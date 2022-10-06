ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Dragonfly Playhouse Daycare Celebrates 1st Anniversary!

Dragonfly Playhouse Daycare recently celebrated its first anniversary with an Open House at their location on the corner of Meadow Lane and Rover Boulevard, 142 Meadow Lane in White Rock. They currently have openings for children 2 – 4 years of age for 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday–Thursday, toddlers 12 months – 2 years of age for 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday–Thursday, and infants 6 weeks – 12 months of age for 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday–Thursday. For more information or to apply, contact Lauren at 505.672.8158 or dragonflyplayhouse@gmail.com. Courtesy/Lauren McDaniel.
County Crews Restore Power To Western Area

Los Alamos County has announced that electric service has been restore to most Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) customers who experienced an early morning power outage today. The remaining customers without power are situated along Canyon Road between Diamond Drive and the Los Alamos Nature Center. The outage...
On The Job In Los Alamos: Dr. Seth Felic And Staff

On the job in Los Alamos Thursday at Foot & Ankle Specialists is Dr. Seth Felic with his staff, front row from left, Front Office Co-coordinators Paula Jaramillo and Alexis Duarte and Medical Assistant Lucretia Lucero and back row from left, Medical Assistant Antoinette Lucero, Dr. Felic and Office Manager Lara Black. ‘I’ve worked for other medical practices and in working for Dr. Felic I’ve gained more hands-on experience and now realize how important foot health is … I admire how Dr. Felic is really great in the way he treats his patients,’ Black said. Dr. Felic explained that he chose to specialize in the field of feet and ankle medicine because, ‘For a lot of patients it’s almost instant impact for pain relief or improvement in their walking functions.’ Foot & Ankle Specialists treat everything from high school sports injuries and diabetic foot conditions to reconstructive surgical procedures and everything in between. Some of the common conditions treated include bunions, athlete’s foot, heel pain and warts. Foot & Ankle Specialists is in Ste. 156 at Los Alamos Medical Center, 3917 West Road. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit www.newmexicofootspecialists.com or call 505.365.1503. Photo by Carol A. Clark.ladailypost.com.
LANL: Floodplain Statement Of Findings Issued For LANL Firing Range Gate Installation Project

The Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration’s (DOE/NNSA) Los Alamos Field Office has issued a Floodplain Statement of Findings for proposed installation of three gates at the all-terrain vehicle/pedestrian walkway bridges and a permanent replacement gate at the main entrance to Los Alamos National Laboratory’s live firing range.
Valles Caldera Proposes Infrastructure Improvements To Valle Grande District

JEMEZ SPRINGS — Valles Caldera National Preserve (VCNP) has prepared an environmental assessment to analyze impacts associated with proposed infrastructure improvements in the park’s Valle Grande District. These improvements are intended to enhance recreational opportunities, accessibility, and protection of the park’s natural and cultural values. Comments on the...
County Issues COVID Community Newsletter For Oct. 7-13

Los Alamos County has issued this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter. Learn why a “Pi” variant hasn’t been named, how the CDC is changing its data reporting in the next couple of weeks, why getting the flu shot is so important this year, and so much more.
Daily Post Q&A With Council Candidate James Wernicke

Libertarian James Wernicke stopped by the Post Monday to discuss his candidacy for Los Alamos County Council. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Libertarian James Wernicke is running for a seat on Los Alamos County Council. He recently stopped by the Los Alamos Daily Post to answer questions about the local election.
Op-Ed: School Choice … So Many Options

In 2002 when I divorced my husband I moved back to Los Alamos with my son in tow. Even though we moved around between Los Alamos and White Rock, we never left the county because I knew my son needed every educational opportunity that Los Alamos could provide. Since I...
Cone Zone: Week Of Oct. 10, 2022

The projects listed in this section are being managed by County Public Works staff through contractors. For more information, please e-mail lacpw@lacnm.us, call 662.8150, or visit “Projects/Public Works”. Please slow down and use caution within the construction work zones. Note the below information is based on a schedule...
Teatro Paraguas: Katja Sulc In Caricias Solo Concert Nov. 3

Teatro Paraguas will host Katja Šulc, a Slovenian singer/songwriter interweaving poetry and music 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3 at 3205 Calle Marie in Santa Fe. Her latest album CARICIAS (Casete Mexico, 2021) is paying homage to Mexico and its poetry, featuring contemporary, folk and indigenous poems and songs. An intimate self-portrait is drawn from personal stories, old traditions and modern flows, captivating the listener with emotional musical storytelling.
