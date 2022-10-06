1st public hearing held on NYC taxi and limousine rate hikes proposal

Not only has hailing a cab in New York City gotten more difficult, it could soon get more expensive.

A public hearing was held Thursday on a rate hike proposal from the Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC). Uber and Lyft customers could also feel the pinch soon as well.

The TLC proposed the hike because of inflation and rising gas prices. It has been 10 years since the last rate increase.

The comprehensive proposal is being called Raise For All -- which also includes fare increases for ride share app drivers and surcharges for rush hour and trips to Newark airport.

"Everything cost more than they did 10 years ago, but the real kick in the gut is the post pandemic inflation that's crippling the taxi's life," said TLC owner Ehran Tuncel.

The hike is not yet official. The TLC is holding public hearings to get more input about their plan before a final vote within the next 30 days.

If adopted, the average passenger's fare would increase about 23% and driver pay would go up 33%. It would likely go into effect around Thanksgiving.

"The meter means everything to us and we are not going to take less," said Mouhamadou Aliyu. "We are not going to take less pay than what the meter say."

The increase wouldn't be dramatic for passengers, but drivers say it would make all the difference.

"I suffer, but I still work," said one driver from Taxi Workers Alliance. "I can't stop. I have family. I have kids. With the raise, and the debt forgiveness on the medallion loans that we've been fighting for, I think you'll see more Yellow cabs on the streets."

The proposed increases include the following:

-The base fare will be raised 50 cents to $3.

-The rush hour fee would be upped by $1 to $2.50.

-A flat fee of $65 would be charged to go from Manhattan to JFK airport.

-Trips to and from LaGuardia airport would have a $5 surcharge.

-And there would be a $20 surcharge on trips Newark Liberty International Airport.

The public had a chance to comment on the proposed hikes during the virtual hearing.

You can also email, mail or leave a comment on the TLC website.

Plans call for rate increases for Uber and Lyft customers as well, but those will be discussed at a later date.

