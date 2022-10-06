Read full article on original website
USA Basketball: Five-star guard Vyctorius Miller is planning out official visits
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Back in August, Vyctorius Miller originally had an official visit scheduled with Memphis. However, due to a family illness, Miller had to reschedule but still is eager in travelling to see what the Tigers men’s basketball program has to offer. “They have been getting...
Saban: Bryce Young has made 'a lot of progress' since Saturday
Alabama head coach Nick Saban ended his opening statement on Wednesday morning’s SEC teleconference by providing the latest update on junior quarterback Bryce Young (shoulder). “People are gonna ask about Bryce, and there’s really nothing new to tell you,” Saban said. “He’s making progress, he’s been able to practice...
Nick Saban shares latest on Bryce Young to open Tennessee week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban kicked off Tennessee week by sharing the latest on quarterback Bryce Young, who missed the Texas A&M game with a shoulder injury. “Bryce is getting re-evaluated today,” Saban said Monday afternoon. “I don’t really know much, I haven’t really talked to doc since he did that. Hopefully, we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do, and we’ll see as the week progresses. But I don’t have an update much more than that.”
Late Kick: Clemson will get the job done on the road against Florida State
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week seven matchup between Clemson and Florida State.
What Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said about rivalry with Alabama
Tennessee’s Josh Heupel was the fifth head coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Heupel was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Just finished up our Wednesday practice, and guys are...
Stetson Bennett injury update from Georgia football coach Kirby Smart
On the surface, the passing stats from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the 42-10 victory over Auburn, 22-of-32 (68.75%) for 208 yards, do not appear notable in any way. But included in those incompletions were several missed opportunities due to throws being off the mark, and several quick strike and screen attempts appeared to be a struggle for the sixth-year signal caller. During the CBS broadcast, it was noted that Bennett was dealing with a shoulder issue. While Smart did not mention anything in his postgame press conference, on Monday he did indicate his starting quarterback was dinged up but not necessarily injured.
Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II flips to Georgia
San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln four-star running back Roderick Robinson II II has flipped his commitment to Georgia from UCLA following a weekend visit to Athens, highlighted by the Bulldogs win over Auburn. Robinson ranks as the nation's No. 15 running back per the 247Sports Composite and adds to a UGA...
Five-star junior Elliot Cadeau recaps visits
The number one ranked point guard in the class of 2024 Elliot Cadeau has completed his second official visit and has plans to take a third. The 6-1, 165-pound five- star from West Orange, NJ who transferred to Branson (Mo.) Link Academy has now taken official visits to Texas Tech and North Carolina and he's got one set up for the weekend of October 21st with Louisville.
Class of 2024 SG Jaiden Glover talks visits
Class of 2024 shooting guard Jaiden Glover is prepping for his junior season after transferring to The Patrick School (NJ.) The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is coming off a summer with the NY Renaissance 16U team that went to the Peach Jam finals and is looking to improve all facets of his game.
Paul Finebaum shreds Jimbo Fisher, warns Alabama before Tennessee
Paul Finebaum said Texas A&M's loss to Alabama was an indictment on Jimbo Fisher and his offensive play-calling, shredding the Aggies coach for his decision on the final play of the game inside the Crimson Tide's 5-yard line. The win for Alabama kept Nick Saban's team unbeaten heading into Saturday's showdown at sixth-ranked Tennessee.
Week 7 College Football Picks: No. 8 Oklahoma State At No. 13 TCU
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Amanda Guerra to share their picks for No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU.
Late Kick: Oklahoma State vs TCU is a crucial matchup in the Big 12
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week seven matchup between Oklahoma State and TCU.
Saban talks Hendon Hooker, uptempo offenses on SEC teleconference
Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Wednesday joined the seventh SEC teleconference of the 2022 football season. Below is a full transcript of everything Saban said as the sixth coach on the weekly teleconference ahead of the Crimson Tide’s upcoming game against Tennessee. “This is a great opportunity for...
Mike Norvell talks Wednesday practice, young OL, and much more
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell talks about Wednesday’s practice. He discussed the prep for Clemson, the run defense of the Tigers, young offensive linemen like Julian Armella, and more.
No. 12 Oregon announces uniforms for week eight vs. No. 11 UCLA
Early on Monday morning, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against No. 11 UCLA on October 22nd. Oregon picked a completely new combination, going with black jerseys, pants, and helmets with pink and electric green accents. The helmet features black to pink ombre wings. The pink accents come during October, which Cancer Awareness Month runs through. Oregon has used pink in its uniforms before, most recently in 2014.
What Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said about Ole Miss
No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0 SEC) hosts the Auburn Tigers(3-3, 1-2 SEC) at 11 a.m. CT Saturday. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN. Here's what Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said about the Rebels at his weekly press conference... HARSIN: “We’ll jump right into Ole Miss. They’re...
Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei expresses excitement for Tigers' road game at Florida State
Coming off a blowout, 31-3 win over Boston College last week, No. 4 Clemson looks to move to 7-0 on the season and further its stranglehold on the ACC Atlantic with a win over Florida State on the road Saturday. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei continues to put last year's struggles behind him and completed 18-of-32 passes for 220 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against the Eagles. Earlier this week, Uiagalelei expressed excitement about the opportunity to play in a hostile environment in Tallahassee.
Kansas State QB commit Avery Johnson climbs newest Top247 rankings
With the most hyped Kansas State football recruit in over a decade playing his senior season at a sensational level, it's no surprise to see Avery Johnson once again on the rise in the latest Top247 recruiting rankings from 247Sports. Updated Wednesday for the ninth time in the past 11...
USA Basketball: Top ten sophomore Jalen Haralson recaps regional visits
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Jalen Haralson was one of four players ranked inside the top ten of the 247Sports Top75 Player Rankings in attendance at USA Basketball’s October Minicamp. A 6-foot-7 combination guard out of Fishers (Ind.) Haralson was excited to gain knowledge from some of the best high school basketball coaches in the country while competing against like talent and competition.
USA Basketball: Five-star guard AJ Johnson updates his recruitment
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – AJ Johnson is arguably the best long-term prospect in the senior class. A 6-foot-5 combo guard out of Woodland Hills (Calif.) Johnson had to cancel his North Carolina State official visit last month but says he fully intends to take that visit moving forward. “They...
