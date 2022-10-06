Jason Ries, age 52, of rural New Ulm passed away on Sunday, October 9th at the New Ulm Medical Center in New Ulm. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11am on Monday, October 17th at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm. Visitation will be from 3-7 pm on Sunday, October 16th the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home South Chapel, in New Ulm. The visitation will continue from 10-11 am on Monday at the Cathedral in New Ulm.

