Is Blockchain Changing the Fine Alcohol Industry?
Blockchain technology opened doors for premium alcohol businesses to provide investors with an easier way to invest in fine liquor and ensure the assets’ authenticity. Fine liquor is not just a trophy for the collector’s community but also a great alternative investment possibility. It has outstanding price stability and is less volatile than other assets. However, investors are still apprehensive about investing in liquor and trading it since some obstacles exist.
Epillo to Make Giant Entry in the Crypto World with Blockchain Based IoT Smart Wearables
Epillo Health Systems, soon to launch their first range of blockchain-based IoT smart wearables, have already taken a grand entry in the blockchain technology sector by launching their whitepaper at Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 on 5th October. Before being a part of the blockchain industry, Epillo group ventured in the healthcare sector with 3 brands under them; INTRx™ (Technology with WIPO Gazetted Patent on Drug-Food Interaction Management), Freshwey™ (Health-Food), and HealthHUB™ (Retail Health & Medicine).
Top 3 Upcoming Blockchain Games to Watch in 2023: Plutonians, Elfin Kingdom, and SageVerse
Blockchain games will be a significant factor in the gaming business by 2023. With the introduction of decentralized platforms like Ethereum, Tron, and EOS, developers will have many options for designing unique gameplay for their games. Gaming in a decentralized ecosystem will bring a new level of transparency and justice...
BudBlockz CEO Looks to Put Wild Dogs Tamadoge and Dogecoin Back in Their Kennels
Within the realm of cryptocurrencies, meme tokens have always had a special and distinguishable place. While projects like Tamadoge and Dogecoin were fueled by the enthusiasm associated with memes, the time has come for projects with real utility to gain prevalence in the blockchain industry. BudBlockz arises as one of the most viable crypto opportunities of 2022, converging the potential of the marijuana sector and revolutionizing it with crypto technologies.
What is Cloud Mining? Learn about Bytebus – Excellent Cloud Mining Service Provider
Cloud mining is the process of mining cryptocurrencies using a remote data center with shared processing power. This type of mining allows users to mine cryptocurrencies without having to invest in expensive mining hardware or deal with the associated challenges of solo mining. With cloud mining, all you need to...
Nillion Hires Top Coinbase & Bloomberg Lawyer Lindsay Danas Cohen as General Counsel
Leadership Includes Founding Engineer of Uber, Founder of Indiegogo, Founding CMO of Hedera Hashgraph, Head of Innovation Partnerships at Nike and Others. Much-anticipated web3 startup Nillion announces the appointment of Lindsay Danas Cohen as General Counsel. Danas Cohen, a former top lawyer at Coinbase and Bloomberg, joins a team of technology leaders including CTO Conrad Whelan, the Founding Engineer of Uber, that is using breakthrough technology to create the first fully decentralized secure multi-party computation (MPC) network in web3.
Mexican Workers Employed Abroad Will Be Able to Receive Payments in Cryptos
Mexican citizens who find remote employment abroad now have the option of being paid in Bitcoin, Ethereum, or stablecoins. The service will be provided by Bitso in alliance with the global contracting and payroll company Via. The cryptocurrency payment option helps workers face rising inflation and companies save money on...
Coinbase Receives Singapore Digital Payment Token Crypto License
The DPT license will allow Coinbase to offer regulated products and services in Singapore, where it has been active for the last few years. Crypto exchange Coinbase has received an in-principal approval for a Digital Payment Token (DPT) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Singapore’s central bank, the company said in a blog post on Monday.
Spritz Finance Activates Crypto Bill Pay With Any Token on Polygon
Spritz Finance, which recently launched its beta for US residents, has expanded its bill-pay capabilities to support payments with any token on the Polygon network. This is a major step forward in realizing the company’s mission of making crypto useful in the real world for millions of people. Spritz...
