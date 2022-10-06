ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NV

Record-Courier

Town Hall Debate online

With 11 days before the start of early in-person voting, the hottest local race is for Douglas County School Board of Trustees. The six candidates participated in the second debate in a week Tuesday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville. The Town Hall Debate is sponsored...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Town Hall Debate tonight in Gardnerville

With 11 days before the start of early in-person voting, the hottest local race is for Douglas County School Board of Trustees. The six candidates were scheduled to participate in the second debate in a week 6 p.m. today at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville. The...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Study: Nevada hunters generate millions in rural counties

A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department of Economics, Extension...
NEVADA STATE
Record-Courier

Douglas strong out of taxable sales gate

The first month Douglas County had to generate its own revenue from taxable sales was a doozy, according to figures released by the Nevada Department of Taxation. County merchants raked in $106.5 million in sales, up 19.3 percent from July 2021. As of July 1, for the first time in...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nevada

If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Suspicious package detonated at Zephyr Cove Resort

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The M.S. Dixie canceled its afternoon cruise and Zephyr Cove beach was closed Monday as the Douglas County Bomb Squad responded to what Undersherif Ron Elges confirmed as “a suspicious suitcase left in the parking lot of Zephyr Cover Resort.”. After being reported as...
ZEPHYR COVE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is addressing rumors of a threat made against Reed High School in Sparks. In a Connect Ed call, WCSD says they are aware of the rumors circulating on social media of an incident supposed to take place at Reed High School.
RENO, NV
kkoh.com

Reno Police Assisting in Search For Missing Woman From Texas

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman from Dallas, Texas. 45-year-old Jodi Page was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno. Her family expected her home last Friday, but they have not heard from her. The Reno Police Department is assisting in the investigation. If you have any information, contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Truckee native Sandwith challenging Dahle in District 1 Assembly race

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The November election is about one month away, and the race for California’s Assembly District 1 position is heating up between candidates Belle Starr Sandwith (D-Calif.) and current Assemblywoman Meghan Dahle (R-Calif.) Sandwith is breaking into her inaugural year and is eager to bring some...
TRUCKEE, CA
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: A response to MAGA rally rhetoric

After review of the clips from the MAGA Republican rally held Saturday 10/8 in Minden, Nevada, it is clear that we need to retain Catherine Cortez Masto as Nevada’s Senator! The other candidate for Senate represents all the frightening and truly horrifying events heard at the rally. There were...
MINDEN, NV
Mount Shasta Herald

Climate change magnifies health impacts of wildfire smoke in care deserts

DRESSLERVILLE, Nev. — Smoke began billowing into the skies of northwestern Nevada in September, clouding the mountains, dimming the sun — and quashing residents’ hopes that they would be spared from wildfires and the awful air quality the blazes produce. The lung-irritating particles were blowing in from...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks structure fire hospitalizes 1

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire broke out at the Spanish Oak apartments Tuesday, hospitalizing one person. The Sparks Fire Department responded to the call just after 11:30 a.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from a ground floor unit. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

'Secure Your ID' Day This Saturday in Reno

This weekend you can get rid of sensitive documents for free. 2 News will be teaming up with the Atlantis and the Better Business Bureau for our annual 'Secure Your ID Day' event. The event which will be held at the Atlantis Casino Resort's west parking lot from 9:00 a.m....
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

What's causing the strong odors coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley?

If you live in the North Valleys, you might've noticed a foul smell in the area lately... It's likely coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley. The Washoe County Health District and several other environmental agencies have received numerous complaints regarding the smell surrounding Swan Lake the last several weeks. Officials have conducted an inspection of the lake at various points and have determined naturally occurring biological activity may be contributing to the the odors.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Man convicted of domestic battery in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been convicted of domestic battery, the City of Sparks announced Monday. Jonathan Gomez-Gomez was convicted on one count. On the morning of Nov. 10, 2020 officers with the Sparks Police Department were dispatched to a residence for a call of a domestic disturbance.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Authorities ask for public’s help identifying pair of burglary suspects

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two burglary suspects. SPD says in the early morning hours of one July day, officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the 10000 block of Palladium Mine Drive for a report of a residential burglary that had just occurred.
RENO, NV
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Placerville, CA

The Northern California town of Placerville is an amazing place to plan a food getaway. This quaint historical community is known for its wineries, vineyards, and plenty of patio dining when the weather allows. You will find an assortment of restaurants, bistros, food trucks, and more for your dining pleasure.
PLACERVILLE, CA

