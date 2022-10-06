Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
South Lake Tahoe Installs Ban of Single-Use Plastic Water BottlesAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Related
2news.com
Sparks Elementary School Teacher Awarded Nevada’s Teacher Of The Year
Connie Hall has been with the Washoe County School District for nearly 14 years. Hall will now represent Nevada at the National Teacher of the Year competition.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City’s Wiggins finalist for Nevada teacher of year
Adrienne Wiggins, a teacher at Empire Elementary School in Carson City, was announced Tuesday as a finalist for Nevada teacher of the year, though Washoe County’s Connie Hall was ultimately announced as the award’s winner, according to a news release from the Carson City School District. Hall is...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City legal - 28369
Pursuant to NRS 108.473 thru NRS 108.4783, the undersigned will sell at public auction, on. October 26th, 2022, personal property including but not limited to business equipment, electronics, furniture, clothing, tools and/or other miscellaneous items located at:. A-AMERICAN SELF STORAGE @,. 1501 East 5th Street #101,. Carson City, Nevada 89701.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Study: Nevada hunters generate millions in rural counties
A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department of Economics, Extension...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
The Source+ To Support Two Nevada Nonprofits Through Monthly Roundup Initiative
The Source+, an award-winning cannabis company with five dispensaries across Nevada, will support two local charities through its October roundup initiative: Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc., in Pahrump and Pinocchio’s Moms on the Run in Reno. Now through Monday, Oct. 31, customers may round up purchases while shopping in-store...
Nevada Appeal
Central Lyon Fire seeks tax to aid expansion
The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District is asking voters whether they support an initiative to open two additional full-time fire stations and fill open positions of previous volunteer positions with full-time emergency medical and fire protection personnel. Approval of the initiative, county Question 1, calls for a levy of...
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City Linux Users Group
Membership is free as in beer. I can answer your questions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings October 3 through 9
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Tyler Rickards, Churchill SO; New River Justice Court. Cassandra Davis, Churchill SO; 10th...
2news.com
'Secure Your ID' Day This Saturday in Reno
This weekend you can get rid of sensitive documents for free. 2 News will be teaming up with the Atlantis and the Better Business Bureau for our annual 'Secure Your ID Day' event. The event which will be held at the Atlantis Casino Resort's west parking lot from 9:00 a.m....
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno to host informational meeting on wild horses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will hold a virtual meeting Monday about wild horses in the Virginia Range. During the informational meeting, people can give feedback and ask questions about safety issues. Updates from two previous meetings will be provided. The meeting is happening from 5:30 to...
2news.com
Spooky haunts and fall festivities aplenty scheduled this season in Carson City
Happening now through the end of October, Carson City, Nevada shines with many spooky and family-friendly events. Visitors are invited to embrace the fall season and enjoy Harvest Train rides, Carson City Ghost Walks, the Nevada Day Parade, and more. Harvest Train – Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nevadabusiness.com
The Nevada State Railroad Museum to Hold Harvest Train Event
THE NEVADA STATE RAILROAD MUSEUM TO HOLD HARVEST TRAIN EVENT. ~Family Friendly Event with Games, Train Rides and Pumpkins Supports the Nevada State Railroad Museum~. (October 6, 2022 – Reno, Nev.) The Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum are hosting the Harvest Train event on October 15 and 16. Guests will be able to ride on the historic Carson & Tahoe Lumber 7 Fluming Co. Glenbrook and Virginia & Truckee Railroad No. 25. Family favorite activities include a pumpkin patch, carnival games, food trucks, antique gas engines and more. The festivities are taking place at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Suspicious package detonated at Zephyr Cove Resort
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The M.S. Dixie canceled its afternoon cruise and Zephyr Cove beach was closed Monday as the Douglas County Bomb Squad responded to what Undersherif Ron Elges confirmed as “a suspicious suitcase left in the parking lot of Zephyr Cover Resort.”. After being reported as...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office hosting prescription drug roundup
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a prescription drug roundup event. The event will be hosted at various locations around Reno and Sparks on Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Those locations are as follows:. Reno:. Raley’s. 18144 Wedge Parkway. 1630...
kkoh.com
Reno Police Assisting in Search For Missing Woman From Texas
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman from Dallas, Texas. 45-year-old Jodi Page was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno. Her family expected her home last Friday, but they have not heard from her. The Reno Police Department is assisting in the investigation. If you have any information, contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office, City of Fernley purchase new tactical response vehicle
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County and the City of Fernley recently came together and as a result of the combined effort and working relationship developed between all those involved, were able to purchase a Sentinel ARV from International Armored Group based out of Florida. The new armored...
thefallonpost.org
Williams NDOT Project Nears Completion
The Nevada Department of Transportation has substantially completed a project to resurface U.S. 50 and upgrade sidewalks for enhanced traffic safety and mobility in downtown Fallon. The periodic lane, shoulder, and sidewalk closures which have been in place since March are now over, although drivers will see very brief closures...
mynews4.com
Virginia Street to reopen both ways in downtown Reno as city wraps up pilot project
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Virginia Street in downtown Reno will soon be back open in both directions as the city wraps up its pilot micromobility project. All of Virginia Street between 1st and 5th streets will be closed until Oct. 21 as crews work to remove the temporary bike lane features and restripe the roadway.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City man creates new way to collect, classify and catalog comic books based on publishing emblems
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Most people probably look at comic book and see the colorful characters, the eye-catching title or perhaps how worn the pages are which symbolize all the love bestowed upon them. That’s not the case for comic book enthusiast, Matt Bruback. “I started noticing some...
Comments / 0