Angry Cat NFT Collection Soars 334% Amid Bear Market – Here’s Why
Cat-themed NFTs seem to be trending, even in an ongoing bear market. The first notable example of this was the Cool Cats NFT collection, which saw its value soar 14% following a strategic investment from Animoca Brands. Now, another feline NFT collection, Angry Cat , is enjoying unexpectedly positive numbers against the tide of these volatile market conditions.
Tether Ltd Freezes 8.2 Million in USDT on Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain
The stablecoin issuing company Tether (USDT) is apparently collaborating with regulators globally. So far in 2022, Tether has frozen the funds of 215 USDT addresses on Ethereum, investigations have revealed. Tether Ltd. has not posted any comments on these moves related to suspicious activity from the addresses involved. Tether Limited,...
PancakeSwap Joins Cardano and BudBlockz as the Top Trending Tokens This Week
Cryptocurrency investments have made millions for many and you can also potentially earn huge gains if you identify and invest early in good projects. BudBlockz ($BLUNT), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and Cardano ($ADA) are the top trending tokens this week and all three have come up with interesting updates that could help in ensuring a bull rally in the coming weeks. Here’s an overview of these three cryptocurrencies and the major updates from their ecosystem.
Portuguese Government to Levy a 28% Tax on Crypto Capital Gains
A Portuguese government-issued report published on October 10th has proposed a new cryptocurrency tax policy as part of its national budget for 2023. The report recommends that the government impose a 28% capital gains tax on cryptocurrency gains made over one year. However, the draft includes a provision that gains realized after crypto assets have been held for a period of one year will not be taxed.
BNB Chain Undergoes Hard Fork as a Fix for $100M Exploit
According to a GitHub post by the BNB Chain development team, the BNB Chain has undergone a hard fork as a fix for the October 6th exploit which saw the platform drained of $100 million. A post from Binance, the parent company behind BNB Chain, affirmed that the network will...
Binance and Sequoia Capital to Back Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout
With Tesla CEO Elon Musk seemingly prepared to go through with his proposed deal to purchase Twitter, Binance and popular tech investor Sequoia Capital are reportedly ready to back Musk in the takeover. Binance to Invest in Musk’s Twitter Deal. One month after Musk’s original offer to buy Twitter...
Sam Bankman-Fried Announces Big Updates in Preparation for FTX V2
Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO and Founder of FTX, has announced that the exchange will be launching a series of new developments over the next month aimed at improving the platform’s efficiency. Big Updates Coming to FTX. FTX, one of the biggest crypto derivatives platforms, is gearing up for a...
Chainmonsters Demo Available Free on All Platforms
On October 6th, the demo for the highly anticipated Chainmonsters, a Play to Earn (P2E) game similar in concept to Pokemon Legends: Arceus, was made available for free on all major gaming platforms, including Steam, Apple Testflight, and Google Play. The announcement came via posts on the game’s official blog and Twitter account.
DecentWorld Announces Exclusive Giveaway Event for True Metaverse Enthusiasts
Having a great time in the metaverse has never been this easy. DecentWorld, a Swiss-based digital real estate metaverse, is launching its first 3D game. The coin-collecting minigame will combine mechanics and quest features common to such popular games as Super Mario and GTA. The launch is set to be the first of many exciting features to be added to the 3D metaverse. DecentWorld’s creators say that users can expect the addition of several other minigames in the coming months.
BudBlockz Price Could Surpass XRP by End of Year
The recent crypto market downturns have been a major setback to investors worldwide. However, markets are firmly back on their path to recovery. And instead of licking their wounds too long, crypto investors are back in the game preying on the next crypto goldmine. And just as is the case...
Binance Is a “Big Proponent of Decentralization,” Says Binance CEO
Centralization and decentralization seem to be opposing forces that gradually overcome or are overcome by each other. Binance co-founder and CEO Zhangpeng Zhao (CZ) has recently expressed his own thoughts on centralization vs. decentralization. Binance published an article about his insights on its official website. “I believe the first thing...
