Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 97.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 201,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after purchasing an additional 99,151 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 51.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,209,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $162,751,000 after buying an additional 197,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
Versor Investments LP Has $880,000 Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advisor Resource Council Takes $264,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 50.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 136.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.9% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.
Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,225,505 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $75,836,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,197,000 after acquiring an additional 757,084 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NetEase by 31.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,849,000 after acquiring an additional 534,272 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8,032.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 442,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4,887.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 229,700 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Lessened by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 14,115 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 204,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 4,801 Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Versor Investments LP Has $882,000 Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,304,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $779,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 36.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 12,654 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after buying an additional 2,335,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,162,000 after buying an additional 831,235 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after buying an additional 762,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.
4,402 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.1% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 714,060 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,998.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 561,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $138,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 66,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stake Decreased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 81,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 18.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 426.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 470,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 88,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,499 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 16,042 Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Lowered by Advisor Resource Council
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $27,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 68.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
