MIAMI -- Consumers in Florida and across the nation should expect the price of Florida orange and grapefruit (fruit, juice, etc.) to increase as a direct response to the ravages of Hurricane Ian. Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released the initial citrus crop forecast for the 2022-23 season. But that survey was taken before the hurricane.The forecast includes a decrease in Florida orange, grapefruit and specialty crop (mostly tangerines and tangelos) production. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Florida all orange forecast, at 28.0 million boxes (1.26 million tons), was down 32 percent from last season's...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO