MIAMI -- Consumers in Florida and across the nation should expect the price of Florida orange and grapefruit (fruit, juice, etc.) to increase as a direct response to the ravages of Hurricane Ian. Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released the initial citrus crop forecast for the 2022-23 season. But that survey was taken before the hurricane.The forecast includes a decrease in Florida orange, grapefruit and specialty crop (mostly tangerines and tangelos) production. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Florida all orange forecast, at 28.0 million boxes (1.26 million tons), was down 32 percent from last season's...
Record-low water levels in Lake Mead in Nevada and Arizona have exposed volcanic ash from eruptions 12 million years ago as far away as Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado.
More than two weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida officials in Fort Myers have lifted the boil water notice for most of the city.
Judge Robert Hinkle denied a preliminary injunction request from a coalition of transgender rights groups seeking to stop the rule.
LEADVILLE, Colo., Oct 12 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday declared a rugged, mountainous section of Colorado that American soldiers used to train for combat in World War Two a national monument during his first stop on a tour of the U.S. West.
