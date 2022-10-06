ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

U.S. Mortgage Interest Rates Rise to Highest Level Since 2006

(Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan rose to its highest level since 2006 as the housing sector continued to bear the brunt of tightening financial conditions, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed on Wednesday. Mortgage rates have more than doubled since...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Westinghouse to Be Sold in $7.9-Billion Deal as Interest in Nuclear Power Grows

(Reuters) -Cameco Corp and Brookfield Renewable Partners said on Tuesday they would acquire nuclear power plant equipment maker Westinghouse Electric in a $7.9-billion deal including debt, amid renewed interest in nuclear energy. The deal for one of the most storied names in the American power industry at an equity value...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Trump-Tied SPAC Delays Vote After Falling Short on Shareholder Support

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company postponed on Monday its shareholder vote to Nov. 3 after failing to garner enough support to win a 12-month extension. At least 65% of the shareholders of Digital World...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Putin Moots Gas Hub in Turkey With Nord Stream Supplies

MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia could redirect supplies intended for the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea to create a European gas hub in Turkey, or even use the one intact part of Nord Stream 2 to supply the EU. An investigation is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Analysis-Russia's Mobilisation May Stymie Economic Recovery

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Already blighted by Western sanctions, Russia's economy now faces a more self-inflicted blow, with President Vladimir Putin's military mobilisation drive threatening to undermine productivity, demand and recovery. With hundreds of thousands of men either being conscripted to the army or fleeing, investment-stifling uncertainty is again weighing on...
BUSINESS

