BBC
Gerard Colgan: Missing Leeds man found dead on roof two days later
A man reported missing from a house in Leeds was found dead on the roof of the property two days later. Gerard Colgan, 32, was reported missing from an address on Harehills Avenue, Chapeltown, on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said. The body of a man, believed to be Mr Colgan,...
BBC
Animals lived in squalor at illegal dog breeder's Whitchurch farm
Inspectors found a range of animals, including 35 dogs, living in "appalling" conditions at a farm used for dog breeding. Some of the animals had to be put to sleep following the visit to a farm in Whitchurch, Shropshire. Alison Bransby was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting offences including...
BBC
Devout Christian decapitated her church friend, trial told
A devout Christian trained in human dissection killed and decapitated her church friend, the Old Bailey has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of murdering 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong after falling out over money in 2021. Ms Chong was reported missing from her home in Wembley, London, and her headless...
What's The Most Shocking Thing You Witnessed At A Funeral?
Funerals can actual get pretty wild sometimes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Alex Belfield: Women harassed online accuse BBC of failing to help
Female BBC employees who were harassed online by former radio presenter Alex Belfield have accused the corporation of failing to help them. The BBC is conducting an internal review "to establish what lessons can be learned", but the women want an independent investigation or review. Belfield, from Nottingham, was jailed...
BBC
Baby S: Headstone marks grave of Needham Market recycling centre baby
A headstone has been placed to mark the grave of a newborn girl whose body was found at a recycling centre. The girl, known as Baby S, was thought to have been less than 24 hours old when she was found at the Sackers facility in Needham Market, Suffolk, on 14 May 2020.
The Shop: Uninterrupted Decides Not To Air Kanye West Interview
The Shop: Uninterrupted recorded an interview with Kanye West but decided to cancel the airing after West doubled down on his stances. The post The Shop: Uninterrupted Decides Not To Air Kanye West Interview appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BBC
Woman killed and beheaded friend for money, Old Bailey hears
A devout Christian forged her friend's will after killing and decapitating her in order to get a "large sum" of money to repair her home, a court has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, from Willesden, north-west London, is accused of murdering Mee Kuen Chong, who was also known as Deborah. Ms...
BBC
Hens near Redruth need rehoming to avoid slaughter
About 100 hens are in need of rehoming in Cornwall, as a last chance to avoid being slaughtered. The British Hen Welfare Trust is holding a rehoming event in Redruth in Saturday, for the final 100 birds which have not yet been found new homes. The whole ex-commercial flock consisted...
