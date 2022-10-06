Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring, Ninja and Shark products
For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still, Amazon...
probrewer.com
60 bbl CLT/Sour Tank
This tank was custom built to act as a kettle sour tank. It has steam jackets so you can knockout, pitch bacteria and keep at desired sour temp and then bring temp out to kill bacteria. The tank has a front and top manway, top mounted sprayball for CIP and front mounted sample port.
probrewer.com
1 Barrel Brew System – Pilot System
Includes frame, winch, kettle, basket, controller, pumps, heating elements (240V single phase) and heat exchanger. Also have a box of miscellaneous tri-clamps, hoses, etc to go with it. Fully operational with owners manual. Perfect pilot system or home brew system for someone looking to step up their game!. Manufacturer :...
probrewer.com
Draft system FOB (Foam On Beer) devices, gently used.
I have 9 of these barely-used FOBs for sale. “Foam On Beer Dectectors (FOBS) FOBs are installed in long draw draft beer systems to reduce beer waste and increase profits for the business. We aim to bring our FOB into the market as an affordable least cost option for those businesses who want to save on pouring their money down the drain!
IN THIS ARTICLE
probrewer.com
probrewer.com
200ml / 200end SLIM aluminum cans
CLEARANCE SALE- 100,000 – 200ml slim cans. Make an offer. Spec drawings available. Bulk packed.
probrewer.com
3-In-1 Convertible Hand Truck
Self-explanatory. In perfect condition. Please Login or register to contact the poster of this classified ad.
CARS・
probrewer.com
Used 55 Gallon Blichmann Kettles (Electric Brewery Modified), Sabco PlatePro Chiller, Electric Brewery Control Panel Panel
Used 55 Gallon Blichmann Kettles (Electric Brewery Modified), Sabco PlatePro Chiller, Electric Brewery Control Panel Panel ( $2,000 ) Used 1bbl Electric Brewery Homebrew/Pilot System Parts. 2 55 Gallon Blichmann Modified Kettles. 1 was for our HLT, fitted with the HERMS Coil ($200) 1 was our boil kettle, fitted with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
probrewer.com
Complete 15 BBL Ten-Vessel Craft Brewery Plus Accessories for Sale
Complete 15 BBL Ten-Vessel Craft Brewery Plus Accessories for Sale ( $275,000 ) Ten Vessel Brewery: Two-Vessel 15 BBL Brew House, two 30BBL HLT + CLT water tanks, three 15BBL conical fermenters/brite tanks, three 30BBL conical fermenters/brites, grist case, mill. 2 Head ABE Keg Washer, Water Treatment System, Kegs (various 1/6, 1/4, and 1/2 sizes), McClain Ozone Cleaning Machine, Kitchen Equipment, XpressFill 4-Head Manual Bottling Machine, AC Units + Accessories, Draft Systems (kegerators, portable units, etc.), Delivery Three-Wheel Motorbike, Brewing Ingredients & Supplies, 20+ Stainless Floor Drain Covers, Barroom Furniture (Tables, Chairs, High-tops), Glycol, Three Chest Freezers + Fridge, Pilot Brewery 60L, Lamps, Audio Speaker System, Stainless Sink, Steam Regulator, Fire Extinguishers, Other Misc. Equipment.
probrewer.com
1BBL brewhouse , tanks and glycol chiller
1bbl ruby street natural gas brewhouse, digital controller and heat exchanger. 1 spike 1bbl tank with cooling rods and all fittings. 1 more beer 1bbl tank with heating jacket and cooling rods. All fittings included. Glycol chiller with 5 gallon reservoir. selling all together. $8k obo. Manufacturer : Ruby Street.
probrewer.com
600G Double-Walled Tank w/Cooling Unit
Buyer must pick up from brewery or arrange freight & pallet. We can help load out from our space.
probrewer.com
1/6 barrel kegs for sale
(14) 1/6 bbls from various manufacturers. Please Login or register to contact the poster of this classified ad.
probrewer.com
ProCarb 20 Inline Carbonator Barely Used
This ProCarb20 was purchased used and only used in our facility twice. Works great but it is no longer needed for our product offerings. Ready to ship!
Grab these last minute Amazon deals on the best holiday gifts for cats and cat lovers
It's your last chance to grab the best Amazon Prime Day deals on gifts for cat lovers and their furry friends. Save on cat trees, treats and more.
probrewer.com
For Sale - Switchback AI-3H Cartoner For Cans
Pricing and Questions – Austin Hart (910) 639-0016 Or Austin@unitedfoodandbeverage.com. With a wide variety of attachments available, the Switchback AI-3H End Load Cartoner can be fitted to perform almost any task when it comes to cartoning. This world class model uses high-speed input shaft technology to remove the torsion effect found in normal, low-speed line shaft drives, and has plenty of horsepower to accommodate additional infeed conveyors if required.
probrewer.com
REDUCED! 20BBL Two Vessel BCast Brewhouse (steam) with 3 Pumps, Cold Plate, Stainless Piping, Platform, Mfg 2015 FREE DELIVERY
REDUCED! 20BBL Two Vessel BCast Brewhouse (steam) with 3 Pumps, Cold Plate, Stainless Piping, Platform, Mfg 2015 FREE DELIVERY ( $99,000 ) Asking $99k for a two vessel 20 BBL Brewhouse recently decommissioned and disassembled includes all piping, valves, manifold, pumps, platform. This system was acquired in 2020 as part of an asset purchase and was never used. It is carefully stored indoors and well cataloged. It is in exceptional shape, price includes everything listed below. WE WILL LOAD AND SHIP AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE ANYWHERE IN LOWER 48.
probrewer.com
60 bbl HLT – Steam Heated
60 bbl HLT steam heated tank. This tank has a top manway and top mounted sprayball for CIP.
probrewer.com
Turn-Key Dedicated Gluten Free Brewery For Sale; Evasion Brewing McMInnville, OR $398,000
Turn-Key Dedicated Gluten Free Brewery For Sale; Evasion Brewing McMInnville, OR $398,000 ( $398,000 ) We are a fully operational and successful dedicated Gluten Free brewery, producing GF beers from millet, rice, buckwheat and oats. The business is profitable, well established and has a loyal following. We are selling because...
probrewer.com
(3) Available – Used GW Kent 90 bbl fermenters
(3) Available - Used GW Kent 90 bbl fermenters ( $20,000 ) (3) available – These are used GW Kent 90 bbl conical fermenters. These are designed with conical bottom, side manway door, 4 legs with cross bracing, cip arm, separate blow off arm, and racking port. They are equipped with jackets on the cone and sidewall. Dimensions are approx 18’6″ tall x 88″ diameter. These tanks are currently installed but scheduled for removal next week. New cost is approximatley $38,000 each and we have priced these at a steep dicount to sell them this week. If purchased this week, the tanks will be loaded at no charge next week and we can offer a competitive price for delivery. Please call/text with your delivery address and I will quote door delivery.
probrewer.com
Lightly used 80BBL Jacketed Fermenters
Selling two 80bbl jacketed JVNW fermenters. Excellent condition. Used sparingly and originally manufactured in Canby, OR in 2014. Rigging is available on site for an additional charge. Buyer arranges freight and rigging. Will entertain reasonable offers. Please reach out for more info or pictures. Thanks!. Manufacturer : JVNW. Original Manufacture...
Comments / 0