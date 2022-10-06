Read full article on original website
Related
Sacramento Observer
Recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month: California’s Latinos Reflect on Experiences, Accomplishments
(CBM) – Dayane Mendoza Solis considered throwing her hat in the ring for a trustee seat on the Sonoma Valley Unified School District’s board in the upcoming November election. The 28-year-old accountant, a graduate of the Wine Country’s public school system, says more Latino representation is needed on...
Sacramento Observer
State Water Agency Joins With Beauty Shops In Conservation Effort
Black-owned beauty and barber shops have joined with Save Our Water to provide clients with water-saving tips and resources to encourage daily conservation. The initiative, launched Sept. 30, continues through Oct. 9 at locations in Sacramento, Fresno, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego. “Partnering with trusted community members...
Sacramento Observer
Research Finds Black Californians Prioritize Health, While System Fails to Prioritize Black Californians
(CBM) – The California Health Care Foundation (CHCF) has released a study that found Black Californians are highly engaged with their health care, are active in advocating for their health and have strong and clear opinions about how the healthcare system can be improved. “I think it’s surprising because...
Comments / 0