Monroe, LA

Police arrest Monroe man wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, plus other offenses

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (10/17/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, Jontae Marquez Turpin was arrested on Monday, October 17, 2022, and charged with Disturbing the Peace, Simple Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. His bond was set at $46,250.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jontae Turpin. According to police, Turpin is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Aggravated Battery, and Domestic Abuse Battery Child Endangerment.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Turpins, please contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.

