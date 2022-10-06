Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Lawrence: Donald Trump has confessed
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new comments from Donald Trump at a weekend rally in Arizona where he seemingly confesses to the crime of illegally possessing government records, including classified documents.Oct. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Trump suddenly cares about H.W. Bush and a Chinese restaurant
The investigation into Donald Trump and the classified documents he took from the White House appears to have rattled the former president quite a bit. That’s understandable: The Justice Department is examining whether the Republican committed a variety of felonies. But the way in which Trump is dealing with...
MSNBC
Jan. 6 hearing could open eyes about Secret Service, Team Trump
Ahead of Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing, a couple of news items suggest we could be in store for some riveting revelations. The Washington Post reported Wednesday morning that the committee is planning to reveal surveillance footage and emails obtained from the Secret Service that corroborate claims that former President Donald Trump knew his supporters were prepared to commit violence on Jan. 6.
MSNBC
Despite ‘death wish’ rhetoric, McConnell won’t respond to Trump
With increasing frequency, Donald Trump urges Senate Republicans to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell as their leader. The Kentucky lawmaker doesn’t generally comment on the partisan appeals, but he did tell CNN in a newly published interview, “I have the votes.”. In other words, the former president can huff...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MSNBC
National Archives confirms: Trump's lying about records (again)
As a rule, the National Archives has no interest in contemporary political debates. It’s a non-partisan, apolitical agency that has nothing to contribute to assorted fights between partisans. But every once in a while, officials at the Archives feel the need to speak up in response to controversies related...
MSNBC
Why the FBI needs to search Trump's Bedminister golf course
Former President Donald Trump and his attorneys promised in June that, for real, he had handed over all the White House documents the federal government had demanded be returned. Weeks later, the FBI recovered thousands of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — and it appears now that the lying from Trump hasn’t stopped.
MSNBC
Mark Meadows can't be happy about Georgia Trump probe's reported new witness
Mark Meadows has so far managed to elude a criminal probe in Georgia focused on former President Donald Trump's effort to overturn 2020 election results in the state. But a new report suggests some of the former Trump White House chief of staff's innermost secrets may be revealed to investigators regardless of whether or not he chooses to cooperate.
MSNBC
Turning on Trump? Michael Cohen suggests Trump's lawyer pressured into lying about stolen documents
New legal heat on Trump lawyer Christina Bobb in the Mar-A-Lago classified document scandal. The New York Times reporting on her voluntary interview with federal officials where she claims she didn’t have a “grasp” on the facts before signing a sworn statement that all documents were returned. Prosecutors reportedly now probing obstruction of justice. Michael Cohen, once a Trump lawyer himself, joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the dramatic turn, adding: “Bobb was the new person on the block. Boris Epshteyn, Corcoran, they took advantage of her. She didn’t want to disappoint Trump.”Oct. 12, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
President Biden’s 'Armageddon' comment in context
NBC Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss gives some valuable context to President Biden’s “Armageddon” comment. While the Cuban Missile Crisis was a far more dangerous moment for the U.S, parallels do exist.Oct. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump uses donations to Save America PAC to pay legal bills
Questions about who pays Donald Trump’s lawyers have lingered for several years. In fact, as regular readers may recall, it was just eight months into his term when the public learned that the Republican National Committee was helping pay the then-president’s legal bills as part of the investigation into the Russia scandal. As Rachel noted on the show at the time, no other American president had ever used donor money this way.
MSNBC
If Dems win next month, many GOP voters will again distrust results
Early last year, polls showed far too many Republican voters buying into Donald Trump’s nonsensical conspiracy theories and embracing the Big Lie as if it were true. As we’ve discussed, my hope was that reality would set in gradually over time. Sure, with the benefit of hindsight, that...
MSNBC
Why Trump’s public support for a far-right party in Spain matters
Spain already had a prominent center-right political party called Partido Popular (the PP), but in 2014, some of its more conservative members broke off to form a new, xenophobic alternative called Vox. As an analysis from a few years ago explained, “Vox shares similarities with other far-right movements in Europe,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
Marjorie Taylor Greene eyes post-midterm reward from GOP leaders
As Republican politics has become radicalized in recent years, all kinds of ideas and personalities have gradually made the transition from the crackpot periphery to the GOP mainstream. The idea of ending birthright citizenship used to be an idea limited to the right-wing “fringe,” but it’s since been embraced by...
MSNBC
Expert: Independent, white voters appalled by recent racist comments from right may vote Democrat
This past weekend of blatantly racist remarks from the right has been met by complete silence from Republican leadership. Can Democrats leverage this in the midterms to attract outraged voters? Jason Johnson guest hosting for Joy Reid and our panel discuss on The ReidOut.Oct. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
The 10 most consequential days of the Obama presidency
It was in June 2015 when then-President Obama dealt with the 10 most consequential days of his term with the aftermath of the Charleston shooting and Supreme Court’s decisions leaving the Affordable Care Act and marriage equality in the balance. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Cody Keenan, former Obama chief speechwriter, on his new book detailing how Obama dealt with this unprecedented period in U.S. history.Oct. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Why a Trump lawyer spoke to investigators in the Mar-a-Lago case
In a normal political controversy, a politician faces difficult questions and hires attorneys. In a controversy related to Donald Trump, a politician faces difficult questions and hires attorneys, who in turn face legal scrutiny of their own. Take Christina Bobb, for example. NBC News reported today:. Christina Bobb, the attorney...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
On infrastructure hypocrisy, Biden has some fun at GOP’s expense
Over the past year or so, several congressional Republicans have tried to take credit for infrastructure projects they voted against, hoping voters wouldn’t know the difference. CNN ran a report late last week on a related, but not identical, phenomenon: GOP lawmakers who denounced the bipartisan infrastructure package but who now want money from the initiative spent in their states and districts.
MSNBC
Kevin McCarthy chose ambition over honesty on January 6th: Fanone
Michael Fanone, former D.C. police officer and author of the newly released book, "Hold the Line," talks with Alex Wagner about how quickly Republican leadership, and Kevin McCarthy in particular changed their perspective on January 6th when they felt the political mood changing in the Republican base. Oct. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
Maddow: Humans have a muscle for authoritarian, fascist, anti-Semitic, racist wedge politics
Rachel Maddow joins Nicolle Wallace to discuss her new podcast “Ultra” and the how right-wing extremism has been a through line in American politicsOct. 11, 2022.
Comments / 0