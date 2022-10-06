Early voting is now open at the Loop Super Site, (191 N. Clark St.) and the Chicago Board of Elections Office, (69 W. Washington St.). Through October 30th, the two locations will be open from 9 AM to 6 PM on weekdays and 9 AM to 5 PM on Saturdays, and 10 AM to 4 PM on Sundays. Other early voting locations in the 50 wards will open up on Oct. 24th. All 50 ward early voting sites will be open from October 24 through November 8th. They will be open weekdays from 9 AM to 6 PM; Saturdays from 9 AM to 5 PM; Sundays from 10 AM to 4 PM; and on Election Day (Nov. 8) from 6 AM to 7 PM. Please keep the new ward map in mind as half of the city’s voters have been assigned a new polling place for Election Day. Find your polling location and check your voter registration here. According to officials, all Chicagoans can register to vote and cast their ballots at any of the city’s early voting sites ahead of and on Election Day, regardless of their assigned polling place. Find out more about early voting locations here.

