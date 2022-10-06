Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for something sweet? Here’s a list of places to get Halloween treats
With Halloween creeping closer, now is the time when many Greenvillians think about where they can take their children to trick or treat. Throughout Greenville County, there are a mix of free and ticketed family-friendly Halloween events. Here are just a few. October 19. Prisma Health Boo in the Zoo.
Letter to the Editor: A path forward for short-term rentals in the city of Greenville
The city of Greenville has generated a lot of buzz in the past few years as one of the best places to live and visit. But if it wants to remain on those best places to live, then our leadership needs to do something about the rising number of short-term rentals proliferating within our 29.92 square miles. While in theory, the idea of an Airbnb is a way for people looking for a different travel experience to visit a new place works, the actual implementation of it is a failure.
Hootie & The Blowfish drummer Jim Sonefeld to appear at Hub City Bookshop
Jim “Soni” Sonefeld, drummer of the band Hootie & The Blowfish will be reading excerpts from his recent memoir “Swimming with the Blowfish: Hootie, Healing, and a Hell of a Ride” and will also perform songs from his new EP “Remember Tomorrow” at Hub City Bookshop in downtown Spartanburg.
Rick Erwin Dining Group to open new restaurant The Vista on Augusta Road
Rick Erwin Dining Group is growing again. The company announced Oct. 10 it will open The Vista, a restaurant and bar, at 2017 Augusta St. in Greenville, the former location of The Burrow. The Vista is expected to open in late October. Ahead of its opening, the restaurant, which is...
Parsley & Mint closes downtown Greenville location
Parsley & Mint, a Mediterranean restaurant, has permanently closed its downtown location on Oct. 10. The closure comes after staffing issues, food cost increases and other issues, said a post on Parsley & Mint’s Facebook page. “Well, my friends, I gave it a shot,” said the social media post....
Greenville Tech Foundation to honor Buddy Wallace for his quiet philanthropy
If Arthur “Buddy” Wallace were still alive, he probably wouldn’t be too thrilled to be honored for his philanthropy by the Greenville Tech Foundation at its Champions for Student Success event scheduled for Nov. 1. “He was such a private, quiet man … who hated to be...
Greenville City Council Notes: Affordable housing dominates agenda
Here’s a recap of the Oct. 10 meeting of the Greenville City Council:. Affordable housing remains a big issue for the city and county of Greenville, as Bryan Brown with Greenville Housing Fund briefed the council on the latest developments. Brown addressed Greenville County Council’s decision in its Committee...
You may be paying more in road maintenance fees this year
Greenville County vehicle owners may soon be paying more to help maintain the county’s roads as a measure to reinstate a $25 road maintenance fee moved forward with approval from the county’s finance committee Oct. 10. The county currently has a $15 road maintenance fee that was approved...
