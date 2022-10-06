Read full article on original website
Hurricanes sign Stepan to one-year contract
Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes announced Tuesday that the team has signed forward Derek Stepan to a one-year, $750,000 contract. “Having Derek in Carolina last season, we know what he brings to the table and what he adds to our team,” said team general manager Don Waddell. “He gives us additional forward depth and provides us with yet another veteran presence in the locker room.”
Durham, Raleigh crack top 10 metros in new tech innovation study
RALEIGH – For the second year in a row, three North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the top 30 regions of the United States for technology innovation. Durham-Chapel Hill ranks sixth overall and Raleigh-Cary is eighth. Charlotte ranks 28th. The analysis, known as the Tech Innovation Index, compares...
Gold: Canes add strength to strength in hopes of deep playoff run
Four and a half months removed from the unceremonial end to the Carolina Hurricanes’ fourth straight playoff run the team takes the ice Wednesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PNC Arena. Game 7 against the New York Rangers was lemon juice in the Canes’ paper cut. The...
Shaw University president says students racially profiled, searched during school trip in SC
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Shaw University president Paulette Dillard expressed outrage Monday after she said students were wrongfully stopped and searched during a trip to Atlanta, Georgia. While the president believes the students were racially profiled with this search using drug-sniffing dogs, a legal expert said this case revolves...
Kid-approved best new NC State Fair food
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair can be a drain on your wallet - especially when you have children with you!. Children, at least mine anyway, always want to eat everything at the fair! With a lot of new options, I asked WRAL Family's Kid Reporter aka my son Colton to try some of the food to see which options were the most kid-friendly. That way you can plan which items you want to spend the money on!
SC deputies defend operation that led to search of Shaw University bus, cite hundreds of other recent searches, arrests
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — More questions have surfaced in the aftermath of a traffic stop and search of a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students. A spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper responded Tuesday afternoon. “The Governor shares the deep concern of Shaw University leaders about the treatment and safety of their students and has asked North Carolina Public Safety officials to discuss this matter with South Carolina law enforcement officials and express that concern,” Press Secretary Sam Chan told WRAL Investigates.
These 40 Triangle companies are looking to fill 4,000 jobs – here’s where to find work
RALEIGH – There are more than 4,000 roles open at these 40 technology and life science organizations that have facilities in the Triangle, a slight decrease in the total number of available openings from a week ago as tracked in the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Conversely, the WRAL TechWire...
Caught on cam: Massive fire burns at textile mill in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. — A massive fire was contained Tuesday night at an old textile mill in Graham. Firefighters in Graham, northwest of Chapel Hill, battled the large flames at the Culp Weaving warehouse and factory at 300 East Parker St. around 9:15 p.m. The mayor of Graham, who recorded...
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in north Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh city leaders are urging residents to be careful about approaching animals after a raccoon tested positive for rabies. The Raleigh Police Department's Animal Control officers were called to a north Raleigh neighborhood on Harbor Drive, near Lead Mine Road and Shelley Lake Park, on Saturday when someone reported a raccoon acting strangely.
Durham residents to vote on $550.2 million bond next month
Durham residents will vote on whether to increase property taxes to fund various projects, through a bond referendum next month. If all three are approved, property taxes could go up by $25 dollars a year, for every $100,000 of a home’s worth. The three bond referendum questions coming before...
'We are over-the-moon excited': Chapel Hill receives more than $10 million to rebuild affordable housing development
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A low-income housing tax credit is expected to cover about 70% of the cost of a new affordable housing development in Chapel Hill. Replacing the 54-unit Trinity Court Community is projected to cost $14 million through a public-private partnership between the town of Chapel Hill and Community Housing Partners. The tax credit is expected to cover more than $10 million of the total.
Spring Lake mayor sees a partner in rebuilding effort in new town manager
SPRING LAKE, N.C. — Spring Lake Mayor Kia Anthony said the professionalism, expertise and team spirit of Justine Jones are the qualities that make her the best choice for town manager. Jones left the same role in Kenly after a little more than a month, under allegations from the...
Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
'Black Wall Street' icon NC Mutual Life Insurance Company begins liquidation process
DURHAM, N.C. — Tuesday marked the end of an era as a judge approved the liquidation of North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company during a virtual court hearing. The company started in 1898 by seven Black men. It became the largest and oldest Black-owned insurance company in the country.
Spring Lake adds controversial town manager hire to history of leadership woes
KENLY, N.C. — A town with a history of leadership issues is divided again, this time over the decision to hire a new town manager. On Monday night, the Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to hire Justine Jones, who was ousted from a similar position in Kenly after a little more than a month on the job.
'Painting a Picture of our Future': Wake leaders talk schools, growth in 2022 State of the County address
Wake County's The State of the County address wrapped up Tuesday evening. County leaders shared Wake County’s success and challenges moving forward. It's estimated 62 people move to Wake County a day. That’s about 22,000 people a year. Tuesday, the county commissioner chair said it is vital for...
