Los Angeles, CA

Officer-involved shooting investigated in Wilmington

Police are investigating the shooting of a suspect by Los Angeles Police Department officers in Wilmington, LAPD said. It happened around 3:42 a.m. Tuesday at 530 Quay Avenue in Wilmington, according to officers. What led up to the shooting has not been released. (This is a developing story. Check back...
LOS ANGELES, CA
1 dead after shooting involving LAPD officers during foot pursuit in Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — One person is dead after a police shooting in the Wilmington area Tuesday morning, and the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating. The incident started with a call of an officer in need of help and a foot pursuit around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Quay Avenue and East E Street, an industrial area near the Port of Long Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
17-year-old Fullerton girl dies from accidental fentanyl overdose, mother says

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) — Chrisa Cornejo is mourning the death of her 17-year-old daughter, Trinity Cornejo. Fullerton police have not confirmed with Eyewitness News that Trinity had a fentanyl overdose, and there is no autopsy report available yet. However, her mother believes fentanyl is behind her daughter’s death.
FULLERTON, CA
Cajon Pass named deadliest road in California

From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation. “It’s quite scary, said driver Stefanie. Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bill Maher
Activists march against potential dredging project in Newport Harbor

For the second time this month, the group “Friends of Newport Harbor” marched to city hall to protest against a potential new dredging project. The group wants the city council to stop the application headed to the California Coastal Commission that seeks authorization to build a confined aquatic dredge, or CAD, in Newport Bay.
NEWPORT, NY
Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected

Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

