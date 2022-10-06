Read full article on original website
REDUCED! 20BBL Two Vessel BCast Brewhouse (steam) with 3 Pumps, Cold Plate, Stainless Piping, Platform, Mfg 2015 FREE DELIVERY
REDUCED! 20BBL Two Vessel BCast Brewhouse (steam) with 3 Pumps, Cold Plate, Stainless Piping, Platform, Mfg 2015 FREE DELIVERY ( $99,000 ) Asking $99k for a two vessel 20 BBL Brewhouse recently decommissioned and disassembled includes all piping, valves, manifold, pumps, platform. This system was acquired in 2020 as part of an asset purchase and was never used. It is carefully stored indoors and well cataloged. It is in exceptional shape, price includes everything listed below. WE WILL LOAD AND SHIP AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE ANYWHERE IN LOWER 48.
Complete 15 BBL Ten-Vessel Craft Brewery Plus Accessories for Sale
Complete 15 BBL Ten-Vessel Craft Brewery Plus Accessories for Sale ( $275,000 ) Ten Vessel Brewery: Two-Vessel 15 BBL Brew House, two 30BBL HLT + CLT water tanks, three 15BBL conical fermenters/brite tanks, three 30BBL conical fermenters/brites, grist case, mill. 2 Head ABE Keg Washer, Water Treatment System, Kegs (various 1/6, 1/4, and 1/2 sizes), McClain Ozone Cleaning Machine, Kitchen Equipment, XpressFill 4-Head Manual Bottling Machine, AC Units + Accessories, Draft Systems (kegerators, portable units, etc.), Delivery Three-Wheel Motorbike, Brewing Ingredients & Supplies, 20+ Stainless Floor Drain Covers, Barroom Furniture (Tables, Chairs, High-tops), Glycol, Three Chest Freezers + Fridge, Pilot Brewery 60L, Lamps, Audio Speaker System, Stainless Sink, Steam Regulator, Fire Extinguishers, Other Misc. Equipment.
Turn-Key Dedicated Gluten Free Brewery For Sale; Evasion Brewing McMInnville, OR $398,000
Turn-Key Dedicated Gluten Free Brewery For Sale; Evasion Brewing McMInnville, OR $398,000 ( $398,000 ) We are a fully operational and successful dedicated Gluten Free brewery, producing GF beers from millet, rice, buckwheat and oats. The business is profitable, well established and has a loyal following. We are selling because...
60 bbl CLT/Sour Tank
This tank was custom built to act as a kettle sour tank. It has steam jackets so you can knockout, pitch bacteria and keep at desired sour temp and then bring temp out to kill bacteria. The tank has a front and top manway, top mounted sprayball for CIP and front mounted sample port.
Oskar Blues 32 ounce seamer Crowler machine. Purchased in 2017
Oskar Blues 32 ounce seamer Crowler machine. Purchased in 2017 ( $2,200 ) Oskar blues 32 ounce canner/seamer/crowler machine. Well taken care of and lubed daily before use. Only thing not original is the replacement On/off switch that we got from Oskar blues. We are out of cans but we do have a few selves of lids and boxes of 3 pack holders that come with it.
Reyes Buying Frenzy Continues with Two More Acquisitions
Reyes Beer Division (RBD) has agreed to acquire Paradise Beverages, Inc. in the state of Hawaii. The transaction is scheduled to close in early December, according to Shanken News Daily. The acquisition adds about 8.9 million cases to RBD’s overall operations, and includes brands from Molson Coors, Constellation, Boston Beer, Diageo, Heineken USA, Maui Brewing and others. RBD will operate the business as Hawaii Beverage, LLC and will maintain all five existing distribution facilities across the state.
1/6 barrel kegs for sale
(14) 1/6 bbls from various manufacturers. Please Login or register to contact the poster of this classified ad.
For Sale - Switchback AI-3H Cartoner For Cans
Pricing and Questions – Austin Hart (910) 639-0016 Or Austin@unitedfoodandbeverage.com. With a wide variety of attachments available, the Switchback AI-3H End Load Cartoner can be fitted to perform almost any task when it comes to cartoning. This world class model uses high-speed input shaft technology to remove the torsion effect found in normal, low-speed line shaft drives, and has plenty of horsepower to accommodate additional infeed conveyors if required.
Phantasm: The Magical Mystery of Thiols Explained
It’s not unusual for brewers to trade information about new hop varieties and text or email one another about how to best use experimental varieties. The products usually involve a big hop company that has heavily invested in a years long research project, sending the new varieties out for testing to a few select breweries. But some ingredients fly even further under the radar.
(3) Available – Used GW Kent 90 bbl fermenters
(3) Available - Used GW Kent 90 bbl fermenters ( $20,000 ) (3) available – These are used GW Kent 90 bbl conical fermenters. These are designed with conical bottom, side manway door, 4 legs with cross bracing, cip arm, separate blow off arm, and racking port. They are equipped with jackets on the cone and sidewall. Dimensions are approx 18’6″ tall x 88″ diameter. These tanks are currently installed but scheduled for removal next week. New cost is approximatley $38,000 each and we have priced these at a steep dicount to sell them this week. If purchased this week, the tanks will be loaded at no charge next week and we can offer a competitive price for delivery. Please call/text with your delivery address and I will quote door delivery.
