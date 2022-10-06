ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

1st public hearing held on NYC taxi and limousine rate hikes proposal

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TXZ1g_0iOPJClJ00

Not only has hailing a cab in New York City gotten more difficult, it could soon get more expensive.

A public hearing was held Thursday on a rate hike proposal from the Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC). Uber and Lyft customers could also feel the pinch soon as well.

The TLC proposed the hike because of inflation and rising gas prices. It has been 10 years since the last rate increase.

The comprehensive proposal is being called Raise For All -- which also includes fare increases for ride share app drivers and surcharges for rush hour and trips to Newark airport.

"Everything cost more than they did 10 years ago, but the real kick in the gut is the post pandemic inflation that's crippling the taxi's life," said TLC owner Ehran Tuncel.

The hike is not yet official. The TLC is holding public hearings to get more input about their plan before a final vote within the next 30 days.

If adopted, the average passenger's fare would increase about 23% and driver pay would go up 33%. It would likely go into effect around Thanksgiving.

"The meter means everything to us and we are not going to take less," said Mouhamadou Aliyu. "We are not going to take less pay than what the meter say."

The increase wouldn't be dramatic for passengers, but drivers say it would make all the difference.

"I suffer, but I still work," said one driver from Taxi Workers Alliance. "I can't stop. I have family. I have kids. With the raise, and the debt forgiveness on the medallion loans that we've been fighting for, I think you'll see more Yellow cabs on the streets."

The proposed increases include the following:

-The base fare will be raised 50 cents to $3.

-The rush hour fee would be upped by $1 to $2.50.

-A flat fee of $65 would be charged to go from Manhattan to JFK airport.

-Trips to and from LaGuardia airport would have a $5 surcharge.

-And there would be a $20 surcharge on trips Newark Liberty International Airport.

The public had a chance to comment on the proposed hikes during the virtual hearing.

You can also email, mail or leave a comment on the TLC website.

Plans call for rate increases for Uber and Lyft customers as well, but those will be discussed at a later date.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Tenant angry after hot steam from broken pipe repeatedly leaks into apartment

Tenant Rondu Allah is fed up over a broken pipe that has repeatedly released hot steam into his apartment in Queens since Saturday. Lucy Yang spoke exclusively with the tenant.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

NYC Might Start Paying You to Report Illegal Parkers

A new proposal to increase city parking enforcement by incentivizing New Yorkers to report illegally parked cars is gaining a lot of attention. The bill, introduced to the City Council, would give people making the report a 25% cut of a $175 proposed ticket fine -- that's $44. Participating New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
themonitormmc.com

Metro Cards Will Soon A Thing Of NYC’s Past

One of New York City’s most paramount resources is the subway system, which services around 3 million people every day throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. With 472 stations the subway has used MetroCards since 1997 as the only form of payment for the $2.75 fares, with options for single use, reloadable cards, and monthly plans. Yet the MTA has decided to move on from physical cards and will soon become completely digital.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
constructiondive.com

NYC office market faces ‘real estate apocalypse’

Office valuations in New York City are forecasted to decline by as much as 39% by 2029 due to remote work trends, according to a recent report from professors at the NYU Stern School of Business and Columbia University Business School. That plunge represents a $453 billion valuation drop for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Supermarket News

Stop & Shop moves ahead with New York City store upgrade plan

Ahold Delhaize USA’s Stop & Shop has reopened three more supermarkets under a $140 million program to upgrade its New York City stores. The locations include the first remodeled locations in the city boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens: 1710 Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay (Brooklyn), 74-17 Grand Ave. in Maspeth (Queens) and 6466 Myrtle Ave. in Glendale (Queens). Stop & Shop held grand opening events at the Sheepshead Bay and Maspeth stores on Friday, while the ribbon-cutting for the Glendale location is slated for Oct. 14.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
Abdul Ghani

Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Laguardia Airport#Limousine#Jfk Airport#Tlc#Taxi Workers Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Lyft
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WHEC TV-10

Three NY regions are current flu hotspots with 600 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, New York State has recorded 600 flu cases less than two weeks since the official start of the season. News10NBC talked to one local doctor who warns not to wait to get vaccinated. Doctors say after getting the flu shot it takes about a week for it to kick in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Stops School Bus Company from Polluting in New York City Communities

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Hoyt Transportation, Inc. (Hoyt Transportation), a Bronx-based school bus company, ending its alleged practice of excessive idling at bus yards. Excessive vehicle idling causes air pollution, endangering the health and wellness of neighboring communities. As part of the settlement announced today, Hoyt Transportation will implement an extensive anti-idling training program for drivers, engage an idling manager to monitor idling behavior, and pay at least $38,850 in penalties. Funds secured from the settlement will be used to support projects to fight pollution and improve air quality in overburdened communities in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law

Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
ANGOLA, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
124K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy