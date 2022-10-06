Read full article on original website
probrewer.com
Complete 15 BBL Ten-Vessel Craft Brewery Plus Accessories for Sale
Complete 15 BBL Ten-Vessel Craft Brewery Plus Accessories for Sale ( $275,000 ) Ten Vessel Brewery: Two-Vessel 15 BBL Brew House, two 30BBL HLT + CLT water tanks, three 15BBL conical fermenters/brite tanks, three 30BBL conical fermenters/brites, grist case, mill. 2 Head ABE Keg Washer, Water Treatment System, Kegs (various 1/6, 1/4, and 1/2 sizes), McClain Ozone Cleaning Machine, Kitchen Equipment, XpressFill 4-Head Manual Bottling Machine, AC Units + Accessories, Draft Systems (kegerators, portable units, etc.), Delivery Three-Wheel Motorbike, Brewing Ingredients & Supplies, 20+ Stainless Floor Drain Covers, Barroom Furniture (Tables, Chairs, High-tops), Glycol, Three Chest Freezers + Fridge, Pilot Brewery 60L, Lamps, Audio Speaker System, Stainless Sink, Steam Regulator, Fire Extinguishers, Other Misc. Equipment.
probrewer.com
3-In-1 Convertible Hand Truck
Self-explanatory. In perfect condition. Please Login or register to contact the poster of this classified ad.
CARS・
probrewer.com
Oskar Blues 32 ounce seamer Crowler machine. Purchased in 2017
Oskar Blues 32 ounce seamer Crowler machine. Purchased in 2017 ( $2,200 ) Oskar blues 32 ounce canner/seamer/crowler machine. Well taken care of and lubed daily before use. Only thing not original is the replacement On/off switch that we got from Oskar blues. We are out of cans but we do have a few selves of lids and boxes of 3 pack holders that come with it.
probrewer.com
1/6 barrel kegs for sale
(14) 1/6 bbls from various manufacturers. Please Login or register to contact the poster of this classified ad.
probrewer.com
200ml / 200end SLIM aluminum cans
CLEARANCE SALE- 100,000 – 200ml slim cans. Make an offer. Spec drawings available. Bulk packed.
probrewer.com
60 bbl HLT – Steam Heated
60 bbl HLT steam heated tank. This tank has a top manway and top mounted sprayball for CIP.
probrewer.com
1BBL brewhouse , tanks and glycol chiller
1bbl ruby street natural gas brewhouse, digital controller and heat exchanger. 1 spike 1bbl tank with cooling rods and all fittings. 1 more beer 1bbl tank with heating jacket and cooling rods. All fittings included. Glycol chiller with 5 gallon reservoir. selling all together. $8k obo. Manufacturer : Ruby Street.
probrewer.com
(3) Available – Used GW Kent 90 bbl fermenters
(3) Available - Used GW Kent 90 bbl fermenters ( $20,000 ) (3) available – These are used GW Kent 90 bbl conical fermenters. These are designed with conical bottom, side manway door, 4 legs with cross bracing, cip arm, separate blow off arm, and racking port. They are equipped with jackets on the cone and sidewall. Dimensions are approx 18’6″ tall x 88″ diameter. These tanks are currently installed but scheduled for removal next week. New cost is approximatley $38,000 each and we have priced these at a steep dicount to sell them this week. If purchased this week, the tanks will be loaded at no charge next week and we can offer a competitive price for delivery. Please call/text with your delivery address and I will quote door delivery.
probrewer.com
Draft system FOB (Foam On Beer) devices, gently used.
I have 9 of these barely-used FOBs for sale. “Foam On Beer Dectectors (FOBS) FOBs are installed in long draw draft beer systems to reduce beer waste and increase profits for the business. We aim to bring our FOB into the market as an affordable least cost option for those businesses who want to save on pouring their money down the drain!
probrewer.com
For Sale - Switchback AI-3H Cartoner For Cans
Pricing and Questions – Austin Hart (910) 639-0016 Or Austin@unitedfoodandbeverage.com. With a wide variety of attachments available, the Switchback AI-3H End Load Cartoner can be fitted to perform almost any task when it comes to cartoning. This world class model uses high-speed input shaft technology to remove the torsion effect found in normal, low-speed line shaft drives, and has plenty of horsepower to accommodate additional infeed conveyors if required.
probrewer.com
REDUCED! 20BBL Two Vessel BCast Brewhouse (steam) with 3 Pumps, Cold Plate, Stainless Piping, Platform, Mfg 2015 FREE DELIVERY
REDUCED! 20BBL Two Vessel BCast Brewhouse (steam) with 3 Pumps, Cold Plate, Stainless Piping, Platform, Mfg 2015 FREE DELIVERY ( $99,000 ) Asking $99k for a two vessel 20 BBL Brewhouse recently decommissioned and disassembled includes all piping, valves, manifold, pumps, platform. This system was acquired in 2020 as part of an asset purchase and was never used. It is carefully stored indoors and well cataloged. It is in exceptional shape, price includes everything listed below. WE WILL LOAD AND SHIP AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE ANYWHERE IN LOWER 48.
