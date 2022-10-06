Read full article on original website
Palestinian Authority Punishes Bethlehem Hotel for Hosting Christian Conference with Jewish Symbols
After shots were fired at a Bethlehem hotel, the Palestinian Authority’s Tourism Ministry opened an investigation, but according to the Abu Ali Express site — the investigation was not to track down the shooters, but instead, the Palestinian Authority investigated the hotel and shut down their conference meeting hall after photos were seen on social media showing Jewish symbols on the stage.
Why a Two-State Solution Won’t Work
Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s support for the “two-state solution” during his UN General Assembly address re-opened the Israeli debate over the merits of this policy for the State of Israel. To recall, the two-state solution was never a part of the key documents that provided the diplomatic...
Hakhel, Simchat Beit HaShoeva at the Western Wall in Jerusalem
Tens of thousands of Jews marked the Hakhel (“gathering”) and Beit HaShoeva celebrations Wednesday night at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Jews from across the country and around the world gathered at the Western Wall plaza in Jerusalem to mark the Hakhel. As it is written in Deuteronomy...
Electing a Zionist Jewish State
We are in the season of Sukkot, a joyous holiday. One of its most pervasive and powerful messages is the tenuousness of life. The sukkah symbolizes the idea that ultimately, we are dependent on divine care and protection. Tenuousness is an apt theme for our upcoming elections, because we have...
What Nasrallah Said
2. [Only – Abu Ali] when the parties arrive in Nakura to sign [the agreement – Abu Ali], will we be able to say we have reached an agreement. 3. Lebanon was able to accomplish this enormous achievement even though no one is interested in Lebanon and its rights, and despite the difficult ongoing situation in Lebanon.
Israelis in Judea and Samaria Facing Terror Attacks on Hourly Basis
Arab terrorists have carried out a terror attacks on an hourly basis, according to the data of the Judea and Samaria emergency center, which registered 23 terrorist incidents in the past day. These attacks included shootings, one of which killed Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch near Shavei Shomron, explosives, a lynching...
IDF 1st Sgt. Ido Baruch Killed in Terrorist Shooting Near Shavei Shomron
An IDF soldier who succumbed to his wounds after being shot Tuesday in a terrorist attack near the Jewish community of Shavei Shomron in Samaria was identified in the evening as First Sergeant Ido Baruch, according to TPS. He is the second Israeli soldier to be killed by Arab terrorists...
Lapid: Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal Prevents Military Clash with Hezbollah
Caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid told reporters at a news conference Wednesday night in Jerusalem that the maritime border agreement with Lebanon approved earlier in the day by the Security Cabinet, will “stave off” a military clash with Lebanon’s Iranian terror proxy Hezbollah, and is a “great achievement” for Israel, “for Israel’s security and for Israel’s economy.”
The Palestinian Authority cannot meet the most basic requirement for statehood
It is an article of faith among European leaders, the political intelligentsia and the Biden administration that “two states for two peoples” is the only solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Failure to achieve this goal is usually blamed on Israel, with many accusers going so far as to assert that Israel has no right to exist and accusing it of being an apartheid colonial entity perpetrating ethnic cleansing against the indigenous population of “Palestine.”
Western Wall Birkat HaKohanim Blessing from Jerusalem
On Wednesday, the second day of Chol HaMoed Sukkot, the descendants of the sons the High Priest (Aharon) performed the Birkat HaKohanim — the Blessing of the Jewish Priests — at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. The blessing of the Jewish priests takes place three times a year,...
Israeli Security Guard Remains in Critical, ‘Unstable’ Condition After Shuafat Crossing Terror Attack
A 30-year-old Israeli security guard remained in critical, “unstable” condition on Monday after being shot in the head and wounded this past Saturday night by an Arab terrorist in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat. The victim underwent surgery following the attack. Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center spokesperson...
A Sukkah Allegory
Reb Yisrael and his sons erected their sukkah adjacent to the kitchen door of their palatial home in one of the Five Towns, as they had done for many years in the past. But this year was different. Reb Yisrael had just learned from his rabbi that one of the...
Silence is Consent
Kanye West taught us a valuable lesson.-But it’s not a new lesson. In fact, it’s probably the oldest lesson there is, and yet if anyone ever forgets it, people like Kanye and others are quick to pop up and remind us. And that lesson is that the hatred of Jews is not something confined to any one group or one political leaning – it’s everywhere.
Israeli Security Cabinet – and Bennett – Supports Lapid’s Maritime Boundary Deal with Lebanon, US
Israel’s Security Cabinet voted on Wednesday afternoon in favor of a statement by caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid on the US-brokered maritime boundary agreement with Lebanon. The cabinet then voted to support the deal as well. “There is importance and urgency in reaching the maritime agreement between Israel and...
Israeli Lightly Wounded By Lynch Mob in Arab Village
On Tuesday evening an Israeli driver mistakenly entered the Arab village of Nabi Saleh in the Binyamin region. The driver, a repairman who had been working in a neighboring Jewish community and was not familiar with the area, made a wrong turn after he left the town. The driver was...
Yair Lapid Condemns Russia’s Renewed Intensive Bombing of Ukraine
Prime Minister of Israel Yair Lapid has strongly condemned the renewed and intensive bombardment by Russia of Ukrainian cities in the wake of the bombing and damaging of the Kerch Strait Bridge which connects Russia to Crimea. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin described the bombing of the bridge which had a section destroyed as a terrorist attack.
Israel Navigated into Troubled Waters
Prime Minister Yair Lapid has given away the farm, or more precisely, Israel’s maritime territory, and what did the country receive in return? A slap in the face as Lebanon took everything that was gifted to them and moved the goalposts by disagreeing to prior agreed Israeli security and compensation requirements.
Knesset Begins Review of Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal – But Won’t Vote On It
Israeli lawmakers officially began on Wednesday evening to review the maritime boundary agreement between Israel and Lebanon. During the review, the agreement will be presented to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. The review process is expected to take a maximum of two weeks – but at the end...
Biden Pushing Lapid to Sign Lebanese Gas Deal before the Elections
US ambassador Thomas Nides on Wednesday morning told Kan 11 News there was no reason to wait with the gas deal with Lebanon until the end of the election campaign in Israel: “We worked on this for months, we had no idea there would be elections. We do not interfere in Israeli politics,” he claimed.
