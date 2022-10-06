ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Animals lived in squalor at illegal dog breeder's Whitchurch farm

Inspectors found a range of animals, including 35 dogs, living in "appalling" conditions at a farm used for dog breeding. Some of the animals had to be put to sleep following the visit to a farm in Whitchurch, Shropshire. Alison Bransby was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting offences including...
ANIMALS
BBC

Devout Christian decapitated her church friend, trial told

A devout Christian trained in human dissection killed and decapitated her church friend, the Old Bailey has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of murdering 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong after falling out over money in 2021. Ms Chong was reported missing from her home in Wembley, London, and her headless...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Alex Belfield: Women harassed online accuse BBC of failing to help

Female BBC employees who were harassed online by former radio presenter Alex Belfield have accused the corporation of failing to help them. The BBC is conducting an internal review "to establish what lessons can be learned", but the women want an independent investigation or review. Belfield, from Nottingham, was jailed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopWired

The Shop: Uninterrupted Decides Not To Air Kanye West Interview

The Shop: Uninterrupted recorded an interview with Kanye West but decided to cancel the airing after West doubled down on his stances. The post The Shop: Uninterrupted Decides Not To Air Kanye West Interview appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
BBC

BBC

Hens near Redruth need rehoming to avoid slaughter

About 100 hens are in need of rehoming in Cornwall, as a last chance to avoid being slaughtered. The British Hen Welfare Trust is holding a rehoming event in Redruth in Saturday, for the final 100 birds which have not yet been found new homes. The whole ex-commercial flock consisted...
ANIMALS

