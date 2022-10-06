ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Ukraine History Professor Talks Corporate War Profiteers at Angelo State University

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z7eSt_0iOMsrBO00

SAN ANGELO – Angelo State University's Russian Enrichment Program will host a presentation by Dr. Volodymyr Kulikov, a visiting historian in the Department of Slavic and Eurasian Studies at the University of Texas, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the ASU Academic Building, 2502 Dena Drive.

Titled "Stand on the Right Side of History: Multinational Corporations and the Russia-Ukraine War," the presentation will begin at 6 p.m. in Room 135 of the Academic Building and is free and open to the public.

During his presentation, Kulikov will discuss how since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, the multinational corporations operating in Russia have been facing challenges rarely dealt with at business schools. They face ethical dilemmas and feel strong pressure from their shareholders and stakeholders, forcing the executives to make decisions that go well beyond usual business thinking and strategizing. Thousands of companies have decided to divest, withdraw or scale down their operations in Russia. In contrast, others justify their decision to stay with their responsibility toward their employees in Russia and their unwillingness to deprive Russia's population of essential goods, such as food and medical supplies.

Kulikov will also address the following questions: How and why can some companies benefit from war while others suffer disruption and destruction in their production and distribution networks? How does public pressure affect corporate behavior and reputation? What does (business) history teach us about ethical behavior in times of war?

To provide answers, the Russian case will be compared with previous armed conflicts and humanitarian crises, such as the Arab-Israeli conflict, Apartheid, the Soviet-Afghan War, and the Yugoslav Wars.

A native of Ukraine, Kulikov is also a professor in the Department of History at the Karazin Kharkiv National University, Ukraine, and taught previously at the Ukrainian Catholic University and the Central European University in Austria. He specializes in the business history of Eastern Europe, with a particular interest in the history of industrial enterprises, history of monoculture, and historic corporate social responsibility. His main publications are on the history of company towns in Ukraine, big business in the Russian Empire, and industrial heritage in Eastern Europe.

Kulikov's ASU presentation is sponsored by the Department of English and Modern Languages and the ASU Russian Club. ASU's Russian Enrichment Program hosts guest speakers and other presentations during each academic year to encourage the study of Russian language and culture.

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Well Known Lubbock Carpet Cleaning Company Expands to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – Carpet Tech, a family-owned and operated floor care and emergency restoration company has moved to San Angelo to serve the entire Concho Valley. Carpet Tech started from humble beginnings and a heart for service. Chet and Melinda Pharies own the West Texas-based company, but originally, Carpet...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Canadian Special Forces Conduct Exercises in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX — Canadian Special Forces were in San Angelo last week conducting exercises. When we talked to the leaders of the group that arrived here in two C-130J aircraft at Mathis Field, they said they love the clear skies and weather in San Angelo. Exactly for what the unit was training is a top secret, but the Canadian C-130J aircraft were seen flying around San Angelo’s Mathis Field especially over this past weekend for the finale of the exercise. Special operations troops were operating at a nearby ranch as well as the airport. Training in San Angelo instead of somewhere in Canada…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Business
San Angelo, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
San Angelo LIVE!

Famous Blacksmith to Hold Sculpture Exhibit at Angelo State University

SAN ANGELO, TX – Angelo State University will present a free public exhibit of unique sculptures by West Texas-based artist-blacksmith Kevin Stanford, starting Monday, Oct. 10, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive. Stanford's exhibit of forged-steel and found-object sculptures will be on display in the Carr EFA Building's Gallery 193 and will be open for free public viewing on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 4. "Influenced by tribal art, science fiction notions, and the elusive remnants of dreams, my work explores the familiar while offering sub-rosa…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Goodfellow AFB Holds Memorial Service for Fallen Marine

GOODFELLOW AFB – Goodfellow Air Force Base held a memorial service Friday for fallen United States Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell. As we reported last week, Rudisell died from wounds sustained in a fight in the parking lot of the Whiskey River Saloon in downtown San Angelo. According to...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Motion to Revoke Probation Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Talk Info#Ukraine#Business History#Catholic University#War#Linus College#Angelo State University#The Department Of Slavic#Eurasian Studies#The University Of Texas#The Academic Building
San Angelo LIVE!

