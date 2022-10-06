Read full article on original website
Museum of Illusions Is Throwing Exclusive Halloween-Themed After-Hours Parties Every Thursday
The Loop’s Museum of Illusions is home to over 80 different exhibits that provide an intriguing visual, sensory, and educational experience through an array of optical illusions. The mind-bending museum already offers guests the chance to have their brains discombobulated and their senses baffled but now they’re putting on an event more mystifying experience for fall. Tricks, Treats, and Beats at the Museum of Illusions will let guests roam the museum and its eerily enhanced experience while enjoying beats by the appropriately named DJ Mayhem and drinks by Left Coast. The museum has now revamped its confounding rooms adding in creepy Halloween decorations as well as a terrifying tarot card reader. Each and every optical illusion is unlike the last as they change with every glance and glimmer leaving your perceptions completely perplexed but now guests will have to deal with the added thrills and chills this Halloween season.
An Exciting Inaugural EDM Festival Is Coming To Northerly Island
EDM fans, dress up and rock out this Halloween at the first-ever Necropolis festival. From October 29-30th, head to Northerly Island for a vibrant range of EDM artists, like Alison Wonderland, JOYRYDE, DJ Diesel, Svdden Death, and more. Produced by Auris Presents, the masterminds behind both ARC and Heatwave music festivals, Necropolis is sure to excite with two giant tent-covered performance areas. There’s always a sight to behold and drum-and-bass-focused music to enjoy at this inaugural festival. Dress up in costume and experience the first-ever haunted EDM Halloween festival in Chicago. Two-day general admission passes start at $129 and single-day passes go for $79. Grab tickets here. Address: Northerly Island Park, 1521 S Linn White Dr, Chicago, IL
Avondale Is One Of The Coolest Neighborhoods In The World
Coming in at number 16, a beloved Chicago district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. That’s right, Avondale is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world. While we’re already aware of its charm, it’s certainly great to see the local neighborhood recognized on a national list. The traditionally Polish community ranks just after Neukölln, Berlin, with major highlights including the awesome horror-themed coffee shop, The Brewed, along with a number of hip bars, and sweet details unique to the neighborhood. Mentions of Loaf Lounge (2934 N Milwaukee Ave Suite E, Chicago, IL 60618) known for creating the chocolate cake from The Bear, along with a meal at Taqueria Mazamitla (3610 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618) and endless appeal makes Avondale a particularly great place to explore. Highlights speak to Avondale’s rare, and welcoming feel– along with its appeal for “families, arty twenty-somethings, and working-class Chicagoans”
Indigenous Peoples Day 2022: How Chicago Honors Its History
Indigenous people have a remarkable and ever-lasting influence on Chicago. According to the University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago is home to the Midwest’s largest population of Native Americans. On Indigenous Peoples Day, a day that recognizes the Indigenous communities that have lived here for thousands of years, we’re recounting where you can find depictions of Native American life and the ways in which modern Native Americans have an impact on the city today. President Joe Biden issued a presidential proclamation in 2021, calling on Indigenous Peoples’ Day to be celebrated along with Columbus Day. Yet, Chicago is still a...
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Roz Varon takes a look at what's going on in the city and suburbs this weekend.
A New Wine Bar And All-Day Cafe Opens In Bucktown Today
A newly opened restaurant, Pompette, is filled with wine, morning pastries, and plenty of delicious eats, all coming from the minds of three Chicago chefs. The all-day cafe opens today with a rotating menu of European-inspired dishes meant to pair well with wine and be shared amongst friends and family. As for who’s behind the chic new spot? That would be the incredible trio of chefs: Ashlee Aubin (Alinea, Wood, and Salero), Katie Wasielewski (Pub Royale), and Aaron Patten (Acadia, Moody Tongue). They’ve known each other since 2012, working together over the years and through different jobs. The restaurant itself,...
These Are The Best Places To Get Spooky Halloween-Themed Drinks In Chicago
Halloween is only a few weeks away and we’re all about embracing the haunted feels. From ghouls to ghosts and more, there are a few hot spots for anyone looking to indulge in a cute-themed cocktail with friends. Keep reading for more info: Situated in a boutique hotel, the chic restaurant isn’t the first place you’d expect to order a drink served in a skull. The tiki-inspired spot has a drink dubbed ‘The Black Hole Sun’ the tequila-inspired drink is complete with Mezcal, grapefruit, lime, and activated charcoal. Grab a table, take in the cool lights, and embrace the spooky season. Address: 2018 W North Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 This Halloween-themed extravaganza comes with three floors of scares, along with a sit-down area for food and drinks. Situated inside a haunted house, take a break from the jump scares with a serving of spooky snacks and cocktails. The menu is packed with delicious bites and sugar-coated drinks like the Monster Mash, topped with eyeball candies, Jell-O shot syringes, and more.
