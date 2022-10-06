(3) Available - Used GW Kent 90 bbl fermenters ( $20,000 ) (3) available – These are used GW Kent 90 bbl conical fermenters. These are designed with conical bottom, side manway door, 4 legs with cross bracing, cip arm, separate blow off arm, and racking port. They are equipped with jackets on the cone and sidewall. Dimensions are approx 18’6″ tall x 88″ diameter. These tanks are currently installed but scheduled for removal next week. New cost is approximatley $38,000 each and we have priced these at a steep dicount to sell them this week. If purchased this week, the tanks will be loaded at no charge next week and we can offer a competitive price for delivery. Please call/text with your delivery address and I will quote door delivery.

SHOPPING ・ 20 HOURS AGO