First Financial Bank Participates in 7th Annual Day of Service

Projects included a downtown trash pickup, a visit to the Baptist Retirement Community to help with outdoor needs, and helping the United Way in various ways. “Our communities and the valued relationships we have with our customers are the lifelines that. sustain us as a financial institution,” said Chris Evatt,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Federal Law Enforcement Called In to Investigate U.S. Marine's Stabbing Death in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – Goodfellow Air Force Base said the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, or NCIS, has been activated to assist local law enforcement with the investigation of a stabbing death of a U.S. Marine at a popular downtown San Angelo bar. Within the Department of the Navy, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service is the civilian federal law enforcement agency uniquely responsible for investigating felony crime, preventing terrorism and protecting secrets for the Navy and Marine Corps. The impact of an NCIS can be far reaching. This is a civilian-ran agency and is headed by a…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: San Angelo Police Officer Arrested for Shoplifting Resigns

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department Monday afternoon announced that the police officer who was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart has resigned. SAPD Chief Frank Carter said he was going to fire the officer in a letter released Monday. "On Friday October 7, 2022, former Officer Jayson Zapata resigned from the San Angelo Police Department. The San Angelo Police Department is a Civil Service Department and has a set protocol for conducting internal investigations in accordance with State Civil Service Law.
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Russia
San Angelo LIVE!

Grand Jury Indictment Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Hundreds Enjoy Pfluger Fest Concert

CHRISTOVAL, TX — Congressman August Pfluger’s staff now wear a new hat. In addition to running the day-to-day operations of the congressman’s office and fighting Democrats over policy, they are no concert promoters. Hundreds of citizens enjoyed an evening of live music performed by San Angelo’s own Case Hardin followed by headliner Cory Morrow. Morrow, who grew up in Houston, is a west Texas favorite because his affiliation with Texas Tech University. He launched his music career in Lubbock. Pfluger’s party was unique for a politician but his team didn’t disappoint. Pfluger Fest even had…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE! | LIVE!'s Yantis Green gets a tattoo!

Today on LIVE!- Yantis Green of San Angelo LIVE! gets a tattoo from the Alex of the Trufant Brothers. Also, a San Angelo Police Officer was arrested last week and has resigned, we could see more rain, we recap all of Friday night's high school football action, it's Columbus Day, and First Financial Bank had their day of service.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Angelo State University Orchestra's First Concert of the Season is Free Thursday

SAN ANGELO – The Angelo State University Symphony Orchestra will present its first concert of the fall 2022 season on Thursday, Oct. 6, at First Presbyterian Church, 32 N. Irving St. in downtown San Angelo. Titled "A Night in Vienna," the concert will begin at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The program will feature the music of three of the greatest Viennese composers: Ludwig van Beethoven, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri. The Symphony Orchestra will be accompanied on piano by Hunter Mabery, ASU staff accompanist, and the concert will feature solo performances on…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

GoFundMe Established for San Angelo Woman Whose Leg Was Broken in Domestic Abuse

SAN ANGELO – Friends of a San Angelo woman whose leg was broken during a domestic dispute have set up a GoFundMe to raise money for her extensive treatment.   As previously reported, on Sep. 29, Steven Thomas Walter, 28, of San Angelo, was arrested for aggravated assault that caused serious bodily injury after he allegedly broke his wife's leg during a domestic dispute. For the original story see: San Angelo Man Arrested for Allegedly Beating a Woman so Brutally He Broke Her Leg  Now Becca Walter friends are asking for help. The injuries where severe and she is going to need additional …
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Scattered Showers Possible in the Western Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO – An area of low pressure in the upper atmosphere over northern Mexico will combine with abundant moisture in West Texas to kick off some much needed shower activity Sunday into Monday, but the San Angelo area will see very little precipitation.   According to signs and symbols interpreted by meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, there is a 30% chance of rain beginning Sunday afternoon mainly northwest of a line from Ozona to Throckmorton; that line would run just west of San Angelo, so the rain chances are slight in the city.  The heaviest rain…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Airmed 1 Air Ambulance Responds to Bad Concho County Crash

Shannon's air ambulance, Airmed 1, was called to the scene but the Eden VFD has confirmed that there were only minor injuries. Others that were dispatched were the Concho County Sheriff's Office, Millers View VFD, Paintrock VFD and Eden EMS. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for...
CONCHO COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Gigantic Controlled Burn Scheduled Thursday and Friday

SAN ANGELO, TX — The City of San Angelo Development Corporation (COSA-DC) will be conducting the burning of a number of large brush piles at the San Angelo Business & Industrial Park Phase 2 located across US Highway 67 North from Howard College. The burning will be conducted by MWC Interests, Inc. utilizing appropriately licensed professionals . The burning occurs on Thursday, October 6, 2022 and possibly Friday, October 7, 2022, if needed, weather permitting. Burning will commence at sunrise and all fires will be extinguished prior to sunset. This burn has been permitted through the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy