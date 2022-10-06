Read full article on original website
Vincent van Gogh Sites Foundation launches legendary artist into Web3
The Vincent van Gogh Sites Foundation (VGSF), which promotes the work of the Dutch post-impressionist painter, on Monday, launched its first collection of NFTs commemorating the storied artist in collaboration with Hong Kong-based Web3 startup Appreciator.io. The Foundation unveiled six multi-media artworks, all based on locations connected to van Gough.
Boston has one of the most beautiful streets in the world, according to Architectural Digest
A charming Beacon Hill street filled with cobblestones and street lamps is among the most beautiful pathways on the planet, according to Architectural Digest. The publication recently released a list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world and included Acorn Street in Boston. “Some are notable for their...
