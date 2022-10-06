Read full article on original website
Moana-Nui Berryman On Not Looking Like ‘The Girl Next Door’ On The Real Love Boat
The Real Love Boat star Moana-Nui Berryman is no doubt one of the most talked-about contestants on the reality TV show so far since it premiered last week. In the first two episodes, the 26-year-old has already been caught in a love square of sorts, while also having to face her ex on the ship.
Big Brother’s Taylor Hale Made Reality TV History – But She Swears She’s Not A Saint
The premise of CBS’s summer reality show Big Brother is simple enough: take about a dozen strangers from across the country and throw them together in a house built on a soundstage in Los Angeles for around ninety days. Then, sprinkle in 94 cameras, 113 microphones watching and recording their every move, and dangle a life-changing cash prize for the last person standing, and you have yourself some good tv.
Gisele Bündchen Subtly Broke Her Silence On The Tom Brady Divorce Speculation
"You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."
Black Women Share Why They Love Being Blonde
Black women always serve looks as blondes. Growing up, I admired Black women whenever they dyed their hair because I wasn’t allowed to, and whenever I got my hair braided, I’d grab the ombre blonde pack in #27 almost every time. This helped me imagine what my hair would look like in different colors.
I Got A ‘Glass’ Manicure — The Next Wave Of Chrome
When I read a subject line that read, 'glass nails are trending,' I was a little confused. I've heard of seaglass nail art: when you use a greenish-turquoise polish, thin it out, and add a matte top coat, making the nails look like pieces of seaglass washed up on the beach. But the with glass, I was not sure how to envision it translating. The concept involves making your nails look like a piece of glass, or stained glass, that has been fractured, creating teeny-tiny cracks. I suppose 'shattered glass' nails might be more accurate.
Everything We Know About I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023
Get ready for more creepy crawlies and juicy campfire chats because I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is back in 2023. Returning to Channel 10 with Season 9, the reality TV show will once again feature a lineup of famous names going head-to-head in extreme challenges in order to win the final prize money for their nominated charity.
How R29’s Fashion Editors Styled 3 Everlane Capsule Pieces Into 9 Outfits
There’s nothing more satisfying than when several pieces in your wardrobe automatically work well together. For instance, a pair of pants that can easily take you from day to night (and work with at least five different tops), and a go-to jacket that you can throw over any outfit. These are the key elements of a capsule wardrobe. In an environmental climate where conscious shopping is important, versatile wardrobe pieces are more in demand than ever. So, when Everlane released its new capsule wardrobe collection, Everlane Editions, it instantly caught our attention.
Topshop Is Re-Strategising But Will It Ever Be The Same?
These days it’s hard not to follow any mention of Topshop with a tongue-in-cheek: "RIP." I’m the first to feel a painful pang when I pass Big Topshop on Oxford Street and spy the old signage juxtaposed with Ikea branding (the Swedish chain bought the space last autumn, less than a year after the Arcadia group, which included Topshop, collapsed into administration). But the beloved brand of so many of our teen years isn’t dead — it’s just reinventing itself. ASOS, which acquired Topshop in February 2021, has announced the next chapter for the cult label, with a standalone digital shopfront, a Gen Z-friendly aesthetic and the late but necessary introduction of a plus-size range.
The Most Stylish Fall Fashion Deals For Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Were you excited for the onset of sweater weather, only to be left distraught when you peered into your closet? Maybe you found out your favorite sweater got snagged on a hanger, or the perfect dress for apple-picking dress is now beyond repair after countless washes. Even worse, perhaps your go-to jeans are nowhere to be found? There's no need to fret: Amazon Prime's Early Access Sale is brimming with seasonal buys. However, today's the last day, so hurry and check out what's lingering in your shopping cart. It's time to commit and pull the plug on those boots you've been eyeing. The Prime member-only sale is the perfect way to curate a whole new wardrobe of chunky knit sweaters, rib-knit dresses, the latest jeans, and more. Oh, and they'll be at your doorstop before the weekend.
What Is “Mascara Cocktailing” — & Why Is It All Over TikTok?
There’s a makeup hack that’s circulating the internet — makeup artists swear by it, celebrities are fans of it, and TikTok beauty content creators are experimenting with it at home. It’s “mascara cocktailing,” and it just might change your makeup routine. Despite its theatrical...
TikTok’s Brown Lip Liner ‘Trend’ Doesn’t Sit Right With Me
Every so often a newly coined beauty trend piques our interest and totally consumes social media. Recently it happened with 'siren eyes', not to mention 'strawberry legs'. This time around, it is the very simple (yet totally beautiful) combination of brown lip liner and lip gloss. The brown-toned lip is...