A New Otherworldly Bar ‘After’ Is Opening At The End Of The Month
Chef Curtis Duffy and wine director Michael Muser are opening a futuristic bar located next door to their ultra-successful two Michelin star tasting menu-centric restaurant, Ever (1330 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 6060). Their brand new venture, After, focuses on the after-dinner scene. Opening in October as a bar and private event space. The inspiration for the bar came after wine director Muser noticed diners looking for a nightlife option after leaving the hot dinner spot. This isn’t Duffy and Muser’s first run, either, as they co-owned Grace, a three-star Michelin restaurant that closed five years ago. As they already owned some unused space, they decided to move forward with a bar. After could be considered a continuation of Ever, as they worked with Lawton Stanley Architects, the same designers that created Ever’s abstract and futuristic feel. There are multiple spots to choose from– the bar of course, but don’t miss out on the insulated hightop or low-top booths. For an extra relaxing evening, book a spot in the Fireplace Room, a twist on the modern library complete with a burning fireplace.
The Museum Of Ice Cream Is Transforming Into The Museum Of I-Scream For Halloween
Chicago’s Museum of Ice Cream has transformed for a month-long October celebration leading up to Halloween. The immersive experience, which spans 13,500 square feet of The Shops of Tribune Tower, opened in July of this year and features 14 interactive installations reimagined just for the Windy City. In addition to the famed sprinkle pool, a mini-golf course, and a plethora of ice cream-themed features and snacks the museum will now offer limited-time activations, exclusive festive flavors, and trick-or-treating including “the most shocking, unexpected tricks and the absolute sweetest, magical treats.” Running from September 30 through October 31, 2022, all ages and flavors are invited to dress up and rediscover what it’s like to be a kid again in the only Willy Wonka-style wonderland in the Midwest. According to the official release “I-Scream visitors will receive an ice cream mask and treat bag to collect unlimited candy as they melt into a world of pink skeletons, happy jack-o-lanterns, and legen-dairy limited-time games, tricks, and treats!” Visitors will be greeted by a ringmaster upon arrival who will provide them with their trick-or-treating bags before directing them to cauldrons full of candy situated throughout the museum.
A Chicago Bar Has Been Named In The Top 50 Best Bars In The World
After coming in fifth in the inaugural North America’s 50 Best Bars of 2022 back in June, West Loop’s Bar Kumiko has this week made it into a list of The World’s 50 Best Bars. Decided by a vote of 650 drinks experts from across the globe, the list was first published in 2009 and “represents the ultimate international guide to the world’s top bars and drinking destinations.” The 2022 edition of The World’s 50 Best Bars was unveiled in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain yesterday at an in-person awards ceremony with a live countdown of the best bars that was streamed globally. It is one of the drinks industry’s most prestigious and highly anticipated nights of the year which bartenders from all over the planet come to attend.
Pete Davidson Launches Taco Bell’s New All-Day Breakfast Pop-Up In Wrigleyville
Taco Bell recently ran a new ad starring comedian Pete Davidson in which he apologizes for the chain’s breakfast menu. The humorous commercial sparked an idea now making its way to Chicago. A breakfast-centric Taco Bell popup is in the works at the popular Wrigleyville location. ‘The Apology’ ad stars Davidson and shows him apologizing for the bizarre breakfast items of the past– from waffle tacos to the biscuit taco and other interesting combinations, the chain has been known to go a bit far in its quest to capture customer’s attention. From October 20 to 23 head to Wrigleyville’s Taco Bell Cantina (1107 W. Addison Street) where the restaurant will become “the Bell Breakfast” complete with all-day breakfast items. As for the popup itself, it’s sure to follow the line in the commercial– creating a place filled with only ‘breakfast crunch things.’ The menu promises to be simple, a breakfast wrap with hash browns, and other classic items.
Iconic Chicago Staples Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s Collaborate On A Unique Pizza Available Now
Introducing the most Chicago collaboration in history thus far. Everyone knows Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s, two Chicago restaurants famous for their pizza and Italian beef hotdogs. Is it really surprising that the two joints have come together to create a signature dish? Not really. Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza is perfectly aligned, an inspired collaboration with endless cheese. The pizza features Lou Malnati’s signature flaky crust, tomatoes, and Wisconsin cheese– of course– and is topped with Portillo’s slow-roasted Italian beef. There are two varieties available: a sweet pepper-topped pie or a spicy giardiniera option. Order both if you want, but beware...
HellsGate In Lockport IL Is Ranked The 3rd Best Haunted House In The U.S.
A terrifying haunted house in the suburbs has garnered attention. According to Hauntworld, HellsGate is the third-best haunted house in the country. Located in Lockport, IL HellsGate, takes advantage of its setting, offering a spooky nature adventure that goes deep into the woods. Filled with haunted trails, zombie cemeteries, and secret passages through the haunted mansion, the interactive experience is sure to frighten all who pass through its halls. With a whole host of characters, including those from Statesville Haunted Prison. With over 40 rooms to explore, 150 actors ready to jump out, and a scary wooded area filled with fright, experience over 45 minutes of spooky delight at this haunted mansion. Lockport itself is only a short 43-minute drive from the city. Embrace the season with nature trails, or hang out by the bonfires and grab a bite to eat at the Moster Midway hangout. After making your way through the mansion, there’s still plenty of fun to be had with escape rooms and themed games to participate in. Take part in The Witch’s Wagon escape room and enjoy a scary movie on the Monster Movie Screen.
