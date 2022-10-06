Read full article on original website
Rock City ‘Drink-Ø-Rama’ Barrel Aged Beer
This collab brew by Rock City (Netherlands) & Nøgne Ø (Norway) was together at Rock City Brewing in Amersfoort, The Netherlands. This version is the barrel-aged beer of the original brew. The artwork is inspired by the Punk-O-Rama compilation albums published by Epitaph Records between 1994 ad 2005.
OASIS | Find Your Own Oasis
Spring water has long been considered the source of all life. Not only does water play a unique role in determining the possibility of existence, providing life to all beings on the Earth, but it also offers a clean and clear taste.
Casta de Locos Wines
We are a design studio specialised in branding and packaging design for various products, mostly alcoholic beverages. From Vantablack Studio we are happy to have the opportunity to work on special and collaborative projects, working to create things that are brutally extraordinary things. In this sense, we are here to show one of our special projects for Casta de Locos Wines.
Sly Dog Rum
The bottle stands out and contrasts competitors in a retail or dark bar environment. A total matt black finish helps the bottle absorb light and stand alone. A sharp bite of neon orange captures the fiery flavour and helps customers understand the product immediately. After a few months of trading...
FMJ Mooncake Gift Box 2022
A meaningful project when we were approached by a traditional local bakery manufacturer to create a series of mooncake gift box packaging for their 2022 Mooncake Festival event and promotion. We came up with the design direction from a blank canvas. From the colour palette to the finishing of the...
Hip Hops Craft IPA
Hip Hops – the result of a conceptual experiment between a taste driven branding agency (us) and a passionate craft brewer. Together we have created and branded a radical new range of beers – engineered with art, perfected through obsession and brewed to inspire. Inked – Jet Black...
CELEBRATION VODKA
The brief was sent to me from International Distillers Limited (IDL), Sri Lanka, at the peak of Covid, and the massive downswing of the Sri Lankan economy. This created a golden opportunity…, a chance to re-invent a bad existing brand that would connect emotionally with the local Sri Lankan consumer, an opportunity to change the emphasis of the brand name, to something that could truly resonate, and create a sense of pride and brand loyalty like never before. The white peacock- is both rare and symbolic of divine self-realization, and a purified cleansed soul. The divine self resurrected from the fires and fears of damnation, aligned to the higher consciousness. In essence, it represents clarity, purity, and pride much in keeping with the rebranding of Celebration Vodka.
Little Bistro Baby Food
Kiddylicious supply snacks to all major UK supermarkets and operate in over 18 countries. ‘Little Bistro’ is the first adventure beyond snacks, with 10 lines of ambient baby and toddler meals. Working with Kiddylicious we have created the range design from scratch. The name ‘Little Bistro’ is a...
Septem Quaranta Giorni
In strange times, opportunities for creativity arise!. Suddenly, in the year 2020, the world was forced to a full stop. The global quarantine made us pause and ponder: What comes next? How much flavor do we put in our life?. During quarantine, Sofoklis Panagiotou, the Septem Microbrewery producer and owner,...
IVY cafe – branding
The client wanted to create a simple, elegant, youthful and distinctive coffee brand that reflects the spirit of activity and vitality when drinking coffee. The customer wanted to enter the ivy leaf. She has combined IVY coffee beans in a way that reflects the vision and spirit of the brand, and has used a young, fun font that reflects the vibrancy and dynamism when using this brand’s product.
Grisbì WILD Limited Edition
Background: The brand Grisbì has been owned by Vicenzi S.p.A., the Italian leader in the bakery sector, since 2005. It is the velvety cream-filled shortcrust pastry par excellence. Its delicious, exclusive recipe makes it a unique product; female consumers think it is synonymous with a shape and filling, even for products that are not pastries. This significant awareness forms the basis for the ‘Grisbì wild’ project.
IKA Glow Balm
Strategic positioning Brand-, logo- & packaging identity: IKA Beauty GLOW as YOU are! When you are your best you, you glow! That’s why IKA developed the perfect GLOW BALM for you in your trusted yellow bullet. Like a hybrid serum and tinted balm. Its decadent yet lightweight texture makes it feel like a serum disguised as a balm! Not sticky, not tacky but just the right pampering for your lips. No confusion with a lipstick. It’s au naturel and dewy YOU!
Thompson – Liquid Dietary Supplement
Thompson is a liquid dietary supplement brand based in Canada. It’s a full-spectrum hemp oil made from organically grown California hemp. As a solution for the Thompson’s branding, we came up with a classic font for the logo and a hemp illustrated emblem. This way, the supplementary type becomes more understandable for viewers.
Benevo Dog Food
We’ve updated the branding and designed the whole packaging range for Benevo – an innovative, independent UK pet food company owned by vegans. Benevo believe in pain-free pet food and the name ‘Benevo’, comes from the word ‘Benevolent’ which means ‘promoting the welfare and happiness of others’.
Votanikon Gin
When this project came into our hands, we knew it had to be special, just like our country’s unique natural environment, which is the inspiration of this premium everyday gin. Knowing that every Votanikon bottle carries all the goodness of Greece’s flora, as it is made with 20 of the most celebrated Greek herbs, we had to build the brand based on the country’s inspirational scenery: the light, the sea and the sky, the rocky landscapes, the shadows and the contrasts.
