With Domestic Violence Incidents Rising in Wilton, Town Holds Proclamation Ceremony to Raise Awareness

After Uptick in Underage Drinking Parties, Wilton Officials Outline Risks to Teens — and Parents
After a recent uptick in Wilton of underage drinking parties and related arrests of the adult homeowners where the parties were held, town officials wanted to draw attention to the risks and consequences of hosting events where teens have access to alcohol. The dangers to teens associated with underage drinking...
Election 2022 Guest OP-ED — Wilton League of Women Voters: “Vote YES” on Early Voting Ballot Question
The following is a guest editorial from the Wilton League of Women Voters. Early Voting is on the ballot on Election Day. In our upcoming Election Day on Nov. 8, 2022, we won’t just be choosing candidates for office. Voters in Wilton and throughout the state will also see this question on our ballots:
Wilton Youth Sports Round Up: Oct. 8-9, 2022
Results and scores are submitted by Wilton Youth sports teams and published every Tuesday. Please submit all stories and updates, along with a photo via the “Submit a Story” link on the website by noon on Monday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email). Stories received after the deadline may not be included. Results write-ups will be grouped by sport and published in the order they are received.
Wilton Fire Marshal: It’s Fire Prevention Week, Do You Have an Escape Plan?
What would you do in a house fire? Do you have an escape plan that everyone in your household knows?. Perhaps you’re one of the several hundred new residents who’ve moved to Wilton in the last two years, now settled in your new home. Maybe you’ve lived here for decades but never thought about what you’d do in that what-if scenario. Whatever the situation, Wilton Fire Marshal Rocco Grosso has an important message for this week’s Fire Prevention Week.
Wilton Historical Society Interim Director Nick Foster Officially, and Unanimously, Gets the Director Job
Last spring, the Wilton Historical Society‘s co-directors Kim Mellin and Allison Sanders both stepped down, but the organization wasn’t left without someone to step in. Associate Curator and Museum Administrator Nick Foster, who had been with the Historical Society for six years, was able to pick up the reins as interim director while the Board of Trustees searched for Mellin and Sanders’ official replacement.
Cannon Rd. Sewer Extension Proposal is Back and Headed for 8-30g Showdown
It’s back — a proposal to extend a sanitary sewer line from Danbury Rd. to 19 Cannon Rd. and make way for a 70-unit affordable housing development in Cannondale will return to the Planning & Zoning Commission (P&Z) later this month. Six months ago, the same project by Baywing, LLC, was before P&Z and seemed headed for a likely rejection when the application was withdrawn.
Travel Back to Wilton’s Colonial Past on “Histoury” Bus Tour [SPONSORED]
Take a trip back to Wilton’s colonial past. Join Histoury on a bus tour of the chapels, schoolhouses, taverns, and general stores that served as centers of 18th- and 19th-century life in rural hamlets within Wilton. Histoury is a nonprofit 501(C)(3) organization that operates historical tours in the Tri-State...
Wilton Real Estate Report (Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2022): 14 Homes Change Hands
Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. The one-week period from Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2022, was a very busy one, with Town Clerk Lori Kaback reporting 14 residential properties transferring to new owners. The latest property transfers were dominated...
“Warrior Sports Week on GMW” Oct. 10, 2022: Undefeated WHS Football Adds Another Win — as Does Another Wilton ‘Team’ PLUS Gretchen McMahon Photos [VIDEO]
It’s Week 6 for Wilton High School sports and “Warrior Sports Week on GMW“ has all the action and results on how your favorite teams fared. WSW‘s host, WHS sophomore Alex K., reports from the football sidelines at Saturday’s (Oct. 8) away game in Tolland, CT with another amazing win and has highlights from Wilton boys soccer. Plus, he’s got a surprise win from another WHS ‘team’ that might surprise (and thrill) you. And of course this week we also have Gretchen McMahon Photography highlights.
