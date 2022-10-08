ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Crew part ways with head coach Caleb Porter

The Columbus Crew have parted ways with head coach Caleb Porter. The news comes after Columbus was eliminated from 2022 MLS Cup playoffs contention with the 2-1 defeat against Orlando City on Sunday. Porter originally joined the Crew ahead of the 2019 season, leading the team to the 2020 MLS...
