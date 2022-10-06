Read full article on original website
Related
The most goals scored by a single player in a Premier League match
The most goals scored by a single player in a Premier League match.
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as Gunners return to Premier League summit
Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.
Who has scored the most hat tricks in the Premier League?
The players who have scored the most hat tricks in Premier League history.
PSG predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League
How PSG could line up against Benfica in the Champions League.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man City 4-0 Southampton: Player ratings as Cityzens romp to top of the table
Match report and player ratings from Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Southampton.
Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal
Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal.
Premier League clubs send scouts to watch Lyon right-back Malo Gusto
A number of Premier League sides have sent scouts to watch Lyon right-back Malo Gusto this season.
Liverpool midfielder Arthur set to miss up to four months
Liverpool midfielder Arthur is to under surgery on a muscle injury and won't play again in 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brighton 0-1 Tottenham: Player ratings as Kane strike sees off Seagulls
Player ratings from the Premier League fixture between Brighton and Tottenham at the AMEX Stadium.
Chelsea make fresh contact with Michael Edwards over sporting director role
Chelsea have again spoken with Michael Edwards over their vacant sporting director position.
Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester: Christie strike earns Cherries comeback win
Two goals in four second-half minutes saw Bournemouth beat Leicester 2-1 in the Premier League.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Inter - Champions League
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their Champions League meeting with Inter.
Harry Kane not admitting defeat in Golden Boot race
Despite the form of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane hasn't admitted defeat in the Golden Boot race.
The most hat tricks scored in a single season
The stats and history behind scorers of the most hat tricks in a single season
Transfer rumours: Inter Miami ready Ronaldo offer; Liverpool target Rice
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Declan Rice, Jamal Musiala, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and more.
Gabriel Martinelli confirms Arsenal contract talks
Gabriel Martinelli confirms he has held talks with Arsenal about a contract extension.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Shakhtar Donetsk - Champions League
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Late Eze goal seals 3 points for Palace
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Late Eze goal seals 3 points for Palace.
90min's definitive European power rankings 2022/23 - Week 3
Week 3 of 90min's definitive European power rankings for the 2022/23 season, including Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid and more.
2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket set following dramatic Decision Day
The 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket is set following a dramatic ending to the regular season on Decision Day.
MLS・
90min
872
Followers
10K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0