Chicago Has Been Named The Best Big City In The United States By Condé Nast Traveler
An annual comprehensive survey carried out by award-winning magazine Condé Nast Traveler has deemed Chicago the top city in the United States once again. Now in its 35th year, the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards allows readers to weigh in on travel experiences each year, compiling lists of the best hotels, airlines, cruises, islands, and more. It’s the cities big and large we have our eyes on each year, of course, and once again we were elated to see that Chicago maintained its position at the top of the best big cities in the United States. “Enthusiasm for travel...
Displaced Pets Are Being Brought From Florida To Chicago Amidst Hurricane Ian Damage
After Florida was hit by Hurricane Ian, PAWS Chicago staffers drove down to Florida this past week in order to rescue 53 animals from crowded shelters, helping them to find a forever home in Chicago. PAWS Chicago volunteers rescued over 50 pets including dogs and cats, from shelters in areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian. The shelters still needed help, and that’s where PAWS stepped in, partnering with the Humane Society Naples in Collier County, bringing 12 dogs and 41 cats from Florida to the PAWS Medical Center in Chicago. The shelter in Naples operated as the headquarters for anyone looking to bring displaced pets into a safe environment. PAWS members were there to help, driving down to Florida early with rescue vans filled with supplies. Before the hurricane hit, the small crew’s mission involved trying to empty shelters directly within the path of the hurricane, in order to make room for any animals displaced over the next few days and weeks. As the shelters in Naples were either closed down due to damages or loss of power to the area, they also needed to prepare for the possible influx of displaced animals after the storm.
The Free ‘World Music Festival Chicago’ Returns Today For Its 22nd Year
Music is universal, and what better way to celebrate than by hearing award-winning artists from around the world perform? It’s all possible at the World Music Festival. Presented by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, the citywide, multi-venue festival features over 30 artists and ensembles. In total, the festival represents 22 countries and regions from around the world. Starting today September 30th, and going on until October 9th, experience an array of live performances at stunning venues across the city. This year, celebrate 10 years of Ragamala– the most extensive all-night presentation of live Indian classical music in...
Early Voting Has Already Started In Chicago: Here’s What To Know
Early voting is now open at the Loop Super Site, (191 N. Clark St.) and the Chicago Board of Elections Office, (69 W. Washington St.). Through October 30th, the two locations will be open from 9 AM to 6 PM on weekdays and 9 AM to 5 PM on Saturdays, and 10 AM to 4 PM on Sundays. Other early voting locations in the 50 wards will open up on Oct. 24th. All 50 ward early voting sites will be open from October 24 through November 8th. They will be open weekdays from 9 AM to 6 PM; Saturdays from 9 AM to 5 PM; Sundays from 10 AM to 4 PM; and on Election Day (Nov. 8) from 6 AM to 7 PM. Please keep the new ward map in mind as half of the city’s voters have been assigned a new polling place for Election Day. Find your polling location and check your voter registration here. According to officials, all Chicagoans can register to vote and cast their ballots at any of the city’s early voting sites ahead of and on Election Day, regardless of their assigned polling place. Find out more about early voting locations here.
The Story Of A Divvy Bike That Turned Up In Mexico
Divvy bikes are Chicago staples, so how does one end up in Mexico so far away from its docking station? When Chicagoan Ruperto Vergara saw the iconic bright blue bike parked outside a grocery store in Santa Ana Maya, Mexico, over 2,000 miles from Chicago, he snapped a picture. A Divvy bike has made its way to Mexico pic.twitter.com/wywJSc2MgT — Chicago Numtot 🚇🚌🚲 (@chi_numtot) October 3, 2022
Celebrate National Coffee Day Today With These Free Promotions
Today is National Coffee Day and while coffee connoisseurs consider that to be every day, it really is an actual holiday. Falling on September 29th, there’s a whole brew of great deals out there to celebrate. Today only. loyal Dunkin’ members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase through the DD Perks loyalty program. Find the closest Dunkin’ to you right here. Get a drip coffee for $1 or a cold brew for $3 all day long. Plus, if you’re looking to receive a bonus offer, text BEATRIX to 70717 to join the mobile text club. Participants must join by Wednesday, September 28 to receive the offer. Customers can alsp enter an Instagram giveaway to win a free month of coffee! Find your local shop here.
60 Wonderful Things To Do In Chicago This October
With the Autumn Equinox and Chicago’s breathtaking Chicagohenge spectacle now behind us, October is here and we have a month of Chicago in fall ahead. Rather than looking over our shoulders melancholically at the passing of summer, we can look ahead at what is arguably Chicago’s most beautiful month. From here on out the city’s aesthetics begin to peak as a hundred shades of autumnal color befall Chicago. The air is cool and crisp, the sun is still warm in the afternoons, and there is plenty of fall fun taking place. Plus, Halloween is hiding around the corner. From pumpkin picking and spiked ciders to haunted houses and spooky spectacles, here is our list of the top October activities to do in and around Chicago!
