Tennis

wtatennis.com

In first match since US Open, Collins upsets Garcia in San Diego

There were no ill effects of nearly a month off for Danielle Collins on Monday night at the San Diego Open. The reigning Australian Open finalist, unseeded at the WTA 500 event, knocked off No.7 seed Caroline Garcia in the opening round, 6-2, 7-6(4). Collins' last match came on Sept....
SAN DIEGO, CA
wtatennis.com

Week in review: Parks breaks through; Krejcikova moves up the rankings

The Insider Wrap is a recap of everything you need to know from the week that was. This week, WTA Insider looks back at the Agel Open, where Barbora Krejcikova continued her winning streak, and the Jasmin Open, where Elise Mertens took home her first title of the year. Performance...
TENNIS
wtatennis.com

On the brink of WTA Finals qualification, Pegula taking nothing for granted

SAN DIEGO -- Jessica Pegula can secure her first WTA Finals qualification this week at the San Diego Open, with the highest-ranked American in strong position to make the season-ending championships in both singles and doubles. Going into San Diego, Pegula and her doubles partner, Coco Gauff, sit at Nos.3...
SAN DIEGO, CA
wtatennis.com

Vekic takes down Sakkari in San Diego; Pliskova, Stephens advance

Donna Vekic defeated Maria Sakkari for the fifth time in seven career meetings. The latest came Tuesday in a 7-6(3), 6-1 win against the fifth-seeded Greek in the first round of the San Diego Open. From 5-3 down in the opening set, Vekic won 10 of the last 12 games...
SAN DIEGO, CA

