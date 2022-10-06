Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Harriet Bibby reveals Summer's response to surprise pregnancy
Coronation Street star Harriet Bibby has revealed her character Summer Spellman's response to her surprise pregnancy. Earlier this week, it was revealed the Weatherfield teen was pregnant after Gemma and Chesney found a positive pregnancy test in her old jacket. Although Paul Foreman was the only one to realise the...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Tim and Aggie to face backlash over their secret connection
Coronation Street spoilers ahead. Tim Metcalfe and Aggie Bailey's secret friendship is about to go down like a lead balloon with their partners. This week's episodes of Coronation Street see Sally and Ed discovering the pair's close bond. Tim and Aggie have been confiding in each other, but nothing romantic has happened between them.
digitalspy.com
I think Coronation Street has got worse since the decision of having Brian and Mary in every episode
It is absolutely terrible at the moment and Brian and Mary are just adding to the neverending misery. Why have a storyline involving those two when they dont add anything to show. The producers are trying to do comedy and failing and they actually think Brian and Mary are hilarious when they are about as funny as toothache.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street to revisit Sinead's death story as Daisy becomes insecure
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street will revisit Sinead Osbourne's death storyline in upcoming scenes as Daisy becomes insecure with Daniel. Back in 2019, Daniel's wife Sinead tragically passed away following a long battle with cervical cancer. Although Daniel has struggled to come to terms with Sinead's death over the...
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead just changed Rick Grimes' fate forever
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. Rick Grimes hasn't appeared in The Walking Dead for a few years now, but his bearded presence continues to loom over the show, even at the end in these final episodes. Part of that's down to his surprise return in flashbacks that look...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks casts Neighbours star Jemma Donovan for exciting new character group
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Former Neighbours star Jemma Donovan is heading to Hollyoaks as a new regular cast member. The actress has landed the role of Rayne, who'll make her first appearance on the Channel 4 soap later this year. Billed as an outgoing party girl, Rayne already has a celebrity...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders Episode Discussion 11.10.22 - Alfie's Secret Bride?
BBC One - 19:30. Kat makes a shock discovery about Alfie, Chelsea finally admits her money problems to Jack, and Ravi manipulates Vinny into keeping a secret from Suki. 2021 - Kim is thrown when someone from her past comes back to haunt her. Dana starts to worry about Bobby’s behaviour.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' old Albert Square set to be demolished under new BBC proposals
EastEnders' old set looks likely to be demolished under new planning proposals submitted by the BBC. The application, which pertains to the old Albert Square set which is now no longer in use, would see a complete demolition in order to preserve healthy and safety standards. As per the written...
digitalspy.com
Outlander recasting major character with Waterloo Road star in season 7
Outlander season 7 spoilers follow. Outlander has confirmed that a character is returning for the first time since season 3, but with a new face. Jenny Murray was played by actress Laura Donnelly in the show's first three seasons, but in the upcoming season she will be played by Kristin Atherton, who played Vix Spark in Waterloo Road in 2014, and has had roles in Doctors and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.
digitalspy.com
Whats your Emmerdale predictions for who is killed off and theories how the storylines will conclude
Well we are close to the anniversary episode on Sunday and my predictions on whats going to happen is that Chloe will be killed off so Charity wont find out about the affair or the pregnancy and that Paddy will find out about the affair with Chas and Al and then eventually Al will also be killed off.
digitalspy.com
Xena's Lucy Lawless admits she hated filming fight scenes in classic show
Xena star Lucy Lawless has confessed that she disliked filming some of the show's most iconic fight scenes. The My Life Is Murder actress has opened up about her time on the legendary TV show that made her a household name, and, despite Xena being known for kicking ass and taking names, Lawless couldn't have been more of the opposite.
digitalspy.com
EE - Alfie, Megan and Cecil too! (Poss spoilers)
So tonights episode ended with a woman entering the Vic and talking about Alfies upcoming wedding. The woman is called Megan. Whats more intriuiging is what I've found on twitter. An actor callee Adrian McLoughlin originally posted earlier today that he was in tonights episode as well as tomorrows and...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Kat
I’m a bit ashamed to say it because I haven’t been a huge fan of Kat’s character for a long time and I always found her to be quite self centred but she hasn’t half matured these days and she’s becoming one of the best current females on the show again. Who would’ve thought pairing her with Phil would’ve improved the character?
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Fleur East responds to being in the dance-off
Strictly Come Dancing waved goodbye to radio presenter Richie Anderson and his pro partner Giovanni Pernice over the weekend, after they struggled to impress the judges during Movie Week. The duo left the competition after losing out to Fleur East and Vito Coppola in the dreaded dance-off, with judges Motsi...
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead's latest death almost turned out very differently
The Walking Dead spoilers follow. The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang has admitted that a major death in the show's latest episode almost played out very differently. 'A New Deal', which aired over the weekend, saw Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson) meet his end following an attempt to kill Max Mercer (Margot Bingham) after she played a taped recording of him admitting that the system is rigged against poorer inhabitants.
digitalspy.com
Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters adds Smallville star Tom Welling to cast
Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters is premiering tomorrow (October 11), but it's not too late in the day for more casting news. In this case, it's Smallville's Tom Welling. As reported by Deadline, the former Superman actor has been cast in a recurring role as Samuel Campbell, who was played by Mitch Pileggi in the original series.
digitalspy.com
Sons of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam reveals exclusive look at TV comeback Shantaram
Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam has revealed an exclusive look at his TV comeback in Shantaram. Based on the novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts, the Apple TV+ show will follow a fugitive who reinvents himself in the slums of Bombay. But on his way to...
digitalspy.com
Anyone else been watching since the first series?
Out of interest, I have watched every series. I've missed a few shows but I've got myself organised now. I expect there are quite a few of us. I tuned in around Series 2. Seen bits of Series 1 on Youtube. Yep. From the start … and somehow or another...
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight UK's Jess Potter moves in with new boyfriend after leaving 'husband'
Married at First Sight UK star Jess Potter has revealed she has moved in with her new boyfriend. The star married Pjay Finch on the current series of the reality show, though the pair decided to part ways before their final decision. Jess has since been in a relationship with...
digitalspy.com
Married at First Sight UK's Kasia shocks viewers with Instagram post about husband Kwame
Married at First Sight UK star Kasia Martin has shared a new post on husband Kwame Badu. The couple, who had been appearing on the current series, decided to go their separate ways before their final decision. However, Kasia shared an altogether not-too-positive Instagram post about Kwame, where she scribbled...
