Record-Courier
Town Hall Debate online
With 11 days before the start of early in-person voting, the hottest local race is for Douglas County School Board of Trustees. The six candidates participated in the second debate in a week Tuesday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville. The Town Hall Debate is sponsored...
Record-Courier
Town Hall Debate tonight in Gardnerville
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Study: Nevada hunters generate millions in rural counties
A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department of Economics, Extension...
Record-Courier
Douglas strong out of taxable sales gate
The first month Douglas County had to generate its own revenue from taxable sales was a doozy, according to figures released by the Nevada Department of Taxation. County merchants raked in $106.5 million in sales, up 19.3 percent from July 2021. As of July 1, for the first time in...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Suspicious package detonated at Zephyr Cove Resort
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The M.S. Dixie canceled its afternoon cruise and Zephyr Cove beach was closed Monday as the Douglas County Bomb Squad responded to what Undersherif Ron Elges confirmed as “a suspicious suitcase left in the parking lot of Zephyr Cover Resort.”. After being reported as...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is addressing rumors of a threat made against Reed High School in Sparks. In a Connect Ed call, WCSD says they are aware of the rumors circulating on social media of an incident supposed to take place at Reed High School.
kkoh.com
Reno Police Assisting in Search For Missing Woman From Texas
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman from Dallas, Texas. 45-year-old Jodi Page was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno. Her family expected her home last Friday, but they have not heard from her. The Reno Police Department is assisting in the investigation. If you have any information, contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.
Sierra Sun
Truckee native Sandwith challenging Dahle in District 1 Assembly race
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The November election is about one month away, and the race for California’s Assembly District 1 position is heating up between candidates Belle Starr Sandwith (D-Calif.) and current Assemblywoman Meghan Dahle (R-Calif.) Sandwith is breaking into her inaugural year and is eager to bring some...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office hosting prescription drug roundup
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a prescription drug roundup event. The event will be hosted at various locations around Reno and Sparks on Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Those locations are as follows:. Reno:. Raley’s. 18144 Wedge Parkway. 1630...
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: A response to MAGA rally rhetoric
After review of the clips from the MAGA Republican rally held Saturday 10/8 in Minden, Nevada, it is clear that we need to retain Catherine Cortez Masto as Nevada’s Senator! The other candidate for Senate represents all the frightening and truly horrifying events heard at the rally. There were...
Mount Shasta Herald
Climate change magnifies health impacts of wildfire smoke in care deserts
DRESSLERVILLE, Nev. — Smoke began billowing into the skies of northwestern Nevada in September, clouding the mountains, dimming the sun — and quashing residents’ hopes that they would be spared from wildfires and the awful air quality the blazes produce. The lung-irritating particles were blowing in from...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks structure fire hospitalizes 1
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire broke out at the Spanish Oak apartments Tuesday, hospitalizing one person. The Sparks Fire Department responded to the call just after 11:30 a.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from a ground floor unit. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and...
2news.com
'Secure Your ID' Day This Saturday in Reno
This weekend you can get rid of sensitive documents for free. 2 News will be teaming up with the Atlantis and the Better Business Bureau for our annual 'Secure Your ID Day' event. The event which will be held at the Atlantis Casino Resort's west parking lot from 9:00 a.m....
mynews4.com
What's causing the strong odors coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley?
If you live in the North Valleys, you might've noticed a foul smell in the area lately... It's likely coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley. The Washoe County Health District and several other environmental agencies have received numerous complaints regarding the smell surrounding Swan Lake the last several weeks. Officials have conducted an inspection of the lake at various points and have determined naturally occurring biological activity may be contributing to the the odors.
KOLO TV Reno
Man convicted of domestic battery in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been convicted of domestic battery, the City of Sparks announced Monday. Jonathan Gomez-Gomez was convicted on one count. On the morning of Nov. 10, 2020 officers with the Sparks Police Department were dispatched to a residence for a call of a domestic disturbance.
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
The officials stated that the crash happened in the area of East 5th street and Elko Street at around 8 a.m. The officials revealed that a homeless man was struck by a commercial vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The identity...
KOLO TV Reno
Authorities ask for public’s help identifying pair of burglary suspects
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two burglary suspects. SPD says in the early morning hours of one July day, officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the 10000 block of Palladium Mine Drive for a report of a residential burglary that had just occurred.
birchrestaurant.com
