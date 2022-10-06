ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WLOS.com

'House of 1,000 Pumpkins' collecting donations for American Cancer Society

CRANSTON, R.I. (TND) — A Rhode Island man has carved 1,000 craft pumpkins and assembled them on his front lawn for visitors to see during the Halloween season. Guests were admiring the Jack-o-lanterns at the "House of 1,000 Pumpkins" while The National Desk visited the display Monday night. I'm...
CHARITIES
WLOS.com

Special Olympics NC Equestrian Tournament comes to Polk County for the first time

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the first time, the Tryon International Equestrian Center hosted the Special Olympics North Carolina Equestrian Tournament. From Oct. 7-9, Special Olympics athletes from across North Carolina competed in Polk County, showcasing both control and skill. Athletes took part in a variety of events, including showmanship, dressage, western riding, gymkhana races, equitation and working trails.
WLOS.com

NCDOT prepares crews and equipment for snow and ice of winter season

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Winter doesn’t officially begin until December 21, but that’s not stopping NCDOT crews from preparing their crews and equipment for the snow and ice of the season. On Monday, Buncombe County crews proactively began examining equipment, loading trucks and conducting dry runs...
WLOS.com

Average gas prices in South Carolina continue upward trend: GasBuddy

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — The average gas prices in South Carolina have risen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of thousands of stations. The average this Monday is $3.33 per gallon. That's 5.4 cents higher than a month ago and 32.5 cents higher than this time last year.
