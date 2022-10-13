Amazon Prime Day 2023 hiking boot deals: what to expect

Amazon Prime Day is over for another year, but you're in the right place to find all of 2023's best hiking boot deals as soon as they land. Don't worry if you can't wait that long though, as we'll also be rounding up all of this year's best Black Friday hiking boot deals when they land on November 25.

Amazon treated us to two sales events this year: Prime Day itself, which took place in June, and Amazon Prime Early Access in October. The second event was smaller in scale, and we don't know if it was a one-off or something that will become an annual occurrence, but there were plenty of good deals to choose from on hiking boots, shoes, and sandals.

These offers are only available to Amazon Prime subscribers, but if you're not a member yet, you can sign up for a free trial ahead of the sales event itself. If you decide not to commit, you can cancel before the first payment goes out. Other retailers might have even deeper discounts, we'll also bring you the best offers from elsewhere if they can beat Amazon's prices.

We'll also be rounding up all the best Amazon Prime Day camping deals and Garmin watch deals, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

If you don't want to wait for Amazon Prime Day, all the big retailers have rolling sales throughout the year, with deals on hiking boots, shoes, and sandals.

US deals

UK deals

Today's best hiking boot deals

We've found the best prices for a selection of the best hiking boots for you, and rounded them up right here.

FAQ

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour sales event, when Amazon offers special discounts on a wide range of products exclusively for Prime subscribers.

How long does Amazon Prime Day last?

Amazon Prime Day lasts 48 hours, from midnight on the first day to 23:59 on the second.