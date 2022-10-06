ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenvillejournal.com

Letter to the Editor: A path forward for short-term rentals in the city of Greenville

The city of Greenville has generated a lot of buzz in the past few years as one of the best places to live and visit. But if it wants to remain on those best places to live, then our leadership needs to do something about the rising number of short-term rentals proliferating within our 29.92 square miles. While in theory, the idea of an Airbnb is a way for people looking for a different travel experience to visit a new place works, the actual implementation of it is a failure.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Entertainment
City
Greenville, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Parsley & Mint closes downtown Greenville location

Parsley & Mint, a Mediterranean restaurant, has permanently closed its downtown location on Oct. 10. The closure comes after staffing issues, food cost increases and other issues, said a post on Parsley & Mint’s Facebook page. “Well, my friends, I gave it a shot,” said the social media post....
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville City Council Notes: Affordable housing dominates agenda

Here’s a recap of the Oct. 10 meeting of the Greenville City Council:. Affordable housing remains a big issue for the city and county of Greenville, as Bryan Brown with Greenville Housing Fund briefed the council on the latest developments. Brown addressed Greenville County Council’s decision in its Committee...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

You may be paying more in road maintenance fees this year

Greenville County vehicle owners may soon be paying more to help maintain the county’s roads as a measure to reinstate a $25 road maintenance fee moved forward with approval from the county’s finance committee Oct. 10. The county currently has a $15 road maintenance fee that was approved...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy