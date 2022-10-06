Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Officer-involved shooting investigated in Wilmington
Police are investigating the shooting of a suspect by Los Angeles Police Department officers in Wilmington, LAPD said. It happened around 3:42 a.m. Tuesday at 530 Quay Avenue in Wilmington, according to officers. What led up to the shooting has not been released. (This is a developing story. Check back...
nypressnews.com
1 dead after shooting involving LAPD officers during foot pursuit in Wilmington area
WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — One person is dead after a police shooting in the Wilmington area Tuesday morning, and the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating. The incident started with a call of an officer in need of help and a foot pursuit around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Quay Avenue and East E Street, an industrial area near the Port of Long Beach.
nypressnews.com
17-year-old Fullerton girl dies from accidental fentanyl overdose, mother says
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) — Chrisa Cornejo is mourning the death of her 17-year-old daughter, Trinity Cornejo. Fullerton police have not confirmed with Eyewitness News that Trinity had a fentanyl overdose, and there is no autopsy report available yet. However, her mother believes fentanyl is behind her daughter’s death.
nypressnews.com
Ron Herrera resigns as LA County Federation of Labor president after leaked audio of racist remarks
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Ron Herrera, the president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, resigned to the federation’s executive board on Monday after a leaked audio recording revealed he was involved in a conversation in which L.A. City Councilmembers Nury Martinez and Kevin De León made racist remarks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Los Angeles mayoral candidates Bass, Caruso spar in debate over taxes, political ethics
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Los Angeles mayoral candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso sparred over their qualifications in a debate Tuesday held in front of the backdrop of a growing scandal at City Hall. As Bass and Caruso held their debate, the city was reeling from revelations of racist...
nypressnews.com
Cajon Pass named deadliest road in California
From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation. “It’s quite scary, said driver Stefanie. Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest...
nypressnews.com
Mayor Garcetti responds to leaked racist comments from LA City Council members
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has responded to the leaked conversation from several City Council members, exposing a series of extremely racially insensitive sentiments on a recorded phone call in Oct. 2021. President Nury Martinez, council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León are all heard during the conversation.
nypressnews.com
Lightning strikes lead to closure of pier, beach in Huntington Beach
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) — The beaches and pier at Huntington Beach were shut down Tuesday afternoon after lightning was spotted in the area. The city of Huntington Beach announced the closure around 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. The closures came as rain and thunderstorms return to the...
RELATED PEOPLE
nypressnews.com
Activists march against potential dredging project in Newport Harbor
For the second time this month, the group “Friends of Newport Harbor” marched to city hall to protest against a potential new dredging project. The group wants the city council to stop the application headed to the California Coastal Commission that seeks authorization to build a confined aquatic dredge, or CAD, in Newport Bay.
nypressnews.com
Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected
Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
Comments / 0