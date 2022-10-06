The city of Greenville has generated a lot of buzz in the past few years as one of the best places to live and visit. But if it wants to remain on those best places to live, then our leadership needs to do something about the rising number of short-term rentals proliferating within our 29.92 square miles. While in theory, the idea of an Airbnb is a way for people looking for a different travel experience to visit a new place works, the actual implementation of it is a failure.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO