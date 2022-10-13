Amazon Prime Day 2023 hiking boot deals: what to expect
Amazon Prime Day is over for another year, but you're in the right place to find all of 2023's best hiking boot deals as soon as they land. Don't worry if you can't wait that long though, as we'll also be rounding up all of this year's best Black Friday hiking boot deals when they land on November 25.
Amazon treated us to two sales events this year: Prime Day itself, which took place in June, and Amazon Prime Early Access in October. The second event was smaller in scale, and we don't know if it was a one-off or something that will become an annual occurrence, but there were plenty of good deals to choose from on hiking boots, shoes, and sandals.
These offers are only available to Amazon Prime subscribers, but if you're not a member yet, you can sign up for a free trial ahead of the sales event itself. If you decide not to commit, you can cancel before the first payment goes out. Other retailers might have even deeper discounts, we'll also bring you the best offers from elsewhere if they can beat Amazon's prices.
Quick links
If you don't want to wait for Amazon Prime Day, all the big retailers have rolling sales throughout the year, with deals on hiking boots, shoes, and sandals.
US deals
- Amazon: daily deals on sports and outdoor equipment, including hiking gear
- Dick's Sporting Goods: save on hiking boots from Merrell, The North Face, and Timberland
- REI: up to 70% off hundreds of hiking boots for men, women, and kids
- Bass Pro: up to $50 off hiking shoes and boots in the Clearance Cave
- Backcountry: save up to 60% off hiking and camping gear, including footwear
UK deals
- Amazon: big discounts on sports and outdoor gear, updated daily
- Wiggle: up to 56% off hiking boots, trail running shoes, and other outdoor footwear
- Decathlon: hking boots and shoes starting under £20
- Cotswold Outdoors: save on men's and women's hiking boots from Adidas, Arc'teryx, and more
- Go Outdoors: big discounts on boots from Merrell and Scarpa for Go Outdoors members
Today's best hiking boot deals
We've found the best prices for a selection of the best hiking boots for you, and rounded them up right here.
FAQ
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour sales event, when Amazon offers special discounts on a wide range of products exclusively for Prime subscribers.
How long does Amazon Prime Day last?
Amazon Prime Day lasts 48 hours, from midnight on the first day to 23:59 on the second.
