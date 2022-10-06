Read full article on original website
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee homeless organization faces criticism from Business Improvement District 21
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Milwaukee has made major strides in its efforts to combat homelessness, significantly reducing the homeless population over two years. Despite the progress, some organizations remain critical of the response and how resources are allocated. “This is not what I look forward to, none of these...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Homeless outreach hindering housing efforts, Milwaukee BID says
MILWAUKEE – The number of tents in Milwaukee’s MacArthur Square is growing. Milwaukee’s downtown business district said one nonprofit is partly to blame for the growing homeless population. Milwaukee’s Downtown Business Improvement District and the Street Angels say they have the same goal: Eradicating homelessness in Milwaukee....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
City of Racine and police union continue to spar over new contract
RACINE — If there’s one thing both sides agree on, it’s that negotiations are going nowhere. City Administrator Paul Vornholt updated the Finance & Personnel Committee on Monday about the lack of progress in contract negotiations between the city and the Racine Police Association, which represents rank-and-file Racine Police Department officers.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
What’s the area’s next hot spot for industrial development?
For years Kenosha County has been a hot spot for distributors and manufacturers finding available land to move in and escape from Illinois taxes while still being close to the nation’s largest logistics hub: Chicago. Lately, however, another darling has emerged for industrial real estate developers and their would-be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Modern Apothecary announces purchase of new location, plans to move by spring
Modern Apothecary, an independently owned pharmacy in Downtown Kenosha, announced on social media that owner Erin Merritt had purchased 5700 6th Ave., with plans to move the business into the new location early spring next year. For the time being, Merritt said their current location at 4924 7th Ave. will...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
10 Largest Cities In Wisconsin
Wisconsin, a Midwestern jewel, is bordered to the west by the Mississippi River, has sparkling shorelines on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and a lush interior primarily covered by forests and agricultural fields. It is the 23rd largest state by area and has a population of 5,893,718 as of 2020, making it the 20th most populated state. Below is a list of the ten biggest cities in Wisconsin by population.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Republican candidates Michels and Toney join victims to campaign on parole issue
“June 3, 1997 was probably the worst day of my life,” Karen Kannenberg said at a Friday press conference hosted by the Milwaukee Police Association. In a voice heavy with emotion, Kannenberg recalled the day she learned that her sister Johanna Balsewicz had been murdered by Balsewicz’s husband Douglas. “I was supposed to take her to her first divorce hearing because she had to let go of Doug,” said Kannebnberg, describing him as, “a horrible, controlling, selfish person.” The calls started coming in when Kanneberg got to work. Her sister had been stabbed over 40 times, and Douglas Balsewicz was later convicted and sentenced to 80 years in prison.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting & committee of the whole Oct. 10, 2022 – West of the I
The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting and committee of the whole on Monday, starting at 6 pm at Village Hall in Salem. The committee of the whole meeting will take place first. Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. Among the agenda items are:
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Runners and volunteers show Milwaukee wants a marathon event
An hour after the Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon was canceled, runner Claudia Dominguez called the organizer for Milwaukee Running Group – otherwise known as OMG – and simply said, what are we going to do?. “And I said, what are we going to do…?” replied Patrick Bieser, stunned by...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha’s “Haunted Simmons” Library tours are back
The historic — and perhaps haunted — Downtown Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, will again play host to Halloween-themed tours. And, this year, some not-so-spooky ghostly programs are offered for families, too. The popular “Haunted Simmons” tours are 7 to 9 pm on two Saturdays, Oct. 15 and...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Lucille M. Brenneman
KENOSHA—Lucille M. Brenneman, 93, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Drumlin Reserve Memory Care in Cottage Grove, WI. Born in Harrisburg, PA, on January 29, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Alma (Miller) Frampton. On May 25, 1949, she married Robert...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine Police search for missing juvenile: Giovanni Stroud fled from car on way to the detention center
RACINE — The Racine Police Department notified the public on Monday, Oct. 10 around 3 pm that juvenile Giovanni Stroud is missing. The department encourages the public to report its location if known. Giovanni Stroud. Stroud was last seen with his mother on Oct. 10. She was driving him...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
There’s Still Time To Catch Fall Festivals Near Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, WI — Fall is a great time to get outside in Wisconsin and take in the rich offering of festivals. The changing colors of autumn provide a scenic background for fall and harvest festivals, which have contests ranging from apple bobbing and pumpkin carving to lumberjack contests and Halloween parades.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha police arrest man after discovering loaded firearm, illegal drugs in vehicle
Kenosha police arrested a man on drugs and weapons charges following a traffic stop in the 5300 block of 14th Avenue late Saturday. Officers discovered a firearm with a loaded magazine and several types of narcotics after they pulled the vehicle over at 11:59 pm, according to Sgt. Tadas Zukauskas, of the Kenosha Police Department.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
A London favorite in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Packers play in London Sunday, and many may be wondering what the team is doing, the places they’re visiting, and maybe even what they’re eating while there. One British pastry favorite could be on the team’s menu. Pasties are dough-filled pastries that were a...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
For Carla Koplin Cohn, Milwaukee’s Henry ‘Hank’ Aaron overcame hate was like family
Her daughter’s Uncle Henry died. That’s how she explains it when you talk to Carla Koplin Cohn, a Jewish woman who grew up in Macon, Georgia, who wound up at the crossroads of baseball — and American — history. In the early 1970s, Cohn was baseball...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Officers arrest man who tried to elude them during half mile bike, foot chase through Wilson neighborhood
Police officers arrested a man who tried to elude them while on a bike before abandoning it and then running through multiple backyards in the city’s Wilson neighborhood Monday afternoon. The 32-year-old Kenosha man was taken into custody following the 1:30 pm pursuit that began at 30th Avenue and...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Lutheran playing for conference title after 0-2 start
RACINE — Walking across a small bridge over a lazy river at Island Park, one could see the splendor of fall colors on the trees. This is one serene place — that is until the peace was shattered by a driven coach trying to transform what easily could have been a lost season into a magical one.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Here is today’s weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We’ll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today’s weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don’t plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday’s winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
64-year-old woman flown by Flight for Life, hospitalized after being hit by car Sunday evening in Racine
RACINE — A 64-year-old woman was flighted by Flight for Life and hospitalized after an 85-year-old man “inadvertently operated his vehicle forward in the driveway when he thought he was operating in reverse,” the Racine Police Department reported. The car vs. pedestrian crash was reported at 6:55...
Comments / 0