Read full article on original website
Related
Americans recite Bible’s New Testament in historic event: ‘The Great Recital’
The Bible's New Testament is spoken aloud, by memory, for the first time in historic event. The Texas event includes seven Americans from across the country.
The Jewish Press
A Sukkah Allegory
Reb Yisrael and his sons erected their sukkah adjacent to the kitchen door of their palatial home in one of the Five Towns, as they had done for many years in the past. But this year was different. Reb Yisrael had just learned from his rabbi that one of the...
The Jewish Press
Silence is Consent
Kanye West taught us a valuable lesson.-But it’s not a new lesson. In fact, it’s probably the oldest lesson there is, and yet if anyone ever forgets it, people like Kanye and others are quick to pop up and remind us. And that lesson is that the hatred of Jews is not something confined to any one group or one political leaning – it’s everywhere.
Comments / 0