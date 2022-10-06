Read full article on original website
Bubble Watch: Plenty of opportunity in San Diego to make up ground in Race
The Oct. 31-Nov. 7 WTA Finals in Fort Worth will offer a bonanza of prize money and rankings points in both singles and doubles. With only two weeks and three tournaments left in the regular season, there are a handful of spots still available in both categories. The San Diego...
In first match since US Open, Collins upsets Garcia in San Diego
There were no ill effects of nearly a month off for Danielle Collins on Monday night at the San Diego Open. The reigning Australian Open finalist, unseeded at the WTA 500 event, knocked off No.7 seed Caroline Garcia in the opening round, 6-2, 7-6(4). Collins' last match came on Sept....
Week in review: Parks breaks through; Krejcikova moves up the rankings
The Insider Wrap is a recap of everything you need to know from the week that was. This week, WTA Insider looks back at the Agel Open, where Barbora Krejcikova continued her winning streak, and the Jasmin Open, where Elise Mertens took home her first title of the year. Performance...
On the brink of WTA Finals qualification, Pegula taking nothing for granted
SAN DIEGO -- Jessica Pegula can secure her first WTA Finals qualification this week at the San Diego Open, with the highest-ranked American in strong position to make the season-ending championships in both singles and doubles. Going into San Diego, Pegula and her doubles partner, Coco Gauff, sit at Nos.3...
Vekic takes down Sakkari in San Diego; Pliskova, Stephens advance
Donna Vekic defeated Maria Sakkari for the fifth time in seven career meetings. The latest came Tuesday in a 7-6(3), 6-1 win against the fifth-seeded Greek in the first round of the San Diego Open. From 5-3 down in the opening set, Vekic won 10 of the last 12 games...
Zheng Qinwen sets up rematch vs. Swiatek after Muguruza retires in San Diego
SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- No.28 Zheng Qinwen advanced to the second round of the San Diego Open after Garbiñe Muguruza was forced to retire down 5-0 in the first set due to GI illness. Zheng will face World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the second round Thursday. A finalist at...
