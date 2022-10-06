ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Sacramento Observer

State Water Agency Joins With Beauty Shops In Conservation Effort

Black-owned beauty and barber shops have joined with Save Our Water to provide clients with water-saving tips and resources to encourage daily conservation. The initiative, launched Sept. 30, continues through Oct. 9 at locations in Sacramento, Fresno, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego. “Partnering with trusted community members...
SACRAMENTO, CA

