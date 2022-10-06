ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

WRAL News

Hurricanes sign Stepan to one-year contract

Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes announced Tuesday that the team has signed forward Derek Stepan to a one-year, $750,000 contract. “Having Derek in Carolina last season, we know what he brings to the table and what he adds to our team,” said team general manager Don Waddell. “He gives us additional forward depth and provides us with yet another veteran presence in the locker room.”
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Durham, Raleigh crack top 10 metros in new tech innovation study

RALEIGH – For the second year in a row, three North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the top 30 regions of the United States for technology innovation. Durham-Chapel Hill ranks sixth overall and Raleigh-Cary is eighth. Charlotte ranks 28th. The analysis, known as the Tech Innovation Index, compares...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Kid-approved best new NC State Fair food

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair can be a drain on your wallet - especially when you have children with you!. Children, at least mine anyway, always want to eat everything at the fair! With a lot of new options, I asked WRAL Family's Kid Reporter aka my son Colton to try some of the food to see which options were the most kid-friendly. That way you can plan which items you want to spend the money on!
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

SC deputies defend operation that led to search of Shaw University bus, cite hundreds of other recent searches, arrests

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — More questions have surfaced in the aftermath of a traffic stop and search of a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students. A spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper responded Tuesday afternoon. “The Governor shares the deep concern of Shaw University leaders about the treatment and safety of their students and has asked North Carolina Public Safety officials to discuss this matter with South Carolina law enforcement officials and express that concern,” Press Secretary Sam Chan told WRAL Investigates.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Caught on cam: Massive fire burns at textile mill in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — A massive fire was contained Tuesday night at an old textile mill in Graham. Firefighters in Graham, northwest of Chapel Hill, battled the large flames at the Culp Weaving warehouse and factory at 300 East Parker St. around 9:15 p.m. The mayor of Graham, who recorded...
GRAHAM, NC
WRAL News

Raccoon tests positive for rabies in north Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh city leaders are urging residents to be careful about approaching animals after a raccoon tested positive for rabies. The Raleigh Police Department's Animal Control officers were called to a north Raleigh neighborhood on Harbor Drive, near Lead Mine Road and Shelley Lake Park, on Saturday when someone reported a raccoon acting strangely.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Durham residents to vote on $550.2 million bond next month

Durham residents will vote on whether to increase property taxes to fund various projects, through a bond referendum next month. If all three are approved, property taxes could go up by $25 dollars a year, for every $100,000 of a home’s worth. The three bond referendum questions coming before...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

'We are over-the-moon excited': Chapel Hill receives more than $10 million to rebuild affordable housing development

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A low-income housing tax credit is expected to cover about 70% of the cost of a new affordable housing development in Chapel Hill. Replacing the 54-unit Trinity Court Community is projected to cost $14 million through a public-private partnership between the town of Chapel Hill and Community Housing Partners. The tax credit is expected to cover more than $10 million of the total.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
RALEIGH, NC
