forkast.news

Vincent van Gogh Sites Foundation launches legendary artist into Web3

The Vincent van Gogh Sites Foundation (VGSF), which promotes the work of the Dutch post-impressionist painter, on Monday, launched its first collection of NFTs commemorating the storied artist in collaboration with Hong Kong-based Web3 startup Appreciator.io. The Foundation unveiled six multi-media artworks, all based on locations connected to van Gough.
