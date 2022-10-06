SANTA FE — Joy Esparsen is the new executive director at New Mexico Counties (NMC), an organization that serves all 33 New Mexico counties. Esparsen has worked at NMC for almost 20 years, starting as the executive director liaison and advancing to deputy executive director. She chairs the National Association of Counties intergovernmental relations officials, and for many years has worked on national issues of critical importance to county government.

