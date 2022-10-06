Read full article on original website
Related
The most goals scored by a single player in a Premier League match
The most goals scored by a single player in a Premier League match.
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as Gunners return to Premier League summit
Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.
Who has scored the most hat tricks in the Premier League?
The players who have scored the most hat tricks in Premier League history.
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa: Young strike earns Villans point
Ashley Young equalised to help Aston Villa earn a point at Nottingham Forest on Monday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man City 4-0 Southampton: Player ratings as Cityzens romp to top of the table
Match report and player ratings from Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Southampton.
MLS Week 34 best players - ranked
The top five players from Week 34 of the 2022 MLS season as the Playoffs bracket is confirmed.
Milan 2-0 Juventus: Player ratings as Tomori & Diaz fire the Rossoneri into third
Match report and player ratings from Milan's Serie A meeting with Juventus.
Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid: Player ratings as early Militao header secures win for Los Blancos
Real Madrid player ratings from their short trip to Getafe in La Liga.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal
Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal.
PSG predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League
How PSG could line up against Benfica in the Champions League.
Liverpool midfielder Arthur set to miss up to four months
Liverpool midfielder Arthur is to under surgery on a muscle injury and won't play again in 2023.
Transfer rumours: Inter Miami ready Ronaldo offer; Liverpool target Rice
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Declan Rice, Jamal Musiala, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and more.
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Late Eze goal seals 3 points for Palace
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Late Eze goal seals 3 points for Palace.
Brighton 0-1 Tottenham: Player ratings as Kane strike sees off Seagulls
Player ratings from the Premier League fixture between Brighton and Tottenham at the AMEX Stadium.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Inter - Champions League
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their Champions League meeting with Inter.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Shakhtar Donetsk - Champions League
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.
Djordje Petrovic reveals Champions League aims after signing new NE Revs contract
New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has outlined his goals to return to Europe and play in the Champions League after signing a new deal through the 2025 MLS season.
MLS・
Chelsea 3-0 Wolves: Player ratings as Blues cruise to comfortable win
Player ratings from Chelsea 3-0 Wolves in the Premier League.
Gabriel Martinelli confirms Arsenal contract talks
Gabriel Martinelli confirms he has held talks with Arsenal about a contract extension.
The most hat tricks scored in a single season
The stats and history behind scorers of the most hat tricks in a single season
90min
872
Followers
10K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0