College Sports

247Sports

Saban: Bryce Young has made 'a lot of progress' since Saturday

Alabama head coach Nick Saban ended his opening statement on Wednesday morning’s SEC teleconference by providing the latest update on junior quarterback Bryce Young (shoulder). “People are gonna ask about Bryce, and there’s really nothing new to tell you,” Saban said. “He’s making progress, he’s been able to practice...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Nick Saban shares latest on Bryce Young to open Tennessee week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban kicked off Tennessee week by sharing the latest on quarterback Bryce Young, who missed the Texas A&M game with a shoulder injury. “Bryce is getting re-evaluated today,” Saban said Monday afternoon. “I don’t really know much, I haven’t really talked to doc since he did that. Hopefully, we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do, and we’ll see as the week progresses. But I don’t have an update much more than that.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bryce Young
247Sports

What Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said about rivalry with Alabama

Tennessee’s Josh Heupel was the fifth head coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Heupel was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Just finished up our Wednesday practice, and guys are...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Stetson Bennett injury update from Georgia football coach Kirby Smart

On the surface, the passing stats from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the 42-10 victory over Auburn, 22-of-32 (68.75%) for 208 yards, do not appear notable in any way. But included in those incompletions were several missed opportunities due to throws being off the mark, and several quick strike and screen attempts appeared to be a struggle for the sixth-year signal caller. During the CBS broadcast, it was noted that Bennett was dealing with a shoulder issue. While Smart did not mention anything in his postgame press conference, on Monday he did indicate his starting quarterback was dinged up but not necessarily injured.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II flips to Georgia

San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln four-star running back Roderick Robinson II II has flipped his commitment to Georgia from UCLA following a weekend visit to Athens, highlighted by the Bulldogs win over Auburn. Robinson ranks as the nation's No. 15 running back per the 247Sports Composite and adds to a UGA...
NFL
247Sports

Five-star junior Elliot Cadeau recaps visits

The number one ranked point guard in the class of 2024 Elliot Cadeau has completed his second official visit and has plans to take a third. The 6-1, 165-pound five- star from West Orange, NJ who transferred to Branson (Mo.) Link Academy has now taken official visits to Texas Tech and North Carolina and he's got one set up for the weekend of October 21st with Louisville.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
#Up In The Air#Texas A M
247Sports

Class of 2024 SG Jaiden Glover talks visits

Class of 2024 shooting guard Jaiden Glover is prepping for his junior season after transferring to The Patrick School (NJ.) The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is coming off a summer with the NY Renaissance 16U team that went to the Peach Jam finals and is looking to improve all facets of his game.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Paul Finebaum shreds Jimbo Fisher, warns Alabama before Tennessee

Paul Finebaum said Texas A&M's loss to Alabama was an indictment on Jimbo Fisher and his offensive play-calling, shredding the Aggies coach for his decision on the final play of the game inside the Crimson Tide's 5-yard line. The win for Alabama kept Nick Saban's team unbeaten heading into Saturday's showdown at sixth-ranked Tennessee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Texas A&M University
Sports
247Sports

No. 12 Oregon announces uniforms for week eight vs. No. 11 UCLA

Early on Monday morning, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against No. 11 UCLA on October 22nd. Oregon picked a completely new combination, going with black jerseys, pants, and helmets with pink and electric green accents. The helmet features black to pink ombre wings. The pink accents come during October, which Cancer Awareness Month runs through. Oregon has used pink in its uniforms before, most recently in 2014.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

What Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said about Ole Miss

No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0 SEC) hosts the Auburn Tigers(3-3, 1-2 SEC) at 11 a.m. CT Saturday. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN. Here's what Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said about the Rebels at his weekly press conference... HARSIN: “We’ll jump right into Ole Miss. They’re...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei expresses excitement for Tigers' road game at Florida State

Coming off a blowout, 31-3 win over Boston College last week, No. 4 Clemson looks to move to 7-0 on the season and further its stranglehold on the ACC Atlantic with a win over Florida State on the road Saturday. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei continues to put last year's struggles behind him and completed 18-of-32 passes for 220 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against the Eagles. Earlier this week, Uiagalelei expressed excitement about the opportunity to play in a hostile environment in Tallahassee.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

USA Basketball: Top ten sophomore Jalen Haralson recaps regional visits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Jalen Haralson was one of four players ranked inside the top ten of the 247Sports Top75 Player Rankings in attendance at USA Basketball’s October Minicamp. A 6-foot-7 combination guard out of Fishers (Ind.) Haralson was excited to gain knowledge from some of the best high school basketball coaches in the country while competing against like talent and competition.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

247Sports

