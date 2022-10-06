Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Wholesale Inflation Rose Higher Than Expected in September on a Rise in Costs for Services
In yet another sign inflation continues to spread throughout the economy, wholesale prices rose 0.4% in September, more than expected, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday. [. READ:. IMF Cuts Global Economic Forecast ]. The increase compares to a 0.3% increase in August. For the 12-month period, the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Mortgage Interest Rates Rise to Highest Level Since 2006
(Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan rose to its highest level since 2006 as the housing sector continued to bear the brunt of tightening financial conditions, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed on Wednesday. Mortgage rates have more than doubled since...
US News and World Report
Westinghouse to Be Sold in $7.9-Billion Deal as Interest in Nuclear Power Grows
(Reuters) -Cameco Corp and Brookfield Renewable Partners said on Tuesday they would acquire nuclear power plant equipment maker Westinghouse Electric in a $7.9-billion deal including debt, amid renewed interest in nuclear energy. The deal for one of the most storied names in the American power industry at an equity value...
'Quiet quitters' coasting through work could be a prime target for layoffs as recession fears loom, labor experts say
During an economic downturn, workers may not be able to get away with just doing the bare minimum, especially as the job market shifts in favor of employers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Trump-Tied SPAC Delays Vote After Falling Short on Shareholder Support
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company postponed on Monday its shareholder vote to Nov. 3 after failing to garner enough support to win a 12-month extension. At least 65% of the shareholders of Digital World...
US News and World Report
Putin Moots Gas Hub in Turkey With Nord Stream Supplies
MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia could redirect supplies intended for the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea to create a European gas hub in Turkey, or even use the one intact part of Nord Stream 2 to supply the EU. An investigation is...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Russia's Mobilisation May Stymie Economic Recovery
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Already blighted by Western sanctions, Russia's economy now faces a more self-inflicted blow, with President Vladimir Putin's military mobilisation drive threatening to undermine productivity, demand and recovery. With hundreds of thousands of men either being conscripted to the army or fleeing, investment-stifling uncertainty is again weighing on...
