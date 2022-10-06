Read full article on original website
BETTY KOHN FIELDHOUSE DEDICATED AT MLC
A dedication service was held at Saturday at Martin Luther College in New Ulm celebrating the Betty Kohn Fieldhouse. Hundreds of people gathered for the dedication including the MLC football team. The indoor turfed facility is 36,000-square feet and features large practice areas, baseball and softball batting cages, golf simulators and locker rooms. MLC President Rich Gurgel thanked many people during the dedication including the late Betty Kohn and the late athletic director Jim Unke, whom Gurgel said spend many hours at the fieldhouse during its construction.
Lorraine Polzin
Lorraine Polzin, age 92, of New Ulm passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at St. Gertrude’s Health and Rehabilitation Center in Shakopee. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in New Ulm. Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Springfield City Cemetery in Springfield. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in New Ulm.
JANET BENSON
69-year-old Janet Benson of New Ulm passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, Minnesota. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, October 15th, 4:00 p.m., at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – North Chapel – in New Ulm. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, also at the North Chapel.
Jason Ries
Jason Ries, age 52, of rural New Ulm passed away on Sunday, October 9th at the New Ulm Medical Center in New Ulm. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11am on Monday, October 17th at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm. Visitation will be from 3-7 pm on Sunday, October 16th the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home South Chapel, in New Ulm. The visitation will continue from 10-11 am on Monday at the Cathedral in New Ulm.
