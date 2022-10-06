Read full article on original website
Oskar Blues 32 ounce seamer Crowler machine. Purchased in 2017 ( $2,200 ) Oskar blues 32 ounce canner/seamer/crowler machine. Well taken care of and lubed daily before use. Only thing not original is the replacement On/off switch that we got from Oskar blues. We are out of cans but we do have a few selves of lids and boxes of 3 pack holders that come with it.
3-In-1 Convertible Hand Truck
Self-explanatory. In perfect condition. Please Login or register to contact the poster of this classified ad.
ProCarb 20 Inline Carbonator Barely Used
This ProCarb20 was purchased used and only used in our facility twice. Works great but it is no longer needed for our product offerings. Ready to ship!
Used 55 Gallon Blichmann Kettles (Electric Brewery Modified), Sabco PlatePro Chiller, Electric Brewery Control Panel Panel
Used 55 Gallon Blichmann Kettles (Electric Brewery Modified), Sabco PlatePro Chiller, Electric Brewery Control Panel Panel ( $2,000 ) Used 1bbl Electric Brewery Homebrew/Pilot System Parts. 2 55 Gallon Blichmann Modified Kettles. 1 was for our HLT, fitted with the HERMS Coil ($200) 1 was our boil kettle, fitted with...
1/6 barrel kegs for sale
(14) 1/6 bbls from various manufacturers. Please Login or register to contact the poster of this classified ad.
Complete 15 BBL Ten-Vessel Craft Brewery Plus Accessories for Sale
Complete 15 BBL Ten-Vessel Craft Brewery Plus Accessories for Sale ( $275,000 ) Ten Vessel Brewery: Two-Vessel 15 BBL Brew House, two 30BBL HLT + CLT water tanks, three 15BBL conical fermenters/brite tanks, three 30BBL conical fermenters/brites, grist case, mill. 2 Head ABE Keg Washer, Water Treatment System, Kegs (various 1/6, 1/4, and 1/2 sizes), McClain Ozone Cleaning Machine, Kitchen Equipment, XpressFill 4-Head Manual Bottling Machine, AC Units + Accessories, Draft Systems (kegerators, portable units, etc.), Delivery Three-Wheel Motorbike, Brewing Ingredients & Supplies, 20+ Stainless Floor Drain Covers, Barroom Furniture (Tables, Chairs, High-tops), Glycol, Three Chest Freezers + Fridge, Pilot Brewery 60L, Lamps, Audio Speaker System, Stainless Sink, Steam Regulator, Fire Extinguishers, Other Misc. Equipment.
600G Double-Walled Tank w/Cooling Unit
Buyer must pick up from brewery or arrange freight & pallet. We can help load out from our space.
1BBL brewhouse , tanks and glycol chiller
1bbl ruby street natural gas brewhouse, digital controller and heat exchanger. 1 spike 1bbl tank with cooling rods and all fittings. 1 more beer 1bbl tank with heating jacket and cooling rods. All fittings included. Glycol chiller with 5 gallon reservoir. selling all together. $8k obo. Manufacturer : Ruby Street.
MicroCanner MC202 w/ In-Feed Conveyer (Factory New Refurb)
MicroCanner MC202 w/ In-Feed Conveyer (Factory New Refurb) ( $55,000 ) Complete Factory Refurbishment of a MicroCanner MC202 Canning line with 6-head filler, In-Feed Conveyer, flip can rinse/purge, CO2 head space purge and can rinse/air dry. Comes with 16 oz. and 12 oz. squat rinse cages and is adjustable to run 8, 12 and 16 oz. cans. Runs 24-27 x 16 oz. cans per minute.
60 bbl CLT/Sour Tank
This tank was custom built to act as a kettle sour tank. It has steam jackets so you can knockout, pitch bacteria and keep at desired sour temp and then bring temp out to kill bacteria. The tank has a front and top manway, top mounted sprayball for CIP and front mounted sample port.
Phantasm: The Magical Mystery of Thiols Explained
It’s not unusual for brewers to trade information about new hop varieties and text or email one another about how to best use experimental varieties. The products usually involve a big hop company that has heavily invested in a years long research project, sending the new varieties out for testing to a few select breweries. But some ingredients fly even further under the radar.
Like New Psychobrew 4BBL Jacketed Conical Fermenters and Brite Tank
Like New Psychobrew 4BBL Jacketed Conical Fermenters and Brite Tank ( $20,000 ) Up for sale are three jacketed 4BBL conical fermenters and one 4BBL brite tank purchased in 2019. I would say each has had 4-5 beers through them total – never any wild yeast or bacteria. These have been great, but we are switching things up and going with a few more smaller unitanks instead. We also have a 4BBL brite tank available as a package deal. We paid $5,100 for each of them. $4,900 for the brite. These are in like new condition and would be a fantastic option for a start up brewery or someone expanding production with a few more tanks.
For Sale - Switchback AI-3H Cartoner For Cans
Pricing and Questions – Austin Hart (910) 639-0016 Or Austin@unitedfoodandbeverage.com. With a wide variety of attachments available, the Switchback AI-3H End Load Cartoner can be fitted to perform almost any task when it comes to cartoning. This world class model uses high-speed input shaft technology to remove the torsion effect found in normal, low-speed line shaft drives, and has plenty of horsepower to accommodate additional infeed conveyors if required.
(3) Available – Used GW Kent 90 bbl fermenters
(3) Available - Used GW Kent 90 bbl fermenters ( $20,000 ) (3) available – These are used GW Kent 90 bbl conical fermenters. These are designed with conical bottom, side manway door, 4 legs with cross bracing, cip arm, separate blow off arm, and racking port. They are equipped with jackets on the cone and sidewall. Dimensions are approx 18’6″ tall x 88″ diameter. These tanks are currently installed but scheduled for removal next week. New cost is approximatley $38,000 each and we have priced these at a steep dicount to sell them this week. If purchased this week, the tanks will be loaded at no charge next week and we can offer a competitive price for delivery. Please call/text with your delivery address and I will quote door delivery.
REDUCED! 20BBL Two Vessel BCast Brewhouse (steam) with 3 Pumps, Cold Plate, Stainless Piping, Platform, Mfg 2015 FREE DELIVERY
REDUCED! 20BBL Two Vessel BCast Brewhouse (steam) with 3 Pumps, Cold Plate, Stainless Piping, Platform, Mfg 2015 FREE DELIVERY ( $99,000 ) Asking $99k for a two vessel 20 BBL Brewhouse recently decommissioned and disassembled includes all piping, valves, manifold, pumps, platform. This system was acquired in 2020 as part of an asset purchase and was never used. It is carefully stored indoors and well cataloged. It is in exceptional shape, price includes everything listed below. WE WILL LOAD AND SHIP AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE ANYWHERE IN LOWER 48.
1 Barrel Brew System – Pilot System
Includes frame, winch, kettle, basket, controller, pumps, heating elements (240V single phase) and heat exchanger. Also have a box of miscellaneous tri-clamps, hoses, etc to go with it. Fully operational with owners manual. Perfect pilot system or home brew system for someone looking to step up their game!. Manufacturer :...
