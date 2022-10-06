ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Hard-hit citrus industry will mean higher prices for consumers

MIAMI -- Consumers in Florida and across the nation should expect the price of Florida orange and grapefruit (fruit, juice, etc.) to increase as a direct response to the ravages of Hurricane Ian. Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released the initial citrus crop forecast for the 2022-23 season. But that survey was taken before the hurricane.The forecast includes a decrease in Florida orange, grapefruit and specialty crop (mostly tangerines and tangelos) production. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Florida all orange forecast, at 28.0 million boxes (1.26 million tons), was down 32 percent from last season's...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State

Comments / 0

Community Policy