Like New Psychobrew 4BBL Jacketed Conical Fermenters and Brite Tank ( $20,000 ) Up for sale are three jacketed 4BBL conical fermenters and one 4BBL brite tank purchased in 2019. I would say each has had 4-5 beers through them total – never any wild yeast or bacteria. These have been great, but we are switching things up and going with a few more smaller unitanks instead. We also have a 4BBL brite tank available as a package deal. We paid $5,100 for each of them. $4,900 for the brite. These are in like new condition and would be a fantastic option for a start up brewery or someone expanding production with a few more tanks.

