist for Nevada teacher of year

Adrienne Wiggins, a teacher at Empire Elementary School in Carson City, was announced Tuesday as a finalist for Nevada teacher of the year, though Washoe County’s Connie Hall was ultimately announced as the award’s winner, according to a news release from the Carson City School District. Hall is...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City legal - 28369

Pursuant to NRS 108.473 thru NRS 108.4783, the undersigned will sell at public auction, on. October 26th, 2022, personal property including but not limited to business equipment, electronics, furniture, clothing, tools and/or other miscellaneous items located at:. A-AMERICAN SELF STORAGE @,. 1501 East 5th Street #101,. Carson City, Nevada 89701.
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Study: Nevada hunters generate millions in rural counties

A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department of Economics, Extension...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

The Source+ To Support Two Nevada Nonprofits Through Monthly Roundup Initiative

The Source+, an award-winning cannabis company with five dispensaries across Nevada, will support two local charities through its October roundup initiative: Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc., in Pahrump and Pinocchio’s Moms on the Run in Reno. Now through Monday, Oct. 31, customers may round up purchases while shopping in-store...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Central Lyon Fire seeks tax to aid expansion

The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District is asking voters whether they support an initiative to open two additional full-time fire stations and fill open positions of previous volunteer positions with full-time emergency medical and fire protection personnel. Approval of the initiative, county Question 1, calls for a levy of...
LYON COUNTY, NV
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nevada

If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings October 3 through 9

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Tyler Rickards, Churchill SO; New River Justice Court. Cassandra Davis, Churchill SO; 10th...
FALLON, NV
2news.com

'Secure Your ID' Day This Saturday in Reno

This weekend you can get rid of sensitive documents for free. 2 News will be teaming up with the Atlantis and the Better Business Bureau for our annual 'Secure Your ID Day' event. The event which will be held at the Atlantis Casino Resort's west parking lot from 9:00 a.m....
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno to host informational meeting on wild horses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will hold a virtual meeting Monday about wild horses in the Virginia Range. During the informational meeting, people can give feedback and ask questions about safety issues. Updates from two previous meetings will be provided. The meeting is happening from 5:30 to...
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

The Nevada State Railroad Museum to Hold Harvest Train Event

THE NEVADA STATE RAILROAD MUSEUM TO HOLD HARVEST TRAIN EVENT. ~Family Friendly Event with Games, Train Rides and Pumpkins Supports the Nevada State Railroad Museum~. (October 6, 2022 – Reno, Nev.) The Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum are hosting the Harvest Train event on October 15 and 16. Guests will be able to ride on the historic Carson & Tahoe Lumber 7 Fluming Co. Glenbrook and Virginia & Truckee Railroad No. 25. Family favorite activities include a pumpkin patch, carnival games, food trucks, antique gas engines and more. The festivities are taking place at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Suspicious package detonated at Zephyr Cove Resort

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The M.S. Dixie canceled its afternoon cruise and Zephyr Cove beach was closed Monday as the Douglas County Bomb Squad responded to what Undersherif Ron Elges confirmed as “a suspicious suitcase left in the parking lot of Zephyr Cover Resort.”. After being reported as...
ZEPHYR COVE, NV
kkoh.com

Reno Police Assisting in Search For Missing Woman From Texas

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman from Dallas, Texas. 45-year-old Jodi Page was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno. Her family expected her home last Friday, but they have not heard from her. The Reno Police Department is assisting in the investigation. If you have any information, contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

Williams NDOT Project Nears Completion

The Nevada Department of Transportation has substantially completed a project to resurface U.S. 50 and upgrade sidewalks for enhanced traffic safety and mobility in downtown Fallon. The periodic lane, shoulder, and sidewalk closures which have been in place since March are now over, although drivers will see very brief closures...
FALLON, NV

