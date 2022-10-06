Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Israeli Lightly Wounded By Lynch Mob in Arab Village
On Tuesday evening an Israeli driver mistakenly entered the Arab village of Nabi Saleh in the Binyamin region. The driver, a repairman who had been working in a neighboring Jewish community and was not familiar with the area, made a wrong turn after he left the town. The driver was...
Miss Hitler Getting Paroled, No Longer a Risk to the Community
Alice Cutter, 25, a waitress who in June 2020 entered the Miss Hitler beauty contest in the UK under the nickname Miss Buchenwald, is about to be released from prison by a parole board, having served 26 months of a three-year sentence. The Birmingham Crown Court convicted Cuter of membership in the banned group National Action and sentenced her to three years in prison. Her ex-boyfriend and two other men were sentenced to five-and-a-half years, four years and six months, and 18 months respectively, for their membership in the same banned group.
U.K.・
A Sukkah Allegory
Reb Yisrael and his sons erected their sukkah adjacent to the kitchen door of their palatial home in one of the Five Towns, as they had done for many years in the past. But this year was different. Reb Yisrael had just learned from his rabbi that one of the...
Western Wall Birkat HaKohanim Blessing from Jerusalem
On Wednesday, the second day of Chol HaMoed Sukkot, the descendants of the sons the High Priest (Aharon) performed the Birkat HaKohanim — the Blessing of the Jewish Priests — at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. The blessing of the Jewish priests takes place three times a year,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Thousands Participate in Recreation of Temple-Era Sukkot Water Libation Ceremony in Jerusalem
Thousands of Israelis participated on Tuesday evening at the foot of the Temple Mount in a unique recreation of the Sukkot Nissuch HaMayim, water libation ceremony, drawing water from the Shiloh pool. The many celebrants went down to the Shiloh spring in the City of David in a festive procession...
Silence is Consent
Kanye West taught us a valuable lesson.-But it’s not a new lesson. In fact, it’s probably the oldest lesson there is, and yet if anyone ever forgets it, people like Kanye and others are quick to pop up and remind us. And that lesson is that the hatred of Jews is not something confined to any one group or one political leaning – it’s everywhere.
