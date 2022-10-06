New legal heat on Trump lawyer Christina Bobb in the Mar-A-Lago classified document scandal. The New York Times reporting on her voluntary interview with federal officials where she claims she didn’t have a “grasp” on the facts before signing a sworn statement that all documents were returned. Prosecutors reportedly now probing obstruction of justice. Michael Cohen, once a Trump lawyer himself, joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the dramatic turn, adding: “Bobb was the new person on the block. Boris Epshteyn, Corcoran, they took advantage of her. She didn’t want to disappoint Trump.”Oct. 12, 2022.

POTUS ・ 17 HOURS AGO